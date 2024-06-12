5A All-Idaho baseball team: The top 23 players from the state’s top classification

Note: The All-Idaho teams are chosen by each classification’s coaches. The Idaho Statesman hosts the voting process and publishes the results.

5A ALL-IDAHO PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Treyton Swygart

Middleton, sr., P/1B/3B

The Portland signee was one of the state’s most feared two-way players. He dominated on the mound, going 7-1 with a 2.04 ERA, striking out a 5A-leading 85 and walking just eight in 54 ⅔ innings. He also led 5A in home runs (seven) and slugging percentage (.781).

COACH OF THE YEAR

Russ Wright

Owyhee

The veteran coach ended his career with a bang, leading the Storm to their third straight state title and his 11th on the bench overall.

FIRST TEAM

Ian Lenius

Middleton, jr., P

The Utah commit posted the 5A classification’s lowest ERA (0.30), using his 90 mph fastball to go 6-2 and strike out 70 in 46 ⅓ innings.

Caleb Zawadzki

Eagle, so., P

The sophomore took the SIC by storm, going 5-2 with a 0.68 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 51 innings. He also hit .395 in the heart of the order.

Cooper Reese

Lake City, sr., P

The New Mexico State signee served as the state semifinalist’s ace, posting a 5-1 record with a 1.32 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 42 innings.

Cooper Smith

Lake City, sr., C

Opponents eventually learned to pitch around Smith, resulting in 33 walks. It’s not hard to see why as he owned a .426/.630/.720 slash line.

Will Grizzle

Mountain View, sr., INF

Injuries limited the Oregon signee’s time on the mound. He still hit .398 and led 5A with 16 doubles to make the all-state team for a third time.

Ryder Cutlip

Owyhee, sr., INF

The Storm’s No. 3 hitter on all three state title teams, the Gonzaga signee ended his career by hitting .419 with a .568 on-base percentage.

Jackson Wendt

Rocky Mountain, jr., INF

The 6-4 slugger anchored the heart of the state runner-up’s lineup. He hit .424 with three home runs and 26 RBIs, recording an OPS of 1.216.

Keagan Kelly

Owyhee, jr., INF

The slick-fielding shortstop regularly turned in highlight-reel plays up the middle. He also hit .425 as the table setter atop Owyhee’s lineup.

Jordan Ellett

Rocky Mountain, sr., OF

The right fielder’s patient eye allowed him to finish the year with more walks (12) than strikeouts (10) while hitting .374.

Jack Pierce

Lake City, jr., OF

The spark plug atop Lake City’s lineup, the center fielder hit for average (.377), got on base (.459) and provided power (.566).

Ethan Garner

Madison, sr., OF

The four-year starter led 5A with 43 runs scored. But he was no one-trick pony, posting a slash line of .435/.514/.663 with 14 stolen bases.