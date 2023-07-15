57 days until Browns season opener: 5 players to wear 57 in Cleveland

This time next Saturday, the Cleveland Browns will hold their first official practice day for their 2023 training camp. In team history the Browns have had only 13 different players wear the number 57 and the first didn’t come until the 1970s. The first to wear it was legendary linebacker and Hall of Fame candidate Clay Matthews Jr.

Matthews would wear the number from 1978 until 1993 having a nice and productive career in Cleveland. The number was worn last year by defensive lineman Ben Stille and it is being worn by fourth-round pick edge rusher Isaiah McGuire going into the 2023 camp and the 2023 season.

Clay Matthews Jr, LB

Browns Clay Matthews Jr.

Ben Stille, DL

Purdue running back King Doerue (22) is stopped by Nebraska defensive linebacker Ben Stille

Ifeadi Odenigbo, DE

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Adarius Taylor, LB

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) pulls in a catch against Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Adarius Taylor

Christian Yount, LS

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire