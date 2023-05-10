6 Bears ranked among 100 best NFL draft picks by ESPN
NFL experts believe that the Chicago Bears had one of the best draft classes. Whether it was landing a plug-and-play starter in right tackle Darnell Wright, shoring up defensive needs at tackle and cornerback or their Day 3 haul, general manager Ryan Poles’ second draft looks extremely good on paper.
ESPN’s Matt Miller compiled a ranking of the 100 best draft picks. But it’s not a best prospects list. Rather, it incorporates value, scheme fit, need and assets gained/lost in trades.
The Bears had six players who were named to the list, including four inside the top 50. Three of the six players were also Day 3 selections, an indication Poles got immense value.
Here’s a look at those six Bears rookies:
OT Darnell Wright
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Miller’s ranking: 16th
Drafted: 10th overall
Pre-draft rank: 20th
The Bears can roll with Braxton Jones at left tackle — a favorite of mine from the 2022 draft — after trading down twice and grabbing the best right tackle in the draft at No. 10 overall. Wright will be a foundational piece of the offensive line, but I’m also looking at the extra selections the Bears picked up to continue building.
WR Tyler Scott
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Miller’s ranking: 27th
Drafted: 133rd overall
Pre-draft rank: 57th
The selection of Scott at No. 133 was one of the best value picks when graded against my pre-draft rankings, where I had him No. 57 overall. Scott’s speed and vertical ability will work well in a wide receiver room that offers diverse skill sets, and his ability as a return man will also boost the Chicago special teams unit.
CB Terell Smith
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Miller’s ranking: 44th
Drafted: 165th overall
Pre-draft rank: 77th
Smith came at an almost 90-spot value when he was drafted in the fifth round. His speed at cornerback is easy to spot on film, and he has huge developmental upside. Jaylon Johnson is set to be a free agent after this season, and Smith could be his replacement.
RB Roschon Johnson
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Miller’s ranking: 46th
Drafted: 115th overall
Pre-draft rank: 86th
A do-it-all running back with awesome special teams ability and leadership skills, Johnson could be this year’s Dameon Pierce as a third-day back who ends up a lead ball carrier. The Bears have D’Onta Foreman and Khalil Herbert, but a team source told me after the draft that the former Texas backup has the upside to end up Chicago’s featured back.
DT Gervon Dexter
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Miller’s ranking: 68th
Drafted: 53rd overall
Pre-draft rank: 89th
The Bears didn’t add a starting-caliber defensive tackle in free agency, making it the team’s biggest need on defense heading into the draft. Dexter is an upside player who wasn’t used to his full potential at Florida. But in Chicago, he’ll be tasked with lining up at 3-technique and using his great first-step speed to disrupt the quarterback.
CB Tyrique Stevenson
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Miller’s ranking: 82nd
Drafted: 56th overall
Pre-draft rank: 88th
The Bears have thrown a lot of draft picks at the secondary, but the outside cornerback spot opposite Jaylon Johnson remains open because Kyler Gordon is at his best on the inside. Stevenson was a slight reach, but he has the press-man coverage skills and toughness at the line of scrimmage to make up for that as a good scheme fit and need-based pick in Chicago.
