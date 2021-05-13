The 6 best games on the Jets’ 2021 schedule

The Jets have known for a while who they’ll be playing in 2021, but now they know their entire schedule.

New York will play each team in its division twice, as it does every season. The Jets will also play against the AFC South and the NFC South. The other two opponents the Jets will play in the AFC are the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos. The Jets’ 17th game is against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Let’s take a look at the six best games on the Jets’ 2021 schedule.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When: Sunday, January 2 Time: 1:00 p.m. EST TV Channel: FOX The Jets will get to see their old friend Tom Brady for the first time in two years. Brady left New England for Tampa Bay last season, much to the joy of Jets fans. However, that didn't end Brady's winning ways, as he captured his seventh Super Bowl victory by defeating the Chiefs, 31-9. Any time a team gets to play the defending Super Bowl champions, it's a big game. For the Jets, Week 17 could be one of the last times they face Brady after he's dominated them for two decades.

Carolina Panthers

When: Sunday, September 12 Time: 1:00 p.m. EST TV Channel: CBS The Jets kick off their first game of the season against their former quarterback, Sam Darnold, and former wide receiver, Robby Anderson. Darnold was traded to Carolina last month after three years in New York. His time with the Jets didn't go particularly well partly due to a lacking supporting cast. Maybe a change of scenery is what Darnold needs, and there will be a lot of eyes watching to see if he does well in a different environment. If Darnold lights the Jets up with Anderson's help while Zach Wilson has a poor debut, expect a lot of hot takes to come Gang Green's way.

Buffalo Bills

When: Sunday, November 14 Time: 1:00 p.m. EST TV Channel: CBS The Jets and Bills have rarely been good at the same time, but games against division rivals are always important. Buffalo made the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 1993 before falling to the Chiefs last season. The Jets, meanwhile, are attempting to build something similar to what the Bills have now with Sean McDermott and Josh Allen. The Bills won both games against the Jets last season for the first time since 2015, so we'll see if Gang Green can avoid the sweep in 2021.

Jacksonville Jaguars

When: Sunday, December 26 Time: 1:00 p.m. EST TV Channel: CBS All the talk around the Jets last season was "Tank for Trevor." Well, the Jets won two games and missed out on Trevor Lawrence. Now he's a Jaguar, and he'll face the Jets in Week 16. This will be a battle between Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick, and Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick. Of course, there could also be some focus on a certain tight end who used to play for the Jets, should he make Jacksonville's roster.

Indianapolis Colts

When: Thursday, November 4 Time: 8:20 p.m. EST TV Channel: NFL Network Indianapolis throttled New York in the second game of the regular season last year. Now the two will square off on Thursday Night Football in Week 9. The Colts were a playoff team last season and nearly made it to the Divisional Round before losing to the Bills in the Wild Card Game. They've changed quarterbacks, trading for former Eagles QB Carson Wentz. Indianapolis should be in playoff contention again this season, but we'll see if Wentz can put it over the top. This will be both teams' only primetime game of the season, and it comes on a short week.

Tennessee Titans

When: Sunday, October 3 Time: 1:00 p.m. EST TV Channel: CBS Tennessee has made the playoffs over the last couple of seasons, making this a challenging matchup for a young Jets team. The Titans were in the AFC Championship Game two years ago and then lost the Wild Card Game to the Ravens this past season. Derrick Henry has been the best running back in the league, as he ran for over 2,000 yards in 2020, and Ryan Tannehill has proven that his resurgence in Tennessee is no fluke. Robert Saleh's defense will be tested by the Titans' ground game making. Meanwhile, Corey Davis will have a chance to shine as a No. 1 receiver against his old team after signing with New York over the offseason. [listicle id=660159]

