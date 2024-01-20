Advertisement

58 underclassmen granted special eligibility for 2024 NFL draft

The NFL draft will be in a little more than three months away.  It will include as many as 58 underclassmen.

The league announced that 54 players were granted special eligibility for the draft. They met the three-year rule (of being past high school) and have renounced their college football eligibility by submitting written notification to the league office on or before the Jan. 15 deadline.

Another four “underclassmen” were eligible because they completed their degree requirements in three years and notified the NFL.

Each of those players, grouped by position is listed below.

Quarterbacks

<a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaf/teams/usc/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:USC Trojans;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">USC Trojans</a> quarterback <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaf/players/322513" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Caleb Williams;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Caleb Williams</a> talks with USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the first half of the game against No. 6 <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaf/teams/oregon/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Oregon Ducks;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Oregon Ducks</a> on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

Running back

Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports
Wide receiver

Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaf/teams/ohio-st/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Ohio State Buckeyes;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Ohio State Buckeyes</a> wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. answers questions at a press conference following the NCAA football game against the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaf/teams/michigan/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Michigan Wolverines;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Michigan Wolverines</a> at Michigan Stadium. <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaf/teams/ohio-st/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Ohio State;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Ohio State</a> lost 30-24.

Tight end

<a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaf/teams/georgia/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Georgia Bulldogs;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Georgia Bulldogs</a> tight end <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaf/players/322215" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Brock Bowers;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Brock Bowers</a> (19) runs after a catch during the third quarter as <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaf/teams/auburn/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Auburn Tigers;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Auburn Tigers</a> take on Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.

  • Brock Bowers, Georgia

  • Ja’Travion Sanders, Texas

Offensive line

Defensive linemen

Defensive ends

Defensive tackles

Linebackers

Defensive backs

Special teams

  • Kicker Cam Little

