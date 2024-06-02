5th annual Daily’s Old School Kingfish Shootout to take place June 8th

The largest kingfish tournament in the world is set to kick off summer fishing on June 8th. The fifth annual Daily’s Old School Kingfish Shootout, presented by Yellowfin, will attract hundreds of anglers from across the Southeast to Vilano Beach Fishing Pier.

The tournament, known for its strict rules, restricts fishing to Florida state waters within three nautical miles from shore, with boundaries extending from Fernandina Beach in the north to Ponce Inlet in the south. Live bait penning or purchasing is prohibited.

“By implementing these rules and tight boundaries, the Old School Fishing Shootout levels the playing field so that any angler and size vessel can competitively participate,” explained Paul Dozier, the tournament director.

This inclusivity has made the event a favorite among seasoned anglers, amateurs, ladies, and juniors, who register aboard a variety of crafts ranging from kayaks and jet skis to center consoles and large sportfishers.

“Following our mission to make fishing great again, the tournament provides every participant an equal chance at winning the grand prize, a 21′ Yellowfin Bay Boat,” said Dozier. The first-place prize, valued at $115,000, includes a 200 HP Yamaha 4-Stroke Outboard Engine and AmeraTrail Trailer.

Beyond the grand prize, the tournament offers numerous other winning opportunities, including cash payouts to the top 25 places, lady angler and junior angler prizes, a $1,000 traveling angler drawing, and a $10,000 lucky ticket drawing.

The Old School Fishing Shootout began in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and was an immediate success, with over 600 boats and thousands of anglers participating in its inaugural year. Held annually on the second Saturday of June, the event has grown to become the largest kingfish tournament in the world, drawing participants of all ages and vessel types from across Florida and the Southeast.

For more information and to register, visit oldschoolkingfish.com.

