6 AFC South stories from last week for Titans fans to know
As free agency slows and the build up to the 2021 NFL draft on April 29 continues, we’re taking a look around the AFC South to see what’s up with the Tennessee Titans’ division rivals, the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars.
This week’s stories include the latest on Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, an evaluation of the 2018 trade between the Colts and New York Jets, and how new Jags head coach Urban Meyer is changing the team’s culture.
Read about those stories and more in this week’s trip around the AFC South.
Multiple companies end relationship with Deshaun Watson
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
With sexual assault allegations and lawsuits mounting, Beats by Dre and Reliant have both dropped Deshaun Watson, while Nike has suspended an endorsement deal with the Texans quarterback. Read the full story here.
Andre Johnson talks 2010 fight with Cortland Finnegan
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Former Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson went into a bit of detail about how the infamous 2010 fight with former Titans cornerback Cortland Finnegan started. “No, it was just — that was like three years worth of stuff, man,” Johnson told Brandon Marshall on his "I Am Athlete" podcast. “It built up to that point, and it just happened.” Read the full story here.
Colts' Darius Leonard: 'This draft class talks too much for me'
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Colts linebacker Darius Leonard doesn't like all the talking the 2021 NFL draft class is doing, as he stated in a tweet last week. https://twitter.com/dsleon45/status/1379922067588591628 Read the full story here.
Colts come out clear winners in 2018 draft trade with Jets
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Now that the New York Jets have traded quarterback Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers, Colts Wire's Kevin Hickey rightly points out that Indianapolis easily won the 2018 trade between the two teams. That trade involved the Colts sending their No. 3 overall pick to the Jets for a slew of selections that included the No. 6 and No. 37 overall picks. Here's a look at what Indianapolis turned all of those picks into: Jets receive
No. 3 overall (2018): QB Sam Darnold
Colts receive
No. 6 overall (2018): LG Quenton Nelson
No. 37 overall (2018): RT Braden Smith
No. 52 overall (2018): DE Kemoko Turay
No. 169 overall (2018): RB Jordan Wilkins
No. 34 overall (2019): CB Rock Ya-Sin
He's not wrong. Read the full story here.
Jags fans donate to Trevor Lawrence's wedding registry, charity of his choice
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Jaguars fans are all-in on their new franchise quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, who is expected to be taken by Jacksonville with the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft. Not only are the team's fans buying him gifts off his wedding registry, they are also donating money to a charity of Lawrence's choice. https://twitter.com/E_Dilla/status/1380667047936454658 Read the full story here.
Shaquill Griffin discusses how Urban Meyer is changing the Jags' culture
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
New Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin hasn't been with the team long, but he already sees new head coach Urban Meyer changing the culture of the franchise. https://twitter.com/PatMcAfeeShow/status/1380231351715041286 Read the full story here.
