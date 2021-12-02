6 Bears players who deserve Pro Bowl consideration

The Chicago Bears have had a disappointing 2021 season, but that doesn’t mean there haven’t been some standout performers on the roster.

With the fan voting portion of the Pro Bowl underway through Dec. 16, fans can vote for their favorite players to make the NFL all-star roster. Fan voting counts as a portion of the final vote, which will also include votes from players and coaches.

Let’s take a look at some Bears who should garner Pro Bowl consideration for their 2021 season.

ILB Roquan Smith

AP Photo/Rick Osentoski

Roquan Smith has been one of the best inside linebackers in the NFL this season, which is why his hamstring injury really happened at the worst time for this Bears defense. Through 11 games, Smith has 113 tackles, including 8 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 3 QB hits and 1 interception. Smith had an equally impressive 2020 season, but he was a notable Pro Bowl snub last year. If there’s any Bears player who’s earned a Pro Bowl nod this season, it’s Smith.

OLB Robert Quinn

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Outside linebacker Robert Quinn has rebounded in a way not way expected following a disappointing 2020 outing where he had only two sacks. But Quinn has not only rebounded, but he’s been one of the best defensive players on the Bears. Quinn leads the team with 11 sacks, has 30 tackles and two forced fumbles. In Khalil Mack’s absence over the last month, Quinn has stepped up in a big way, which includes earning NFC Defensive Player of the Month honors.

CB Jaylon Johnson

AP Photo/Rick Osentoski

While the Bears have been disappointing in the secondary this season, cornerback Jaylon Johnson has been the exception. In his second year, Johnson has become a big contributor on defense, where he’s stepped into the CB1 role after Kyle Fuller’s release. Johnson has 25 tackles, 8 pass breakups, 1 interception and 1 forced fumble, and he’s faced some of the top receivers in the game this season. Johnson has certainly earned Pro Bowl consideration.

Story continues

OLB Khalil Mack

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Before Mack’s season came to an end with season-ending foot surgery, Mack was on track for an impressive 2021 season. He led a Bears pass rush that was among the top in the NFL, and it was made all the more impressive by the fact that he was playing through a foot injury since Week 3. Mack might not get Pro Bowl consideration considering he only played in seven games this season, where he racked up 19 tackles, including 6 tackles for loss, 6 sacks and a fumble recovery, but his performance up to that point was impressive.

RB David Montgomery

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

David Montgomery was one of the best running backs in the first four weeks of the season, where he had the fifth-most rushing yards in the first month, and he was the only thing that was working on offense for Chicago. Unfortunately, Montgomery suffered a knee injury in Week 4, which caused him to miss four games. Still, Montgomery has established himself as one of the league’s up-and-coming backs, which should garner some Pro Bowl recognition. In seven games, Montgomery has 476 yards (4.2 average) and three touchdowns.

K Cairo Santos

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Kicker Cairo Santos has been the Bears’ most reliable scorer over the last couple of season, which included a streak of 40 consecutive made field goals. gone are the days where Chicago is worried about finding an answer at kicker. Granted, Santos has missed a kick in each of the last four game, be it a field goal or extra point, but two of those were field goals that were beyond his range. Santos deserved Pro Bowl consideration last season, and the same is true now.

[listicle id=490444]

1

1

1

1