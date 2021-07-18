6 AFC West stories from last week for Chiefs fans to know

Training camp is almost here with several teams having rookies and quarterbacks report this week. AFC West opponents are getting ready to make the final push ahead of the season to try and get on the Kansas City Chiefs’ level. Below you’ll find some of the top stories from the past week for the Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders.

With lawsuit dismissed, what comes next in Broncos' ownership saga?

"The lawsuit that attempted to have the Pat Bowlen Trust removed from power has been dismissed, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. The news comes less than two weeks after the lawsuit was stayed."

The likely outcome of the dismissal of the lawsuit filed by Pat Bowlen's two daughters is that the Broncos will be sold. New ownership means a lot of changes for Denver and not just on the business side of things. They could see sweeping changes on the football side of things too, despite a new power structure in the front office. Read the full story here.

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy shows off one-hand catch skills

"Denver Broncos second-year wide receiver Jerry Jeudy took to Instagram earlier this week to show off his one-hand catch skills. Jeudy shared the footage from one of his workouts with fellow receiver Tim Patrick."

Drops were a problem for Jeudy as a rookie. He's doing a lot to ensure they don't persist in 2021. Ultimately, his success there might come down to how quickly Denver can decide on a starting quarterback. Read the full story here.

Report: Less than half of Chargers vaccinated for COVID-19

"The Chargers are one of four teams that are still under 50% vaccinated for COVID-19, according to The Associated Press. The three other teams who have the lowest-vaccinated rates are the Washington Football Team, Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts."

A total of 13 NFL teams have over 85% of players vaccinated. Roughly 73% of players have received at least one shot. This is something to monitor heading into the regular season, especially with COVID-19 cases on the rise due to the delta variant. Read the full story here.

NFL executives, coaches tab Chargers' Justin Herbert as top 10 QB entering 2021 season

"After surveying over 50 league executives, coaches, scouts, and players, Herbert finds himself as the ninth-best QB heading into the 2021 season, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler."

From a quarterbacks-lead-to-wins perspective, Chargers QB Justin Herbert has emerged as the biggest threat to the Kansas City Chiefs. NFL evaluators and coaches already believe that he's one of the ten best quarterbacks in the league after his rookie season. He's only going to get better from here on out. Read the full story here.

Raiders RB coach Kirby Wilson announces his retirement

"According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, running back coach Kirby Wilson has decided to retire after 35 years of coaching. He has been the running backs coach for the Las Vegas Raiders for two seasons but has coached in that role for 10 different teams from 1995 including in college and in the NFL."

Wilson coached 2019 first-round draft pick Josh Jacobs to back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons. This will be a big loss for the Raiders, who just rebuilt their offensive line and need to lean on a strong rushing attack to help out QB Derek Carr. No announcements on a replacement have been made just yet. Read the full story here.

Raiders C Andre James named worst starting center in the NFL

"If you are a fan of pre-season player rankings, you might want to look away. Pro Football Focus ranked the 32 starting centers heading into the 2021 season and of course, Rodney Hudson finished at No. 1. But where did the new center for the Las Vegas Raiders Andre James show up on the list? Well, as you can assume from the title of this article, not very high. The site listed him as the No. 32 starting center in the NFL, mostly due to a lack of experience. But they didn’t love what they saw when he was on the field, either."

Trading former Chiefs center Rodney Hudson is a big risk for the Raiders, who now have a big question mark right in the middle of their offensive line in James. It remains to be seen how it all works out, but early indications don't show much optimism from the media and analytics world. Read the full story here.

