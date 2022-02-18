6 Bears with bright futures heading into 2022 season

There’s a new era of Chicago Bears football heading into the 2022 season. With a new general manager, coaching staff, and a second-year quarterback, the Bears have high expectations over the next few seasons.

The roster will begin to take shape over the next few months with free agency and the NFL draft on the horizon, where Ryan Poles will have some important decisions to make. But there are some potential impact players already on the roster.

Here’s a look at some Bears players who have bright futures ahead of them heading into the 2022 season:

QB Justin Fields

Justin Fields has seen the last of the Matt Nagy offense. Now, he’ll work with Luke Getsy going forward to kickstart his NFL career. Fields struggled under Nagy, winning just two of his 10 starts. That’s a theme that likely would have continued if Nagy wasn’t fired. In his rookie season, Fields had a 64.2 PFF rating, which ranked 29th out of 37 ranked passers.

The offense struggled behind poor offensive line play and bad play calling. Fields was sacked 36 times in 12 games this season. That’s three sacks per game, which ties Joe Burrow for most sacks per game this season. That isn’t quite the recipe for success. The Bears have to change that up if they expect any passing success in 2022.

The future is bright though. Chicago’s new coaching staff has expressed wanting to coach to the strengths of their player’s talents, not against their talent. That means the offense will be built toward Fields’ strengths. He has two seasons in this scheme to prove if he is going to be a franchise quarterback, but he’s definitely in a good position.

WR Darnell Mooney

Second-year wide receiver Darnell Mooney made a leap from his rookie season in 2021. With Allen Robinson out for an extended period of time last season, Mooney took on the role as the top target for all three quarterbacks. Mooney recorded his first 1,000-yard receiving season, with 81 receptions, four touchdowns, and a 74.7 PFF rating.

Chicago will have to add another target for Fields, but the chemistry he built with Mooney in his rookie season will be crucial in the next few years. Mooney very well could be the team’s top target for seasons to come.

RB Khalil Herbert

Khalil Herbert was impressive in his rookie season, especially considering he wasn’t supposed to see much playing time, starting the season as the team’s third-string running back.

Herbert played special teams but saw time as the team’s top running back when David Montgomery and Damien Williams were out. Herbert started in two games this season but saw extended time from Weeks 5 through 8. In those four games, he rushed for 344 yards on 78 attempts. In the final nine games of his season, he only had 22 attempts. In those 22 rushing attempts, he rushed for 82 yards and one touchdown.

As a kick returner, Herbert returned 27 kicks for 670 yards. Not a bad rookie season for a sixth-round draft pick. Overall, as a running back, he had a PFF rating of 78.8 this season, which was 15th of 62 ranked running backs.

OT Teven Jenkins

Teven Jenkins didn’t see much playing time in 2021 following back surgery. When he did play though, he showed promise as a staple on the Bears offensive line. Jenkins started in just two games this past season but saw limited time in six games.

A small concern for Jenkins was his seven penalties in six games. Under Matt Eberflus, that won’t fly. In his opening press conference, he let fans know that his goal is to limit mistakes. Jenkins gave up two sacks in 160 snaps. He averaged a sack on 1.9% of his snaps, which needs to go down if he plans on helping Fields.

Despite those struggles, the future is still bright for Chicago’s second-round draft pick. Jenkins had ups and downs in his rookie season, with a 47.5 grade, but he proved that he can be an offensive lineman in the NFL. Year 2 will show all, as he will see more time and only improve as a player.

OT Larry Borom

Larry Borom impressed in 2021, showing that he has the potential to stick as a tackle with the Bears in the future. Wearing the same number as Kyle Long, Borom finished the season with a 61.4 PFF grade.

Borom had a better sack percentage than Jenkins, averaging giving up a sack on 0.08% of his snaps. Still, he gave up five sacks, which needs to go down if he wants to remain a starter in Chicago.

The hopes for Borom and Jenkins are high going into both of their second seasons. If these two find success, the offensive line improves. If the offensive line can improve, Fields will be in a good position to become a franchise quarterback in Chicago.

CB Thomas Graham Jr.

Thomas Graham Jr. played well in his rookie season, earning an 84.5 grade from PFF. In four games, Graham had four pass deflections and 13 tackles. Graham showed that he can fit the second cornerback spot with the Bears. Though he saw limited action, he impressed many with his play.

If Graham can build on his rookie season, he’ll fit in well with Matt Eberflus’ defense. With needs in the secondary, hopefully, the Bears have one of their fixes already under contract when it comes to Graham.

