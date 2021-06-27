6 AFC West stories from last week for Chiefs fans to know

Most NFL teams have concluded their OTAs, mandatory minicamp and are breaking ahead of training camp. Teams in the AFC West have kept busy ahead of this break as they try to close the gap on the Kansas City Chiefs. Below you’ll find some of the top stories from the past week for the Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders.

CB Ronald Darby on Broncos' secondary: 'We can definitely be the best'

“'Of course, with the experience and the vets we have and the front we have, we can definitely be the best if not top two or top three for sure …. that pass rush is getting back there [which will help]. We have guys that know what they’re doing. [The] communication is going well and it’s still early. We still have a lot of time to get to know each other a lot more. We can be really special.'”

The Broncos signed cornerbacks Ronald Darby and Kyle Fuller during the 2021 free agency period, while also adding Patrick Surtain II via the 2021 NFL draft. They also have some talented safeties in Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson. Before they can be considered the best in the league, they'll have to stop Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill when they face the Chiefs. Read the full story here.

Rookie LB Baron Browning's injury might impact his initial role with Broncos

"After selecting Ohio State defender Baron Browning in the third round of the NFL draft, the Denver Broncos originally hoped to have him practice primarily at inside linebacker. Denver would have had time to also move him to outside linebacker, and his performance (and the performance of his teammates) would have played a role in determining his primary position to begin the season. After missing much of spring practices with an injury, Browning is now behind and hasn’t solidified a role at either linebacker position."

An injury appears to be derailing what was hoped to be a promising rookie season for Browning. The Broncos had hopes that he could be a versatile contributor on defense. Those hopes might be put on hold until the rookie can get on the field and carve out a role for himself. Read the full story here.

Rookie RT Alex Leatherwood 'settling in' as starter for Raiders

"One of the reasons that Alex Leatherwood was such an appealing player and pick for the Raiders in the first round is due to his experience. The former Alabama left tackle started three years in the SEC and the Raiders believed he would be a plug-and-play option for them at right tackle. But now that OTAs and minicamps have wrapped up, what has been the overall impression of Leatherwood in practice and at right tackle?"

The answer is that he's settling in after some early jitters. ESPN's NFL Nation reporter Paul Guitierrez reports that Leatherwood was adjusting early on in OTAs, likely due to playing on the left side in college. By the end of minicamp, he looked much more comfortable. Read the full story here.

Gus Bradley has Raiders defense heading in the right direction

"One of the best additions the Raiders made this offseason was bringing in veteran defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. The team fired Paul Guenther during the middle of the 2020 season as his defense just wasn’t good enough to compete with the best teams in the AFC. Bradley has a ton of experience coaching good defenses in Seattle, Jacksonville and Los Angeles and is bringing his traditional 4-3 Cover-3 defense to Las Vegas. Through a few weeks of practices and OTAs, his presence is already being felt."

Bradley has been one of the few defensive coordinators to consistently give Patrick Mahomes fits over the past two seasons. Defenses coached by Bradley in Los Angeles held Mahomes and the Chiefs to 24, 31, and 23 points respectively in the last three meetings (with the exception of Week 17 last year). The big difference between the Raiders' defense now and what Bradley previously had in L.A. is overall player talent. Read the full story here.

Chargers rookie TE Tre' McKitty impresses with intelligence at spring practices

"When a rookie arrives in the spring, they typically spend that time getting adapted to the playbook and learning all the nuances of the NFL. But for tight end Tre’ McKitty, he seems to be ahead of the curve. Veteran TE Jared Cook mentioned McKitty when asked about the group as a whole, highlighting his ability to absorb information and translate it to the field."

The Chargers are looking to replace the presence of Hunter Henry, who took his talents to New England this offseason. It looks like they're expecting big things from rookie TE Tre' McKitty, who already is earning praise from veteran TE Jared Cook. Read the full story here.

Chargers' Corey Linsley talks state of offensive line

“'Great group of dudes, man. A great room. Coach Frank Smith is a great coach. He’s extremely intelligent. He knows the game and has been around a little bit, so he’s seen a lot of guys. The room is awesome. I know [T] Bryan [Bulaga]. I knew what I was getting there. He’s a great dude. Everybody else, we’ve been jelling pretty good so far. Hoping to take that into camp and keep this thing rolling.'”

The Chiefs aren't the only team in the AFC West with a rebuilt offensive line. The Chargers also invested heavily, adding former Packers All-Pro Corey Linsley, veterans Matt Feiler and Oday Aboushi, and rookies Rashawn Slater and Brenden Jaimes. Linsley seems to think they're jelling quite well together. Read the full story here.

