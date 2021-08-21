6 49ers to watch on defense in 2nd preseason game vs. Chargers

The 49ers’ starting defense looks for the most part on track to be ready for the season opener. There are a slew of depth issues yet to be resolved though, and how Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers goes could go a long way toward sussing out some of the roster questions still facing the club.

Finding depth on the defensive side will be key given how unproven a lot of those players are. Any reserve thrust into a starting situation is going to do so without a ton of playing experience. That’s why so many of the young players that were on our radar for the preseason opener will be on our list of players to watch in the second preseason contest against the Chargers.

DE Arden Key

Key wound up putting together a decent game against the Chiefs, but his production in the early going against the Kanas City starters was a little worrisome. He'll have another chance Sunday for plenty of reps with the first-team. A couple of splash plays against a top offensive line would go a long way toward helping Key secure a roster spot and earn a bigger role in the defense when the regular season starts.

LB Justin Hilliard

Hilliard is the first of two undrafted rookie linebackers on our list. He was all over the field Saturday against the Chiefs with a team-high eight tackles. He also notched a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit. The 49ers aren't loaded at linebacker so the Ohio State alum should get plenty of burn against the Chargers. If he's as active and productive again against Los Angeles he'll make himself an under-the-radar name to watch as the roster starts getting finalized.

LB Elijah Sullivan

Sullivan is the second undrafted rookie linebacker on our list. His counting stats were less impressive in the opener – he had two tackles on defense and one on special teams. His coverage numbers were notable though and make him a player to follow Sunday. Pro Football Focus had Sullivan down for two catches allowed on two targets for only seven yards with no yards after the catch. Good coverage linebackers will always have a place in the NFL, so it'll be interesting to see how well he can duplicate his performance in that area.

S Jared Mayden

Mayden, a second-year undrafted safety from Alabama, put together a really solid performance last week. Given the lack of reliable depth at safety, it stands to reason Mayden could wind up making the final roster. He had two tackles last week and did a nice job in coverage as well. Another good game from him would go a long way toward helping him make the team.

S Talanoa Hufanga

Hufanga was all over the place vs. Kansas City on defense and special teams, but there were a couple of early miscues that showed his youth and inexperience. The reason Hufanga made this list though is because he's a really fun player who's going to get a ton of playing time in the preseason and could be on his way to carving out the starting strong safety spot. Keep an eye on Hufanga if for no other reason than he's exciting as heck.

CB Ambry Thomas

There was some good and some bad from Thomas last week, but the thing to watch Sunday will be whether he can complete plays. There were several instances where he had good coverage against the Chiefs and just didn't make the play. He allowed seven catches on nine targets, but there were chances for him to limit those seven receptions. A full NFL game under his belt should allow him to learn the speed of the game and take a step forward in his setting outing. The 49ers' CB depth isn't great, so anything positive from the rookie third-round pick would be a sizable benefit.

