6 AFC West stories from last week for Chiefs fans to know

Charles Goldman
3 min read
The Kansas City Chiefs are getting ready to start their first group of OTAs next week. What’s the latest news around the AFC West division with offseason workouts taking place around the league? Below you’ll find some of the top stories from the past week for the Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders.

Raiders release former Chiefs, Cowboys DL David Irving

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

"The former Cowboys pass rusher had been suspended in March of 2019 for repeated violations of the league’s substance-abuse policy. At his best, he had the makings of a dominant NFL defensive lineman. When he re-joined former defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli in Las Vegas, where he was the defensive line coach, the Raiders had hoped he could get his career back on track."

Irving entered the league as a UDFA with the Chiefs in 2015. It has become clear over the years that despite his immense talent, football just isn't a priority for him. Reuniting with Rod Marinelli looked to be the perfect fit and possibly his last opportunity to stick in the league. Read the full story here.

Weeks 13-15 will decide season for Las Vegas Raiders

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

"Over the last two seasons, the Raiders have really struggled to finish the season strong. They’ve been in the playoff hunt each year, but have fallen apart in the month of December. Unfortunately, their December schedule isn’t much easier this year with games at Kansas City, at Cleveland and against the Broncos in Weeks 13-15."

The Chiefs will have a chance to end the Raiders' postseason hopes again, but they also have a tough stretch during this period. While it comes directly after their bye week, the Chiefs will face all three AFC West teams in Week 13-15. They only play a single AFC West opponent prior to Week 10, with most of their games against the division coming in the second half of the season. Read the full story here.

Could Chargers be among Julio Jones trade suitors?

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

"The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz reported that the Falcons are looking to trade Julio Jones. Atlanta doesn’t have enough cap space to sign their draft picks, and their only options to create space are to trade or restructure the contracts of Jones or defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. Among the teams that Schultz that might be in on Jones is Los Angeles."

The Chargers are one of the few teams that on the surface could afford Julio Jones' contract. The big question here is whether they'd be willing to make the trade for a 32-year-old receiver who is under contract through 2023. There's no doubt that when healthy, Jones is a dynamic game-changing player, but he's also closer to the end of his career than he is the beginning. Read the full story here.

Chargers top 5 breakout season players in 2021: WR Tyron Johnson

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

"Johnson, an undrafted rookie from 2019 out of Oklahoma State, flashed in spurts throughout the year, but showed his true potential when injuries to Allen and Williams led to extended playing time. In 12 games, Johnson amassed 20 receptions for 398 yards (19.9 yards per reception) and three touchdowns, with zero drops. Four of his first five receptions in the NFL went for 50 yards or more."

If the Chargers don't have Julio Jones, they do have some intriguing prospects who could take a step forward. Johnson could certainly be one of those players. Read the full story here.

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton aims to be ready for training camp

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

"Sutton missed most of last season with a knee injury and he has been rehabbing at the team’s facility this spring. Sutton was excited to get back on the practice field last week after seven months away."

In 2019, Sutton was a 1,000-yard receiver for a Broncos offense that had Joe Flacco, Brandon Allen and Drew Lock start games throughout the course of the season. If Sutton can return to form following his knee injury, he'll be a big help to the 2021 offense. Read the full story here.

Twitter is convinced Peyton Manning helped Drew Lock's pre-snap stance

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

"Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock has had an uneven pre-snap shotgun stance over the last two seasons. After working with Peyton Manning this offseason, Lock appears to have a more even stance at practice this spring."

Manning is one of the best to ever do it and he's taken a keen interest in helping out Broncos QB Drew Lock this offseason. It stands to reason that Lock's stance could be influenced by Manning, but right now it's nothing more than Twitter speculation. Read the full story here.

