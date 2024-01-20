58 underclassmen granted special eligibility for 2024 NFL draft
The NFL draft will be in a little more than three months away. It will include as many as 58 underclassmen.
The league announced that 54 players were granted special eligibility for the draft. They met the three-year rule (of being past high school) and have renounced their college football eligibility by submitting written notification to the league office on or before the Jan. 15 deadline.
Another four “underclassmen” were eligible because they completed their degree requirements in three years and notified the NFL.
Each of those players, grouped by position is listed below.
Quarterbacks
Caleb Williams, USC
Running back
Braleon Allen, Wisconsin
Audric Estime, Notre Dame
Bucky Irving, Oregon
Jaden Shirden, Monmouth
Will Shipley, Clemson (completed degree)
Wide receiver
Ajou Ajou, Garden City CC
Arland Bruce, Oklahoma State
Keon Coleman, Florida State
Troy Franklin, Oregon
Marvin Harrison, Ohio State
Adonai Mitchell, Texas
Ja’Lynn Polk, Washington
Brian Thomas, LSU
Xavier Worthy, Texas
Tight end
Brock Bowers, Georgia
Ja’Travion Sanders, Texas
Offensive line
T Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Kiran Amegadjie, Yale
Blake Fisher, Notre Dame
J.C. Latham, Alabama
Amarius Mims, Georgia
Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
Roger Rosengarten, Washington
Defensive linemen
Defensive ends
Austin Booker, Kansas
Jonah Elliss, Utah
Defensive tackles
Michael Hall, Ohio State
Maason Smith, LSU
Leonard Taylor, Miami
Mekhi Wingo, LSU
Byron Murphy, Texan (completed degree)
Linebackers
Junior Colson, Michigan
Jeremiah Trotter, Clemson
Dallas Turner, Alabama
Trevin Wallace, Kentucky
Defensive backs
Terrion Arnold, Alabama
Cole Bishop, Utah
Javon Bullard, Georgia
Calen Bullock, USC
Jaden Hicks, Washington State
Kalen King, Penn State
Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
Ennis Rakestraw, Missouri
Sione Vaki, Utah
Nate Wiggins, Clemson
James Williams, Miami
Kamren Kinchens, Miami (completed degree)
Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama (completed degree)
Special teams
Kicker Cam Little
More Cardinals and NFL coverage
Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.