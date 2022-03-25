6 available OL options for Cardinals in free agency

The Arizona Cardinals are pretty set on the offensive line at four of the five starting positions. D.J. Humphries and Kelvin Beachum are set to start at tackle. Justin Pugh took a lower salary to return as their starting left guard and Rodyeny Hudson will start at center.

The one question mark is at right guard, a position they figured to try and upgrade. Josh Jones and Justin Murray could be the plan for 2022, but if they want to try and add someone else, there are a few options available in free agency.

Below are a few that could make sense.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Will Hernandez

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

As reported by John Gambadoro, the Cardinals are bringing in the former New York Giant this weekend. He was a starter for them for four seasons after being drafted in the second round. His play declined after his rookie season, but many raved about him coming out of college.

He has started at both guard positions and knows the Cardinals’ O-line coach and run-game coordinator Sean Kugler. Kugler was Hernandez’ head coach at UTEP.

Max Garcia

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals have re-signed nine of their own free agents, so bringing back Garcia would follow that trend. He has been with the Cardinals for three seasons on one-year deals. He started 11 games at right guard and at center last season. He was a Pro Bowl alternate, but his play declined late in the year.

Billy Turner

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Turner was cut by the Green Bay Packers, so he could be a fit in the sense that he would not cancel out any potential compensatory picks for next year.

Turner has a Kugler connection. He played for the Denver Broncos when Kugler was offensive line coach. He started at right tackle each of the last two seasons for the Packers but was a starting right guard before that.

If he is looking for a tackle job, that might not fit here but if he wouldn’t mind playing guard and working with Kugler again, it would be a perfect match.

Story continues

Quinton Spain

Spain has been a starter since he entered the league in 2014 with the Titans. He was a starter for the Cincinnati Bengals. He is 30 years old.

Now, the Bengals have replaced him on a line that needed much improvement, so perhaps he isn’t necessarily an upgrade, but he is experienced and knows about protecting a young quarterback.

Ereck Flowers

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Flowers is a former left tackle who became a better guard. He started at left guard for the Washington Commanders last season.

He will turn 28 this year.

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

He was the starting right guard for five seasons for the Kansas City Chiefs. He was traded last offseason to the New York Jets. He is now 31 years old.

1

1