6 Bills appear in Sports Illustrated’s ‘Greatest Draft of All-Time’

Power rankings: Buffalo Bills No. 2 in offense among NFL teams Sports Illustrated’s Rick Gosselin undertook as tough as a challenge as one could take in regard to the NFL draft. Researching all 86 drafts conducted over the course of league history, the all-time best draft was put together.

The goal was to determine the best pick at each selection. Rolling through the exercise, six Bills players appear on the list, starting with the team’s Hall of Fame running back, Thurman Thomas.

Here’s the full list:

40. Thurman Thomas, HB, Buffalo, 1988. (13, 182) Hall of Fame. All-decade. 1991 NFL MVP. 5 Pro Bowls. Played in four Super Bowls. 1991 NFL Offensive Player of the Year. 16,532 career yards from scrimmage, 11th all-time.

134. Kyle Williams, DT, Buffalo, 2006. (13, 183) 6 Pro Bowls. Collected a career-high 10 ½ sacks in 2013. 48 ½ career sacks. 171. Gary Anderson, K, Buffalo, 1982. (23, 353) 2-time All-decade. 4 Pro Bowls. 1998 NFL scoring champion with only perfect season by a kicker in history, converting all 35 of his field goals and 59 conversion kicks for 164 points. 2,434 career points, 3rd all-time. 221. Tom Nutten, G, Buffalo, 1995. (8, 78) 1 Super Bowl ring. In the blocking front for Kurt Warner’s MVP season in 1999. 235. Carlton Bailey, ILB, Buffalo, 1983. (10, 142) Played in 4 Super Bowls. Intercepted a John Elway pass and returned it 11 yards for a touchdown in a 10-7 victory over the Denver Broncos in the 1992 AFC title game, propelling the Bills to their second Super Bowl. 632 career tackles, 10 sacks. 253. Roland Hooks, FB, Buffalo, 1975. (7, 98) Lead blocker in Buffalo for 1,000-yard rushers O.J. Simpson, Terry Miller and Joe Cribbs. 12 career rushing touchdowns, 96 receptions.

Naturally we have a bit of an asterisk here for one pick. Anderson was drafted by the Bills but never played for the team after a tough preseason. Among all Bills draft picks listed, Thomas is the clear-cut best.

On the flip side, among notable omissions, we have Andre Reed (No. 86 Morten Anderson), Jim Kelly (No. 14 Gino Marchetti), and right at the top with the likes of Bruce Smith (No. 1 Peyton Manning).

In addition to the Bills’ selections, other notable former Bills players that appear but were selected by other teams: Steve Tasker (No. 226, Houston), Frank Gore (No. 65, 49ers), Terrell Owens (No. 89, 49ers), Larry Centers (No. 115 Cardinals), Josh Norman (No. 143, Panthers), Bryce Paup (No. 159, Packers), and Ryan Fitzpatrick (No. 250, Rams).PP

