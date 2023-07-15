57 days until Browns season opener: 5 players to wear 57 in Cleveland
This time next Saturday, the Cleveland Browns will hold their first official practice day for their 2023 training camp. In team history the Browns have had only 13 different players wear the number 57 and the first didn’t come until the 1970s. The first to wear it was legendary linebacker and Hall of Fame candidate Clay Matthews Jr.
Matthews would wear the number from 1978 until 1993 having a nice and productive career in Cleveland. The number was worn last year by defensive lineman Ben Stille and it is being worn by fourth-round pick edge rusher Isaiah McGuire going into the 2023 camp and the 2023 season.
Clay Matthews Jr, LB
Ben Stille, DL
Ifeadi Odenigbo, DE
Adarius Taylor, LB
Christian Yount, LS
