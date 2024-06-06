£6.5m Liverpool defender out to 'prove people wrong' after securing loan move

Calvin Ramsay has secured a season-long loan move to Wigan Athletic for the 2024-25 season and is hoping to “prove people wrong” during his spell away from Liverpool.

The one-time Scotland international moved to Anfield from hometown club Aberdeen in 2022 for a reported initial £4 million, rising to £6.5m, making two appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s first team during his debut season.

However, his first Reds campaign was cut short due to injury and he underwent surgery in February 2023.

Upon his comeback he moved to Championship side Preston, enduring a nightmare spell and making only two appearances before being recalled by his parent club in winter.

Ramsay hoping to get up and running

The 20-year-old right back was then sent back out on loan to Bolton Wanderers in League One, playing three games at that level before the end of the season.

Having left for Liverpool as Aberdeen’s record sale, hopes are high that the full back can one day make the breakthrough and this will be a significant loan spell for the youngster as he seeks to get his career in English football up and running.

League One outfit Wigan are managed by former Premier League player Shaun Maloney and Ramsay will be hoping for a big impact during his season-long loan spell.

“I’m just hungry to get going and show everyone what I can do and probably prove a few people wrong as well who've been saying a few things or doubting me so it’s a good opportunity,” he told Wigan’s official YouTube channel.

Ramsay’s two official Liverpool first-team appearances came back in November 2022, making his debut as a late substitute in a 2-0 win against Napoli in the Champions League and playing 90 minutes against Derby in the third round of the EFL Cup.

He has played once for Scotland, a friendly against Turkey in 2022, and moved to Liverpool as the reigning Scottish Football Writers’ Young Player of the Year for the 2021-22 season.

