6-10 BYU transfer commits to New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo men’s basketball team continues to add to its roster for the 2024-2025 season. On Thursday it was revealed that 6-10 BYU transfer Atiki Ally Atiki has committed to UNM.

The Mwanza, Tanzania native spent the last three seasons in Provo and appeared in 88 games for the Cougars, including four starts. In his career at BYU, he averaged 3.6 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.

With the addition of Atiki, the Lobos now have three incoming transfers. Others who have committed to UNM include 6-9 forward Filip Borovicanin (Arizona) and CJ Noland (North Texas).

