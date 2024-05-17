5A baseball: La Cueva, Rio Rancho, Cleveland, Organ Mountain advance to state tournament semifinals

May 16—Tennis balls.

Believe it or not, they were a legit component to the Rio Rancho baseball team on Thursday.

There is an explanation for this that factors into the No. 2-seeded Rams' tough 6-5 Class 5A state quarterfinal victory over No. 7 Carlsbad in the state quarterfinals at the Jennifer Riordan Spark Kindness Complex.

Rio Rancho (25-4) came from behind twice as the defending state champions advanced to the semifinals on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Santa Ana Star Field.

Organ Mountain and La Cueva also won in the quarterfinals on Thursday; the Knights and Bears meet in the semifinals at 3:30 p.m. Friday. Rio Rancho takes on No. 3 Cleveland, which held off No 11 Los Lunas 7-6.

It was a bases-loaded hit by pitch to Casen Savage with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning that scored the go-ahead (winning) run for the Rams.

And here, the tennis balls return to the narrative.

"We've been working on that since January. Every day," Rio Rancho coach David Gomez said. "We take tennis balls out, wearing kids out with them, getting them to roll (into it) and take the hit by pitch. We told them, there's gonna be a moment it's gonna be huge, and you have to be able to want to wear it, and they did."

There were actually HBPs to two straight batters. Wyatt Tinker, the 9-hole batter, got plunked ahead of Savage, who got hit on his right shin. This scored the 11th and final run, in the person of Sean Vigil, who trotted home.

"Free bases, right?" said Rio Rancho starting pitcher Dean Ellison, who also delivered a crucial two-RBI triple for the Rams.

It was Savage who pitched the final two innings to earn the victory on the mound for Rio Rancho, which trailed 3-0 and 5-4.

"We hit the ball at the right times, the gap at the right times," said Savage, adding, "We came back at big times. Somebody punches us, we're gonna punch right back and put up runs right away."

Carlsbad (21-8) broke a scoreless tie with three runs in the top of the third against Ellison. Eloy Lopez hit an RBI double down the left-field line, Delmonico Granger scored a run on a sacrifice fly, and a passed ball scored a third run.

Rio Rancho countered with four in the bottom half against Carlsbad ace Hazen Wright, keyed by Ellison's ground, two-RBI triple that rolled all the way to the wall in left-center. A safety squeeze scored the tying run, and an error led to the go-ahead run.

"Hazen Wright is one hell of a pitcher, and for us to be able to do that with him on the mound is unreal," Gomez said. "Because that doesn't happen very often."

Carlsbad tied it at 4-all in the fifth, and went ahead 5-4 in the sixth on a Rio Rancho error.

A Cavemen defensive miscue — this one costly, as the ground ball to short would have ended the inning with Carlsbad leading 5-4 — led to the tying run for Rio Rancho in the bottom of the sixth. And then Savage got the unusual game-winning RBI moments later. Both those runs came with two out.

"A double in the gap would have been fantastic, but he did exactly what the team needed, and he shut the door at the end," Gomez said.

Said Ellison, "This team is a bunch of 'we' guys, not 'me.' ... We played the smaller baseball better than them today."

Rio Rancho on Friday will have to play without its starting catcher, Jordan Sena, who was ejected after being called out on strikes in the sixth inning.

No. 1 LA CUEVA 6, No. 9 ELDORADO 0: Sophomore righty Everett Burdett was masterful, spinning a complete-game three-hitter on just 86 pitches as the Bears (25-3) eliminated their district rivals, the Eagles (20-9).

"Go out there, throw strikes, and let my defense work," said Burdett (4-1). "(Eventually), our bats will pick up."

The left side of the La Cueva infield did much of the offensive lifting. Shortstop Ramon Martinez drove in three runs, including a two-RBI triple to right-center during a three-run second inning. Third baseman Gehrig Pineda drove in two, including the first run of the game on a ground ball, and later a single to center in the fourth.

That was plenty for Burdett.

"When you can put up some runs early, it gives you a little bit of breathing room, and allows for a mistake here and there. Fortunately today, Everett didn't really make any. We knew he had that in him to be able to compete like that," Bears coach Gerard Pineda said.

Burdett largely pitched and let his defense do the work. He said his curveball was a particularly effective pitch.

"It was amazing," Martinez said of Burdett's performance. "He was just dotting up the zone, getting his pitches, hitting his spots. He did a great job."

No. 4 ORGAN MOUNTAIN 5, No. 5 SANDIA 3: Like Rio Rancho, the Knights (24-5) had to come from behind twice to advance, and Organ Mountain's three-run bottom of the fifth was the difference against the Matadors (21-8).

Senior lefty Randy Bailey tossed a complete-game five-hitter, and retired 10 of the last 11 batters he faced.

"Randy has been our guy all year long," Knights coach Carlos Lara said. "He's been in big games for at least three years. The moment doesn't get to him. He stays neutral, and that's the big thing about Randy, he's been through it."

Sandia did touch the Knights up for two runs in the top of the first, including an Aiden Griego RBI single. But Organ Mountain answered with two runs in the bottom half. Nate Leyva's infield single scored a run, and Ryo Rivera hit the first of his two sacrifice flies.

Rey Rey Ortiz's RBI double to right-center in the fourth gave Sandia another lead.

A hit by pitch with the bases loaded tied the game for the Knights, followed by Rivera's second sac fly, and then a wild pitch also scored a run in the pivotal sixth.

"We came out here and we just had all the confidence in the world," Bailey said.

Resilience, too.

"It's been all year long," Lara said. "There's been a few games where we were down, but they stay in the game, they come back and they battle their behinds off. ... It's a team with a lot of grit."

No. 3 CLEVELAND 7, No. 11 LOS LUNAS 6: The late game nearly became a disaster for the Storm (23-6), which very nearly squandered a 7-0 lead to the feisty Tigers (19-10) before advancing.

Cleveland scored twice in the first off Los Lunas starter Matty Castillo on Jaden Davis' two-RBI triple down the right-field line. The Storm added five more in the second. Brandon Hennessy knocked in two on a single to left, and Cleveland tacked on three more for a 7-0 bulge.

Los Lunas put up a 4 spot in the fourth. Castillo drove in a run with a double, a wild pitched score a run, J.J. Utash delivered an RBI single and an error led to the fourth run.

The Tigers pitched out of a jam in the bottom half, then tallied twice more in the fifth, both with two out, including another RBI single from Utash.

Joseph Stevenson was stellar for Cleveland in relief of starter Jarren Villa. He tossed two scoreless innings under extreme pressure to earn the save.

Rio Rancho won two out of three meetings against Cleveland in the regular season, although the Storm mercy-ruled the Rams in the most recent matchup.