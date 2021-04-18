6 AFC West stories from last week for Chiefs fans to know

Teams around the AFC West have made moves with the hopes of keeping up with the Kansas City Chiefs next season. With the 2021 NFL draft just around the corner, they’ll soon have another opportunity to try and make their teams better. Below you’ll find some of the top stories from the past week for the Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders.

Chargers players say many will skip voluntary workouts

"Players from the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday joined players from a number of other NFL teams to say they won’t be reporting to team facilities next week to begin voluntary offseason workouts. 'We have a right in our CBA to choose whether or not we attend in-person offseason workouts and many on our team have made the decision to not attend,' the statement said."

Teams around the league are collectively boycotting voluntary offseason workouts and that includes the Chargers. Los Angeles might be a team that should reconsider skipping out on voluntary offseason workouts. Their horrid luck with injuries over the years is something that should give a bit of pause. Read the full story here.

Chargers among teams that could make draft day trade

"Chargers general manager Tom Telesco isn’t afraid to make a leap to get his guy on draft day, as seen last year when he jumped 14 spots to select linebacker Kenneth Murray. With Telesco’s seat likely warm, he should have the same aggressive mindset to do anything to put Los Angeles back to their winning ways in this year’s draft, which includes another potential trade up."

Could the Chargers be targeting a specific player in a trade-up? Perhaps Oregon OT Penei Sewell? Our friends over at Chargers Wire certainly have imagined the scenario, but we'll see if anything comes to fruition. Read the full story here.

Jon Gruden, Mike Mayock ranked as NFL's worst drafting GM

"The weeks leading up to the draft each year is a lot like the weeks leading up to the season. Hope springs eternal. Fans have visions of their team landing all kinds of great prospects and they will all be steals. Then the draft arrives and inevitably there’s a letdown. Part of that is the best-case scenario rarely plays itself out. Part of it is the GM’s having a very different idea of ranking draft talent. If you’ve been feeling like that especially goes for the Raiders, you’re not just imagining it. And just to put it into focus, NFL.com’s Greg Rosenthal went about ranking all of the NFL’s GM’s. A total of 23 so as to exclude those GMs who haven’t had enough time to prove anything. The Raiders were dead last."

As much pressure as Chiefs GM Brett Veach is under in the 2021 NFL draft, a few AFC West teams might be under more. Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock haven't done a great job turning the Raiders into a competitive team. If this offseason is any measure, they've still got quite a bit of work to do. Read the full story here.

Raiders release DT Maurice Hurst and DE Arden Key

"The Las Vegas Raiders made two shocking moves on Thursday, releasing two veteran defensive linemen from the 2018 NFL draft. The team announced that they have waived defensive tackle Maurice Hurst and defensive end Arden Key, who were both entering the final years of their rookie contracts."

Releasing Key makes a bit of sense as he's fallen down the depth chart. Releasing Hurst seems like a mistake as he was the teams' best interior rusher last season, recording four sacks and 38 QB pressures. You don't get better by creating holes on your roster and that seems like all that the Raiders have done this offseason. Read the full story here.

Broncos WR DaeSean Hamilton might be on the trade block

"The Denver Broncos have received trade calls from teams interested in potentially trading for wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. 'I believe that they would move him for the right place,' Garafolo said during a segment on NFLN on Thursday. 'This is a name that I’ll be watching as we get closer to the draft and during the draft to see if Hamilton can get himself a fresh start elsewhere.'"

A fourth-round draft pick out of Penn State in 2018, Hamilton hasn't really found much success with the Broncos. He's never had more than 30 receptions and 2 touchdowns in a single season since entering the league. It's hard to imagine that they'll be able to recoup anything other than a late-round pick given the depth of the receiver position in the 2021 draft class. Read the full story here.

Peyton Manning throws support behind Broncos QB Drew Lock

"While several current players have entertained the idea of bringing Deshaun Watson to the Denver Broncos, one notable former player has thrown his support behind third-year quarterback Drew Lock. Peyton Manning, who was announced as a member of the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame class last week, endorsed Lock during a recent interview with KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis."

Manning has reportedly taken an interest in Lock this offseason, working with him on his film study habits and more. Manning recently gave his stamp of approval for Lock in an interview. Will the Broncos stick with Lock or dump him for a QB in the 2021 NFL draft? Read the full story here. [listicle id=91055]

