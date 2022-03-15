6 Bears takeaways from first day of free agency’s legal tampering period

NFL free agency’s legal tampering period kicked off Monday, and it was a busy day around the league. The Chicago Bears were pretty quiet on the first day — at least when compared to teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Bears are expected to sign defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to a three-year deal worth $40.5 million. While Ogunjobi wasn’t a big-name offensive player many were expecting Chicago to address on Day 1, it was an important signing.

But things are just getting started with free agency, which doesn’t technically begin until Wednesday at 3 p.m. CT with the start of the new league year. Although, the first day of legal tampering action was certainly educational.

Here are some quick Bears takeaways following the first day of free agency’s legal tampering period.

Larry Ogunjobi fills an important need at the 3-technique spot

AP Photo/Jeff Dean

The Bears’ only move of the first day of the legal tampering period was the expected signing of defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi. It wasn’t a move that many were expecting — as offense was expected to be a top priority. But the addition of Ogunjobi fills an important need at the 3-technique spot in Matt Eberflus’ defense. Ogunjobi is coming off a career year with the Bengals, and he played an important role in Cincinnati’s Super Bowl run. Ogunjobi is exactly the disruptive 3-technique that Eberflus needs for his defense, and it addresses an important need on the defensive line.

No need to panic about lack of offensive signings on Day 1

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Bears are expected to build around quarterback Justin Fields, which includes protection on the offensive line and surrounding him with weapons. So it was a surprise that Chicago didn’t make an offensive moves on the first day, especially with wide receiver and offensive line two glaring areas of concern. Still, it’s too early to start panicking about the fact that Poles hasn’t addressed those offensive needs just yet. Especially when it looks like the NFL draft is favorable when adding young weapons and offensive linemen.

With that said, the Bears can't afford to be conservative

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Poles did stress the importance of the second and third waves of free agency, where signing guys to more affordable deals and adding depth would be key. But that doesn’t mean the Bears can’t afford to make a couple of splashes, especially with nearly $37 million in salary cap space. When it comes to the best interest of Fields, Chicago needs to make a concerted effort to build this roster around him. While it’s too soon to worry after the first day of the legal tampering period, the hope is Poles makes some moves to address the offense sooner rather than later.

There are still some playmaking receivers on the table

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

No doubt one of the biggest stories of the first day of the legal tampering period was wide receiver Christian Kirk’s massive four-year contract worth up to $84 million. The Bears were interested in Kirk’s services, and after seeing the Jaguars overpay, it’s clear why they didn’t land him. The free agent market at wide receiver wasn’t robust to begin with. Still, there are some options that remain on the table, including JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdez-Scantling and Jarvis Landry.

The free agent market at center isn't encouraging

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into free agency, there were several centers set to hit the open market that would’ve been good fits for the Bears. Given how the free agent market has panned out so far, center appeared to be an ideal position to target in free agency rather than the NFL draft. But Ryan Jensen, Brian Allen and Ben Jones others re-signed with their teams leaving the center market rather barren. Bradley Bozeman is the top remaining option at a position that Chicago needs to address.

The Bears can still make a splash at offensive tackle

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The first day of the legal tampering period included a lot of movement within the interior of the offensive line at guard and center. But there are still some solid options out there are tackle if the Bears want to make a splash. Terron Armstead, considered to be the top left tackle on the market, remains uncommitted. While Armstead would carry a hefty price tag, he would be an immediate upgrade. Eric Fisher is another option for Chicago at left tackle with ties to the Colts.

