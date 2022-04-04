6 AFC South stories from last week for Jaguars fans to know

The calendar flipped to April on Friday, meaning the 2022 NFL draft is less than a month away. It’s also a good time to take a trip around the AFC South and see what the Jacksonville Jaguars division rivals are up to.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay expressed his frustration with the Tennessee Titans’ dominance in the division at the NFL owners meetings last week. He also opened up on the decision to trade quarterback Carson Wentz.

The Houston Texans were also busy like the Jaguars this week, adding free agents on both sides of the ball.

Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown squashed any trade rumors that were circulating this past weekend.

Here’s our recap from Jaguars Wire’s trip around the AFC South:

Irsay said it was obvious that the Colts had to move on from Wentz

Nov 14, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; The Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) throws a pass under coverage from Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Josh Allen (41) during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Wentz is now in Washington after Indianapolis traded him this offseason. His former owner wishes him well but felt the Colts had to part ways with the veteran quarterback.

However, Irsay said that Wentz isn’t the scapegoat for Indianapolis’ collapse to conclude the 2021 season.

READ MORE HERE.

Colts explored trade options for younger QBs before grabbing QB Matt Ryan

New Indianapolis Colts QB Matt Ryan takes questions during a press conference on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis.

Finals 34

The Colts eventually wound up trading for Ryan, but Irsay said it made a serious effort to try and secure a deal for a younger quarterback. He said the deal would’ve cost Indianapolis two first-round picks.

The trade was eventually squashed because the other team decided he wasn’t available after all.

READ MORE HERE.

Texans signed former Colts running back Marlon Mack

Story continues

Nov 11, 2018; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack (25) runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this week, Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported that Houston will sign Mack. He stays in the AFC South after spending the last several seasons with the Colts.

READ MORE HERE.

Houston signing DaeSean Hamilton is a temporary fix for a bigger problem

Nov 22, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton (17) before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans added Hamilton on a one-year deal, who is fresh off a torn ACL. He last played with the Broncos. Texans Wire wrote that the team needs younger bodies at wide receiver.

READ MORE HERE.

Brown is tired of all the trade speculation

Jan 22, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) makes a touchdown catch in front of Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) during the second half of the AFC Divisional playoff football game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Brown tweeted Sunday that he is tired of all the trade speculation after ESPN’s Rich Cimini tweeted that the New York Jets were keeping an eye on his contract situation. It seems doubtful that the team will trade Brown at this point.

READ MORE HERE.

Bleacher Report named Titans' QB Ryan Tannehill as a hot seat candidate

Dec 12, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars middle linebacker Damien Wilson (54) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Bleacher Report put Tannehill’s name on its list of quarterbacks on the hot seat. He held Tennessee back from a deep playoff run due to costly turnovers. However, Titans Wire believes that’s because of all the injuries the team suffered last season.

READ MORE HERE.

1

1