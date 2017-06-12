6/11/17: MLB.com FastCast

Stephen: When you blame EVERYONE else for your failures- this shows you are a cowardly, incompetent and delusional. Soemone who lacks character or integrity will not endure the test of time. It doesn't matter how intelligent, affable, persuasive, or savvy a person is, if they are prone to rationalizing unethical behavior based upon current or future needs, they will eventually fall prey to their own undoing. Optics over ethics is not a formula for success.