6 AFC East stories from last week for Bills fans to know

Miami Dolphins

NFL thinks highly of Dolphins CB

Power rankings after an all-too-often offseason article for outlets that cover the NFL. ESPN did take that to the next level, though. The former world-wide leader created their top-10 positional rankings with the help of insight from NFL executives and front office members. Regarding cornerbacks, those experts think very highly of the Dolphins' Xavien Howard. He was pegged as the third-best cornerback in the NFL. Howard edges out Bills corner Tre'Davious White, who was named the fifth-best. This is a big note because Howard and the Dolphins are currently in a contract stalemate. He wants to be paid more and is holding out. Could the Dolphins potentially be losing the third-best CB in the NFL?

New England Patriots

WR wants a trade

N'Keal Harry decided he doesn't want to play in New England anymore. The former first-round pick of the Patriots in 2019 requested a trade last week, per Patriots Wire. As of now, Harry hasn't been moved and he's expected to attend Patriots training camp if he's still a member of the team later this month. Harry has underwhelmed so far in his career. Some reports speculate the Pats could land a sixth-round pick for him.

New England Patriots

Cam's heath

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton struggled to return from shoulder issues in 2020 and then also battled a stint on the COVID-19 list. All things considered, it made for a tough first season with the Patriots. While Newton does have a first-round rookie in New England now to worry about via Mac Jones, he's still going to get a chance to start in 2021. Regarding his shoulder issue, Newton posted a video to YouTube last week where he revealed his shoulder has bothered him since 2016. Via Patriots Wire:

“Last time I’ve been healthy that I can document?” Newton said in the video. “Honestly, 2016.”

New England Patriots

Latest on Gilmore

It's well documented now, but like Howard, Stephon Gilmore wants more money and a new contract from his team. However, the latest on the Pats cornerback is more positive. Per Patriots Wire, the team "plan to reopen contract talks with Stephon Gilmore before training camp."

New York Jets

Deadline almost here

Finally (and finally with all the defensive back talk here) we have the Jets. No new updates, but we have a deadline to watch for. Marcus Maye is an excellent defensive back and the Jets franchise tagged the safety earlier this offseason. Like all players on the tag, he prefers a long-term deal. The Jets have until July 15 to sign Maye to such a deal. That's this Thursday.

AFC East

Joint practices not for Bills

