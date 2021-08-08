This $59 Million Hudson Yards Penthouse Has the Highest Outdoor Deck—and Craziest Views—in Manhattan

If you’re one to boast, read on. The highest private deck for sale in New York could be yours, suspended at a vertigo-inducing 920 feet above street level and conveniently attached to this spectacular penthouse.

Around 10 years ago, Hudson Yards was storage for Long Island Rail Road trains. Now, the west-side locale is the site of the Shed art museum, numerous office buildings and that controversial latticed-metal centerpiece designed by Thomas Heatherwick.

More from Robb Report

The condo boasts sprawling city views and a notable metal neighbor. - Credit: Tim Fisher Photography

Tim Fisher Photography

The neighborhood’s other big bet is a collection of condo buildings, among them 35 Hudson Yards, which, at over 1,000 feet, is one of the tallest residential towers in New York City. David Childs of architecture firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill designed the soaring skyscraper—a challenge, as it had to be built on a platform over the old rail yard, rather than on more solid ground. It makes sense, then, that a penthouse at this address would be similarly above-it-all.

Naturally, the penthouse, which is asking $59 million, has great views. But it’s also suitably private and spans the entire 90th floor, so there are no immediate neighbors. Altogether it’s a 10,171-square-foot, six-bed, six-and-a-half-bath parcel, with a great room that’s over 1,000 square feet all on its own and 454 square feet of outdoor space for alfresco entertaining.

The breakfast nook inside the light-filled penthouse. - Credit: Colin Miller

Colin Miller

Top-of-the-line materials and devices were implemented in the kitchen, including a full suite of Gaggenau appliances and Smallbone cabinetry, plus an opal-white-marble island, counters and backsplash. In addition to the many bedrooms and living areas, the penthouse also comes with separate rooms for a home gym and an office.

Residents can take advantage of all of the amenities that 35 Hudson Yards has to offer, including a private lounge, theater, children’s playroom and boardroom. As an added bonus, the condos are perched on top of the Equinox Hotel, which has 60,000 square feet of fitness facilities, a SoulCycle studio and indoor and outdoor pools.

Story continues

Still, in a city where developers regularly compete to build the tallest skyscraper, the bragging rights for owning such a lofty vantage point is easily the sweetest part of the deal. So long as you’re not scared of heights.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.