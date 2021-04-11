6 AFC South stories from last week for Titans fans to know

As free agency slows and the build up to the 2021 NFL draft on April 29 continues, we’re taking a look around the AFC South to see what’s up with the Tennessee Titans’ division rivals, the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars.

This week’s stories include the latest on Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, an evaluation of the 2018 trade between the Colts and New York Jets, and how new Jags head coach Urban Meyer is changing the team’s culture.

Read about those stories and more in this week’s trip around the AFC South.

Multiple companies end relationship with Deshaun Watson

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

With sexual assault allegations and lawsuits mounting, Beats by Dre and Reliant have both dropped Deshaun Watson, while Nike has suspended an endorsement deal with the Texans quarterback. Read the full story here.

Andre Johnson talks 2010 fight with Cortland Finnegan

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Former Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson went into a bit of detail about how the infamous 2010 fight with former Titans cornerback Cortland Finnegan started. “No, it was just — that was like three years worth of stuff, man,” Johnson told Brandon Marshall on his "I Am Athlete" podcast. “It built up to that point, and it just happened.” Read the full story here.

Colts' Darius Leonard: 'This draft class talks too much for me'

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard doesn't like all the talking the 2021 NFL draft class is doing, as he stated in a tweet last week. https://twitter.com/dsleon45/status/1379922067588591628 Read the full story here.

Colts come out clear winners in 2018 draft trade with Jets

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Now that the New York Jets have traded quarterback Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers, Colts Wire's Kevin Hickey rightly points out that Indianapolis easily won the 2018 trade between the two teams. That trade involved the Colts sending their No. 3 overall pick to the Jets for a slew of selections that included the No. 6 and No. 37 overall picks. Here's a look at what Indianapolis turned all of those picks into: Jets receive

Story continues

No. 3 overall (2018): QB Sam Darnold

Colts receive

No. 6 overall (2018): LG Quenton Nelson

No. 37 overall (2018): RT Braden Smith

No. 52 overall (2018): DE Kemoko Turay

No. 169 overall (2018): RB Jordan Wilkins

No. 34 overall (2019): CB Rock Ya-Sin

He's not wrong. Read the full story here.

Jags fans donate to Trevor Lawrence's wedding registry, charity of his choice

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Jaguars fans are all-in on their new franchise quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, who is expected to be taken by Jacksonville with the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft. Not only are the team's fans buying him gifts off his wedding registry, they are also donating money to a charity of Lawrence's choice. https://twitter.com/E_Dilla/status/1380667047936454658 Read the full story here.

Shaquill Griffin discusses how Urban Meyer is changing the Jags' culture

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

New Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin hasn't been with the team long, but he already sees new head coach Urban Meyer changing the culture of the franchise. https://twitter.com/PatMcAfeeShow/status/1380231351715041286 Read the full story here.

1

1