6 AFC West stories from last week for Chiefs fans to know

As we turn the page and shift to the 2021 offseason, it is time for us to check in with the rest of the AFC West and see what has been going on with the Kansas City Chiefs’ division rivals. Below you’ll find some of the top stories of the past week for the Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders.

Ex-Chargers WR Vincent Jackson, 38, found dead in Florida hotel room

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

"Former Chargers wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead on Monday in a hotel room in Brandon, Florida. He was 38. Jackson had checked into the hotel on Jan. 11, and a housekeeper found him in one of the rooms after he was reported missing by his family on Friday. Police are investigating the cause of his death."

Tragedy strikes with another former NFL player passing away far too soon. The details surrounding Jackson's death are so sad and further emphasize the NFL's need to stay connected with players following their retirement. Read the full story here.

Chargers have had virtual meeting with Florida State CB Asante Samuel, Jr.

USA TODAY SPORTS

"After losing safety Derwin James, Samuel Jr., the son of the former NFL star, was the one who asserted himself as the key piece in the secondary. In three years at Florida State, he finished with 97 total tackles (71 solo), three tackles for loss, four interceptions, 29 pass deflections, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble."

Are the Chargers going to make the same mistake they did with Philip Rivers and fail to surround Justin Herbert with enough offensive talent? So far their draft interests seem to be focused on improving the defense. It makes sense with new head coach Brandon Staley's background being on the defensive side of the ball. Read the full story here.

John McClain guarantees Broncos will not land Deshaun Watson

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

"'Well, first of all, I’ll guarantee you the Broncos ain’t getting Deshaun Watson,' McClain said. 'If they [the Texans] are going to trade him … trade talks would have to start with the Jets because the Jets are the only team that can guarantee them the second-best quarterback prospect in the draft plus a whole lot more.'"

Story continues

McClain, a 45-year vet of the Houston Chronicle, is about as connected as they come in the Houston media. If he says that the Broncos aren't getting Deshaun Watson, it's basically gospel. Things change quickly in the NFL, but for now, it looks like Denver could be stuck with Drew Lock. Read the full story here.

Tim Tebow for POTUS in 2024?

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

"Former Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow’s NFL career is more than likely over, but the former Heisman winner and University of Florida superstar may have a future in politics. In an interview with Fox and Friends, Tebow said he finds the idea of running for political office intriguing."

Tim Tebow retired from baseball and he's unlikely to return to the NFL. Now, he's looking to broaden his horizons to politics. Could he be gearing up to run for a smaller office ahead of a presidential run in 2024? Broncos Wire seems to think it's possible. Read the full story here.

Only two non-winning teams have less cap space carryover than Raiders

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

"With just $3.6 million in cap money carrying over to their 2021 cap, the Raiders are just below the Bills ($3.8M) and only five teams have less — The Ravens ($587K), Seahawks (956K), Falcons ($1.8M), 49ers ($1.9M) and Titans ($2.3M)."

The Raiders don't have much to show for the spending they've been doing. They're carrying over very little cap space from the 2021 season. Only the Falcons and 49ers are teams with losing records that are carrying over less cap space. Read the full story here.

Raiders re-sign veteran DL David Irving

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

"Irving was coming off a suspension that had him out the entire 2019 season. When he was reinstated, the Raiders signed him to the practice squad on October 20. He spent the remainder of the season on the practice squad, twice being called up to the active roster on game day."

Former Chiefs DT David Irving is back with the Raiders for a second consecutive season. He visited a few teams before choosing to return to Las Vegas. He could be due for even more play in his second season with the team. Read the full story here.

1

1