5A All-Idaho softball team: The state’s best talent from its toughest division

Note: The All-Idaho teams are chosen by each classification’s coaches. The Idaho Statesman hosts the voting process and publishes the results.

5A ALL-IDAHO PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Megan Meracle

Borah, sr., P

The Idaho State signee strapped the Lions onto her back at state, throwing every inning and carrying Borah to its first championship. She went 17-7 in the circle with a 2.11 ERA, and led all classifications in innings pitched (155 ⅓) and strikeouts (286), while walking just 33.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Steve Birkby

Borah

The Lions needed to win a play-in game just to make it to state. But he guided them to their first title as the No. 7 seed.

FIRST TEAM

Delaney Wright

Timberline, jr., P

The two-way threat went 12-5 with a 2.16 ERA and 263 strikeouts in 139 innings. The cleanup hitter also hit .432 with a 1.204 OPS.

Hailey Brennan

Owyhee, fr., P

The freshman made quite a first impression, going 8-1 and leading all classifications in ERA (1.13) and batting average against (.132).

Kaliann Scoresby

Thunder Ridge, sr., P

The Idaho State signee dominated in the circle (17-1, 1.56 ERA, 275 strikeouts) and in the batter’s box (.516 average, 10 home runs).

Haiylee Reeves

Owyhee, jr., C

The state runner-up’s leader kept everyone on the same page and was a feared slugger, hitting .440 with 13 home runs and 47 RBIs.

Jorja Crider

Middleton, sr., INF

The defending player of the year and Utah Tech signee posted monster numbers again, hitting .513 with an all-class-high 18 home runs.

McKenna Chavez

Capital, so., INF

The state shot put champ made the first team for a second time after hitting .543 with 13 home runs, 49 RBIs and 25 stolen bases.

Kina Watts

Owyhee, sr., INF

As smooth in the field as she was dangerous at the plate, the shortstop and Utah Valley signee hit .463 with 12 home runs and 31 RBIs.

Taylee Hunt

Middleton, sr., INF

The Northwest Nazarene commit played all nine positions in her career, finishing her last season hitting .533 with 15 home runs and a 5A-leading 54 RBIs.

Rylie Haith

Owyhee, sr., OF

A three-time first-team selection, the center fielder hit .515 with 11 home runs and 38 RBIs in her last season before heading to Utah Tech.

Samantha Hatzenbeller

Owyhee, sr., OF

The UNLV signee led the Storm back to the state finals, posting a .510 batting average, 1.090 slugging percentage and 14 home runs.

Hayleigh Oliver

Eagle, sr., OF

The Iowa State signee was one of the state’s most feared sluggers. She hit .523, slugged 1.227, and racked up 16 homers and 38 RBIs.