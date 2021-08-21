6 49ers to watch on offense in 2nd preseason game vs. Chargers

The 49ers’ starting and second-string offenses left something to be desired in their preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. Bouncing back won’t be particularly easy against a talented Los Angeles Chargers defense in the second preseason contest.

San Francisco has a slew of roster battles waging as training camp begins to wind down, and performances in these last couple preseason games could play a big role in deciding who wins those competition.

Here’s who we’ll be keeping a close eye on when the 49ers’ offense is on the field Sunday against the Chargers:

QB Trey Lance

Lance is always going to be worth keeping an eye on, but after his performance vs. the Chiefs we have some specifics. There were moments against Kansas City where Lance looked a little frenetic in the pocket, and some throws where he dealt with some inaccuracy. Improvement in those two areas would be a positive. It'll also be worth checking to see who he gets his reps with. He got some time behind the first-string offensive line against the Chargers starting defense in practice. It would be a pretty significant deal if he got those same opportunities Sunday.

OL Jaylon Moore

Moore will likely start again at left tackle with Trent Williams nursing a knee injury. The rookie left tackle did a nice job in the preseason opener, but there were a couple lapses where he allowed Lance to get hit without much resistance. He's not going to be perfect, but cleaning up the glaring mistakes would be a significant step forward for the player who should be the 49ers' swing tackle.

WR Jauan Jennings

Jennings played well in the first preseason game and has drawn a ton of praise from Kyle Shanahan since. WR Deebo Samuel left Friday's practice with a tight gluteal muscle, so it wouldn't be a surprise if he was either out or limited Sunday. In that event, it'll be worth seeing if Jennings gets the start, and if he continues playing well in his second ever NFL game. He has a real shot to carve out a significant role in the 49ers' offense.

RB Wayne Gallman

Gallman got pretty limited work with JaMycal Hasty shouldering a bulk of the rushing load vs. Kansas City. Hasty looked very good in his carries while Gallman was less impressive with 21 yards on six attempts. There could be room for both players on the roster depending on how Elijah Mitchell's injury works out, but the final RB roster spot could also come down to Gallman and Hasty. The former Giants RB should get some more work against the Chargers with a chance to bounce back.

WR Richie James Jr.

Camp hasn't been kind to James, and his drop on a third-down throw from Lance in Week 1 really stood out among the trio of dropped passes by 49ers receivers. Nsimba Webster flashed big-time in the preseason opener which damages James' chances to make the roster as a return man. The former seventh-round pick needs to shine a couple times in Sunday's game or risk falling even further behind in a tightly contested race for roster spots at receiver.

OL Daniel Brunskill

One of the low-lights from the first preseason game was a sack by Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones where Brunskill got easily knocked over on a bull rush that led to an easy path to the quarterback. Brunskill is winning the right guard competition by default, but his ownership of the job is hardly secure. He can help secure that gig with a good showing Sunday, but he can also lose his grasp on it if he continues to struggle.

