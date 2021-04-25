6 AFC South stories from last week for Titans fans to know

With Tennessee Titans fans focused on what their own team is doing in free agency and ahead of the 2021 NFL draft, which begins on April 29, it can be tough to keep up with the team’s AFC South rivals.

But we’re here to do the heavy lifting for you.

Over the course of the past week, we’ve gotten some insight into potential draft strategies of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts thanks to comments from their respective front offices.

We also received an update in the ongoing situation involving Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and the sexual assault allegations he is facing.

Here’s a look at the six AFC South stories from last week that Titans fans should know about.

Jim Irsay: Colts' success in 2021 dependent on Carson Wentz

Colts owner Jim Irsay believes the Colts' 2021 season hinges on the success of their new quarterback, Caron Wentz, who was acquired in a trade this offseason with the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Let’s be honest about the situation, how well is Carson Wentz going to do, I think that is really going to dictate just how far we go. That’s just reality,” Irsay said. “Now, he needs support. He needs people around him. We saw the Super Bowl and (Patrick) Mahomes with no (offensive) tackles. He looked pedestrian. That’ll happen because you need support. But, really, if Frank Reich can get Carson Wentz’s play to an extremely high level and we feel that he can, and Carson, unquestionably, has every single tool mentally, physically, emotionally to do that, then you’ve got something special.”

Jim Irsay hinting the Colts need more capable CBs

Irsay believes that the Colts have two "capable" cornerbacks at the moment, but adding a third could make the team "pretty special" on defense.

“I think we have a chance to be pretty special if we can find 3 corners that are really capable guys,” Irsay said. “I feel we have at least 2 now. That’s going to make a huge difference.”

Nick Caserio says Texans trading up from No. 67 overall 'not realistic at this point'

After selling off a slew of draft picks in recent years, the Texans won't have a selection until the third round at No. 67 overall. General manager Nick Caserio doesn't see the team trading up from that spot, though.

“Depending on where you’re picking, trades are so player driven,” said Caserio. “A lot of it is contingent on what happens in front of you and as the players come off the board. So, we’re at 67 right now. So, try to make any calls about trades or moving is probably not realistic at this point.”

Report: At least 2 plaintiffs in Texans QB Deshaun Watson lawsuits meet with NFL investigator

As expected, Jags have found 'no negatives' with Trevor Lawrence

In what comes as a surprise to nobody, Jags GM Trent Baalke says the team hasn't found any negatives with presumed No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He also stated the Jags have no intention of trading back.

“Well, the easiest way to answer that is [there are] no negatives,” said Baalke. “[With] all the research we’ve done, you’re always looking for the stars to align when you’re looking at prospects, whether that be from a physical, mental, character aspect, whatever the case may be. With his situation, like many others in this draft, the stars all align and that’s what you’re looking for.” “We’ve fielded a couple of calls, but I think we’re going to hold tight,” Baalke said. “Again, that decision is made organizationally and our ownership is definitely involved with that as well.”

Nate Burleson warns NFL fans to keep an eye on Jags in 2021

