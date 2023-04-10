As a 5th-year starter, Bo Nix is seeing his experience pay dividends on the field

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix is in a very different spot than he was at this time a year ago.

In April 2022, Nix was that new transfer that as feeling his way around the football program and Eugene after coming from SEC Country and Auburn.

Flash forward a year. Nix is now very comfortable in his surroundings as the leader of a football team that should make a lot of noise in 2023. That comfort feeling off the field should pay dividends on the field.

“I’ve grown so much just off the field on the field. As a leader, as a teammate, as a quarterback,” Nix said. “You really can’t put a price on how much I’ve grown and I think it shows now just some competence out on the field.

“I have a different sense of awareness when I’m out there and being on offense, even though it’s not almost all the same, but remotely the same and I have the concepts down. It’s not as much thinking as it is just playing. It’s just matching what I know from what I’ve learned and what I’ve been taught and then just going out there and playing.”

Having an experienced quarterback that doesn’t need a lot of supervision is going to go a long way for some of the new offensive coaches, such as new offensive coordinator Will Stein. Not having to worry about a young quarterback learning the playbook can allow Stein to focus on other younger players.

“This year is probably the most eye-opening that I really get to see it. I’m in a great situation,” Nix said. “Our coaches really allowed me to be flexible and do a lot. I’m thankful for that. But at the same time, they do a great job of teaching me what to do when I’m out there. And so I do feel like I have a lot under my belt. I got a lot of visual pictures images of safety, rotation and fronts, and routes and timing and so it also helps to go with similar guys again like Troy, T-Ferg, Kris, those guys, so that will be great moving forward. Now that I got a lot under my belt seen a lot can now go out there and just play.”

Oregon fans have witnessed, both as a Duck and as an opponent, what happens when Nix just goes out there and plays. What happens is a lot of touchdowns and a lot of wins.

