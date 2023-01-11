6 biggest surprises from the Steelers offense in 2022

Going into the 2022 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers offense didn’t look like a unit that would contend for a playoff spot. New starters on the offensive line and a rookie quarterback aren’t exactly ingredients for success. But somehow this group showed steady improvement and helped the team to a 9-8 record. Here are the six biggest surprises from the Steelers offense in 2022.

Diontae Johnson and the touchdowns

Diontae Johnson led the team with 86 receptions and 882 receiving yards in 2022. He also become the first person in NFL history to catch that many passes and not have a receiving touchdown.

Najee Harris and the passing game

Najee Harris caught 41 passes in 2022. Not a bad number by any means but a huge drop over the 74 receptions he had in 2021. This was one of the biggest signs of the change in offensive philosophy after the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger.

The poise of Kenny Pickett

There were plenty of times during the season when Kenny Pickett looked exactly the way a rookie quarterback should. But as the season went on and you watched the calm and the poise continues to grow, it was remarkable how much the game slowed down for him. From Week 12, Pickett was the second-highest-graded quarterback in the league behind only Josh Allen.

A two-headed rushing attack

For the first time since becoming the head coach of the Steelers, Mike Tomlin freely utilized two different running backs in the same game. Najee Harris had 313 touches and rookie Jaylen Warren came in well behind with 105. But in fairness, it was almost midseason before Tomlin realized what a special talent he had in Warren and to use him more.

Connor Heyward's ball skills

If the Steelers chose not to re-sign Zach Gentry, the tight end depth chart is going to be just fine. In spot work and as an injury fill-in, rookie tight end Connor Heyward was impressive. 12 catches for 151 yards and a score but it was the way he played as a converted running back and really wowed everyone.

The OL turnaround

We may never know what exactly took place during the bye week but the unit that was impacted the most was easily the offensive line. In particular, the interior, the changes in continuity and physicality were profound as the team turned to a ball control, power run game for the second half of the season.

