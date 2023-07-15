57 days till Patriots season opener: Every player to wear No. 57 for New England

The New England Patriots are only 57 days away from their regular season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, which means we’re continuing our countdown series by listing every Patriots player that has worn the No. 57.

It’s a short list of three when it comes to the number worn by one of the franchise’s all-time greats, Steve Nelson.

The former NFL linebacker played with the Patriots for 13 years and received two All-Pro nods and three Pro Bowl invitations. He was ultimately inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame and had his jersey retired.

There were only a total of three players throughout franchise history that have worn the No. 57.

Here are those players (via Pro Football Reference):

LB Steve Nelson: 1974-1987

LB Steve Kiner: 1971-1973

LB John Bramlett: 1969-1970

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire