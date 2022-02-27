6 Bears who could be next in line for a contract extension

The offseason fun is about to begin with free agency just a couple of weeks away. For new Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles, he’s about to start assembling a roster that could look a lot different than from a year ago.

Not only will Poles be looking to secure talent on the free-agent market, he has some decisions to make about potential contract extensions, including most notably linebacker Roquan Smith.

There are a handful of Bears players who could be in line for a contract extension — some currently under contract and others who are set to become a free agent.

Here’s a look at six Bears players who have made a strong case for a contract extension looking ahead to the 2022 season:

LB Roquan Smith

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

No player is more deserving of a contract extension than Roquan Smith, who has been one of the best linebackers in the NFL over the last few years. The Bears exercised Smith’s fifth-year option, which means they have him under contract through at least 2022. Look for Poles to hammer out an extension with Smith to keep him in Chicago for the foreseeable future.

OL James Daniels

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Outside of Allen Robinson, James Daniels is one of Chicago’s prime free agents set to hit the open market. Daniels, who is entering his fifth year, is just 24 years old and has been a staple of the Bears’ offensive line since his rookie season in 2018. Daniels is a versatile interior lineman, working as both a guard and center during his time in Chicago. You have to assume Poles, a former offensive lineman, would want to keep a young talent like Daniels in place.

WR Jakeem Grant

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Jakeem Grant was one of the pleasant surprises from last season. The Bears traded for Grant in early October, and he made an immediate impact as a return specialist on special teams. As the season wore on and injuries plagued Chicago’s receiving corps, he also proved to be a reliable reserve at receiver. Grant is coming off Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro nods for his contributions on special teams. With the need for speed and weapons all around, Grant would make a ton of sense for Poles to bring back.

DT Bilal Nichols

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Bilal Nichols has been a key fixture on this Bears defensive line for the last few years, and he’s certainly earned himself an opportunity to stick around. But as Chicago transitions to a 4-3 scheme, the question is whether Nichols fits into that three-technique role. All indications are he would, so it’s up to Poles to decide whether or not he’s going to bring back Nichols or find his replacement elsewhere. Nichols wouldn’t command the kind of contract Akiem Hicks would, which makes his chances of returning quite good.

RB David Montgomery

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

It’s hard to believe it, but running back David Montgomery is entering the final year of his rookie deal. Montgomery has been one of the Bears’ most reliable players on offense in the last two seasons, and there’s certainly a case to be made for him to be extended. While running backs are a dime a dozen — and Chicago appears to have another gem in Khalil Herbert — Montgomery has performed among the top rushers and is a leader on offense.

S DeAndre Houston-Carson

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Sure, DeAndre Houston-Carson certainly appears to be a surprising name on this list. He’s not going to command a significant contract like most on this list, but Houston-Carson has certainly earned consideration for another short-term extension. There’s likely to be plenty of roster turnover with Poles in place and a slew of players hitting free agency, but Houston-Carson has been a valuable special teams contributor and showed the ability to step in as a starter at safety when necessary.

