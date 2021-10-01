A 58 on a par-72 layout? It just happened for the first time on a major tour.

Former Arizona State University star Alejandro del Rey had such a good time posting a 29 on the front nine of a Challenge Tour event Friday he decided to do it again on the back.

The final result, a scintillating 58, is believed to be the first on a major tour on a par-72 layout. A few others — Jim Furyk at the 2016 Travelers, for example — have posted the same score, but on par-70 layouts.

Incredibly, the Spaniard was thinking even lower during the Swiss Challenge at Golf Saint Apollinaire, a course in the French hills just outside Basel, Switzerland. After posting consecutive eagles on Nos. 11 and 12, then adding birdies on No. 14 and 15, he could have gone 55 if he’d have birdied out. Instead, del Rey made par on each of the final three holes to secure the impressive number.

Although he had a productive career at Arizona State — capturing four collegiate titles while in Tempe and helping Spain take the bronze at the 2018 World Amateur Team Championship — del Rey has fallen to 392nd in the Official World Golf Ranking and an even 500th in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings. He struggled in Thursday’s opening round at the event, posting a pedestrian 74, before Friday’s incredible display.

A pair of other players Adrian Monk and Nicolo Ravano, have also posted 58s on the Challenge Tour, but again not on par-72 layouts.

Even with his showing, del Rey is still two shots behind leaded Marcel Schneider, who broke the course record with a 61 on the event’s opening day, but that distinction didn’t hold up long.