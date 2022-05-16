6 AFC South stories from last week that Jags fans need to know

It was a busy and chaotic week for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It started on Tuesday when former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo sued the team for the emotional distress former coach Urban Meyer caused and to recoup his $3.5 million salary from last season. On Thursday, the NFL unveiled every team’s schedule including the Jaguars. Then the team also signed Wyoming running back and the son of former Jacksonville receiver Jimmy Smith, Trey Smith III, just prior to the start of rookie minicamp.

It was also a hectic week across the AFC South. Here are six AFC South stories to follow from the last week:

Titans' WR and 2022 first-round pick Treylon Burks leaves first day of rookie minicamp early

Oct 23, 2021; Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) rushes for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Treylon Burks had a first rough day with the Tennessee Titans. He looked gassed and had to leave the field early. He returned later during the team period but left again. However, Burks did complete a full day of practice on the second day of rookie minicamp.

READ MORE HERE.

Former Titans WR A.J. Brown took swipe at Titans' fans

Jan 22, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) makes a touchdown catch in front of Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) during the second half of the AFC Divisional playoff football game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A.J. Brown was supposed to hold his first youth football camp in Nashville, Tennessee before he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2022 NFL draft. After being dealt, it was announced he would no longer host the camp, which drew the ire of Titans fans.

But he announced in a now-deleted tweet that running back Derrick Henry would host it and also took a shot at his old team’s fanbase.

Story continues

READ MORE HERE.

New Texans' RB Dameon Pierce already drawing praise from head coach Lovie Smith

Houston Texans’ Dameon Pierce stretches during an NFL football rookie minicamp practice Friday, May 13, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Dameon Pierce was selected by the Houston Texans in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft. While with the Florida Gators, he developed a reputation as a tough runner. New head coach Lovie Smith praised Pierce’s toughness and confidence when speaking to the media during rookie minicamp this weekend.

READ MORE HERE.

Texans explain the decision to pick CB Derek Stingley over Ahmad Gardner

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Travis Etienne (9) runs against LSU Tigers cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) in the first quarter in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Versatility is the name of the game when it comes to NFL defenses nowadays. It was a key factor that Houston considered when selecting cornerback Derek Stingley over Ahmad Gardner, who was arguably the best player at his position in the 2022 NFL Draft.

READ MORE HERE.

Colts Wire breaks down the Colts winners and losers from the 2022 NFL Draft

New Indianapolis Colts QB Matt Ryan takes questions during a press conference on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis.

Finals 28

New quarterback Matt Ryan and current receiver Michael Pittman Jr. were the biggest winners from Indianapolis’ roster after the draft concluded. Ryan and Pittman gained several new weapons in wideout Alec Pierce and tight end Jelani Woods. Some of the Colts’ losers include offensive tackle Matt Pryor and tight end Mo Alie-Cox because it seemed like the team drafted their replacements.

READ MORE HERE.

Colts WR Alec Pierce leaves first day of rookie minicamp with injury

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Alec Pierce (12) stretches to pull down a touchdown reception over Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Tiawan Mullen (3) in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Cincinnati Bearcats at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The Bearcats won 38-24.

Cincinnati Bearcats At Indiana Hoosiers Football

Alec Pierce left the first day of the Colts’ rookie minicamp early with an undisclosed injury. Their head coach Frank Reich wouldn’t get into specifics, but Pierce would return for Day 2.

READ MORE HERE.

1

1