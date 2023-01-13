6 49ers earn 2022 AP All-Pro honors

The 2022 AP All-Pro teams were announced Friday and the 49ers were well-represented across the first and second teams. Six players were named to the two squads with four landing on the first-team and two earning second-team honors.

Here are the 49ers’ four first-team players:

LT Trent Williams

DE Nick Bosa

LB Fred Warner

SS Talanoa Hufanga

This is Williams and Warner’s second first-team nods. Bosa and Hufanga are both first-time All-Pros.

Here are the two second-teamers:

TE George Kittle

ST George Odum

For Kittle this is his third overall All-Pro honor. He was a second-teamer in 2018 and got a first-team nod in 2019. For Odum it’s his second All-Pro nod. He was a first-team selection in 2020 when he was with the Colts.

Dre Greenlaw was left off the All-Pro teams by one vote per the 49ers. Running back Christian McCaffrey was also snubbed after after posting 1,880 scrimmage yards and 13 total touchdowns.

