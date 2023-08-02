6 Bears who stood out during Day 7 of training camp

The Chicago Bears wrapped up their longest training camp practice to date this year and it was a spirited one to say the least.

Overall, the defense won the day with key turnovers, pass breakups, and big hits during the second padded practice of camp. There was plenty of trash-talking taking place between players and even some coaches during the nearly two-and-a-half-hour session up at Halas Hall. Going into an off day on Thursday, the Bears made sure to squeeze as much out of the players as possible.

Here are the players who stood out the most during Wednesday’s practice.

1. CB Kyler Gordon

May 7, 2022; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears corner back Kyler Gordon stretches during team’s rookie minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

If the team gave out MVP awards to players after each practice, Wednesday’s would have easily gone to Kyler Gordon. The second-year cornerback continues to get more comfortable at the nickel position and was making plays at every level. Gordon had an interception, tackle for loss, and a would-be sack 90 minutes into practice via CHGO’s Adam Hoge.

Kyler Gordon just dominated a padded team session: INT

TFL

Sack He sure looks good playing nickel. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) August 2, 2023

It wasn’t just those splash plays, though. Gordon was making key tackles on running plays and kept up with receivers in coverage. “Spider-Man” was swinging all over the field and showed he’s fitting right in at the nickel spot.

2. S Jaquan Brisker

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS – JUNE 07: Jaquan Brisker #9 of the Chicago Bears stretches during OTA’s at Halas Hall on June 07, 2023 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775981496 ORIG FILE ID: 1496730803

Gordon was the MVP of practice but safety Jaquan Brisker wasn’t far behind. the second-year defensive back also had himself a day and was a nuisance for quarterback Justin Fields. Brisker had multiple pass breakupsand back-to-back interceptions off Fields.

Brisker kept bringing the intensity to the drills and nearly started a fight. After an incomplete pass to Velus Jones Jr., Brisker had some words for the receiver and even jawed with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. “Stop playing with me, call something different,” he shouted via Andrew Freeman of Bear Report.

Jaquon Brisker to Luke Getsy after an incompletion, "stop playing with me, call something different" #Bears — Andrew Freeman (@AjFreeman25) August 2, 2023

Brisker was arguably the team’s defensive MVP last year and looks to be stepping up his game ahead of Year 2. If Wednesday’s practice is any indication, this is going to be a big season for him.

3. LB Noah Sewell

Chicago Bears 2023 draft pick, linebacker Noah Sewell warms up during the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill., Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: ILNH115

With Jack Sanborn sidelined due to an injury, rookie linebacker Noah Sewell had a prime opportunity to make some noise and he did just that during Wednesday’s practice. Sewell was active on defense, stopping Bears running backs in their tracks.

On back-to-back plays, the rookie linebacker dropped running back Travis Homer to the ground and made a play at the line of scrimmage on Khalil Herbert in pass defense. It was a welcome sight for the young defender after having a quiet first week of camp.

Noah Sewell is out here laying down some big hits. On back-to-back plays, Sewell has leveled Travis Homer. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 2, 2023

4. DT Travis Bell

Jul 26, 2023; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (96) and defensive tackle Travis Bell (73) during drills at training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: IMAGN-713960 ORIG FILE ID: 20230726_szo_bb6_0048 .JPG

Another rookie defensive player who is starting to show something, Travis Bell had his best practice of camp up to this point. The defensive tackle showed physicality in his play on Wednesday, getting his helmet knocked off but still doing enough to draw a holding penalty.

Travis Bell got his helmet knocked off and drew a holding penalty at the end of the first team drills. Nice job by the rookie. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 2, 2023

Bell needs these plays to stand out and keep pace with Andrew Billings and Gervon Dexter, while trying to stay ahead of a player like Bravvion Roy, who the Bears claimed off waivers on Tuesday. But it’s a positive step.

5. DE Terrell Lewis

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

With no DeMarcus Walker and no impending signing at the edge rusher position, defensive end Terrell Lewis is making the most of his opportunity to not only win a roster spot, but be a meaningful contributor come Week 1.

After flashing last week without pads, Lewis is making his reps count when the practices become the most physical. He performed well against left tackle Braxton Jones, recording a would-be sack on first down, then getting solid pressure on a third-and-long according to NBC Sports Chicago’s Alex Shapiro.

Terrell Lewis ruined one set of downs with 1st down sack, 3rd-&-long pressure against Braxton Jones Michael Ojemudia wrecked another with 1st down tackle near line of scrimmage, 3rd-and-5 stop before the sticks Trevis Gipson had big TFL on run play vs Darnell Wright in last set — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) August 2, 2023

Then on the opposite side, Lewis got the better of rookie Darnell Wright, blowing past him for another sack according to CHGO’s Greg Braggs Jr. The veteran is showing he can rush the passer from either side and is making a great impression early in camp.

Terell Lewis with a sack on Justin Fields as they go back to final 11 on 11s. Play blown dead. Lewis got around the corner on Wright and fast. Lewis making a name for himself. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 2, 2023

6. WR Chase Claypool

Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool works on the field at the NFL football team’s training camp in Lake Forest, Ill., Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: ILNH117

The defense clearly had the upper hand all day, but there were still highlights from a few offensive players. One of them being wide receiver Chase Claypool, who continues to string together solid reps as he grows with Fields.

Claypool had a number of impact plays, whether it was a play in the middle field where he used his body to shield himself from the defender, or grabbing a 20-yard pass down the sideline. He’s even making an impact as a blocker.

Claypool with a crushing crack-back block and let's the defense know about it #Bears — Andrew Freeman (@AjFreeman25) August 2, 2023

The young receiver is showing his versatility with what he can do all over the field and it’s catching Fields’ eye. “Chase has been doing his thing lately,” the quarterback said via CHGO Bears. “He is going to bring that energy everyday.”

#Bears QB Justin Fields: "Chase has been doing his thing lately. He is going to bring that energy everyday." Fields complimented Claypool's blocking as well. — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) August 2, 2023

