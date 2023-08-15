Here are 57 of the best high school football players in Wisconsin for 2023

Waukesha Catholic Memorial’s Donovan Harbour (79) will play at Penn State next season.

The high school football season begins Thursday, the first step in a journey each program hopes ends with a playoff berth and a state title.

There are plenty of future NCAA Division I players and other standouts in Wisconsin to watch between now and November. Here are 58 of them, in alphabetical order.

Brock Arndt, sr., Appleton North, 6-foot-3, 223 pounds

The co-defensive player of the year in the Fox Valley Association will be the leader of a unit with four starters returning.

Arndt had 111 total tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles as a junior for a North team which limited opponents to 87 total points in 12 games while posting six shutouts.

North lost to Bay Port in a WIAA Division 1 quarterfinal playoff game, but it held the Pirates to a season-low 17 points.

Appleton North linebacker Brock Arndt (53) made 111 total tackles last season.

Robert Booker II, sr., Waunakee, 6-6, 201

Provides an elite target in the passing game at tight end. Coming off a season in which he caught 27 passes for 360 yards and six touchdowns, Booker is a big reason the Warriors went unbeaten in the Badger-Large Conference last season and why they are the favorite again.

Booker had an eventful offseason. He had given a verbal commitment to the University of Wisconsin, but he changed plans in June and announced he will play at UCLA.

Drew Braam, sr., Oak Creek, 6-2, 215

One of the best middle linebackers in the state. Had 136 total tackles and six sacks while leading Oak Creek to a share of the Southeast Conference championship.

Braam had 10 or more total tackles in nine of 10 games, including 16 or more four times.

He has made a verbal commitment to play at South Dakota State.

Oak Creek linebacker Drew Braam had six sacks as a junior.

Colton Brunell, sr., Columbus, 6-1, 205

The North Dakota recruit has been unstoppable at running back the last two seasons, leading the Cardinals to the D4 state championship in 2022.

The two-time Capitol Conference player of the year rushed for 2,897 yards and 43 TDs as a junior, one year after rushing for 2,221 yards and 31 scores.

That’s not all.

He also is a standout linebacker, finishing with 103 total tackles last season. He has 220 tackles, 12½ sacks and five interceptions in his career.

Waunakee's Wade Bryan (99) led the state with 18 sacks in 2022.

Wade Bryan, sr., Waunakee, 6-2, 210

A Wisconsin Football Coaches Association first-team all-state pick at defensive end last season and the Badger-Large co-defensive player of the year.

Led the state with 18 sacks and his team to an 11-1 record. He also excels in lacrosse, not to mention the classroom with a 4.1 grade-point average.

Cooper Catalano, jr., Germantown, 6-2, 200

A three-star recruit and one of the most promising players in the state for the 2025 class.

The linebacker had 147 total tackles, including 19 for loss, along with three forced fumbles, two sacks and an interception as a sophomore.

He has multiple Division I offers, including one from the Badgers.

Germantown junior Cooper Catalano has a scholarship offer from the University of Wisconsin.

Jamire Davis, sr., Kenosha St. Joseph, 6-1, 166

The star defensive back committed to Army in June after helping St. Joseph go undefeated in the Midwest Classic Conference last season.

Teams find it almost impossible to throw against Davis, who also serves as one of the top wide receivers on the Lancers.

They are the favorite to repeat as league champions this season.

Kaukauna's Finnley Doriot (5) threw for more than 2,000 yards last season.

Finnley Doriot, sr., Kaukauna, 6-2, 185

The quarterback is one of the most experienced and dangerous signal callers in the state. He’s also one of the most intelligent, sporting a 4.0 GPA and a 32 on his ACT.

Doriot is coming off a junior season in which he threw for 2,054 yards and 19 TDs while rushing for 230 yards and two scores to lead the Galloping Ghosts to a semifinal playoff game for only the second time in school history.

He will be counted on even more this season after the graduation of standout running back Noah Hofmann, who rushed for 2,202 yards and 25 TDs in 2022.

J.J. Douglas, sr., Janesville Parker, 6-4, 210

The wide receiver announced his commitment to Central Michigan in June.

Douglas has combined for 79 receptions for 1,600 yards and 12 TDs the last two seasons and added 508 rushing yards and seven TDs in 2022.

Parker uses him in a variety of ways as one of the most dangerous weapons in the Big Eight.

JP Doyle, sr., Lake Geneva Badger, 6-1, 193

The star quarterback received college offers this offseason, the first coming from Minnesota-Duluth in May and another from Northern State in June.

Doyle rushed for 1,147 yards and 17 TDs and threw for 694 yards and five scores as a junior to earn Southern Lakes offensive player of the year honors and lead his team to a conference championship.

Badger should be the favorite to win the league again this season behind Doyle.

Green Bay Notre Dame's James Flanigan is the top tight end in the FRCC-South.

James Flanigan, jr., Green Bay Notre Dame, 6-5, 225

Like father, like son.

Flanigan’s father, Jim, was a star college player at Notre Dame and enjoyed a successful career in the NFL, and James is developing into the next great football player in the family.

The four-star recruit and standout tight end had 22 catches for 520 yards and nine TDs as a sophomore while being named the receiver of the year in the Fox River Classic Conference-South.

He also was a second-team all-conference selection at linebacker with 66 tackles and three sacks.

Flanigan won a D2 state title in discus in track and field and a D1 state title in hockey last season, but football is his future. He holds several DI offers, including Wisconsin and Notre Dame.

Port Washington quarterback Ben Fritsch (5) was the co-offensive player of the year in the East Central in 2022.

Ben Fritsch, sr., Port Washington, 5-11, 169

The Minnesota-Duluth commit was put at quarterback after an injury to Nate Uselding early last season and was named the East Central Conference co-offensive player of the year after throwing for 1,061 yards and 12 TDs and rushing for 1,147 yards and 19 scores.

He started the season at wideout and caught 11 passes for 163 yards and two TDs the first four games.

The Pirates advanced to the quarterfinal round of the playoffs in 2022 and will be one of the favorites in the East Central this season.

Bay Port senior linebacker Landon Gauthier (23) has committed to the University of Wisconsin.

Landon Gauthier, sr., Bay Port, 6-3, 230

A key defensive piece for a Pirates team that won the FRCC-North and advanced to a D1 semifinal playoff game.

Gauthier had 87 total tackles, 3½ sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception in 2022, his second season as a varsity starter.

Gauthier is one of the top linebackers in the state for the 2024 class and announced his commitment to Wisconsin in April, picking the school over programs such as Stanford, Minnesota and Syracuse.

Caymen Gebheim, sr., Somerset, 6-2, 215

The all-state outside linebacker and all-conference running back was a busy man on the field as a junior.

He ranked third in the state with 10½ sacks. He had 56 tackles, including 20 for loss. He also rushed for 700 yards and six TDs on 128 carries and added two receiving scores.

Gebheim will team with quarterback Kane Donnelly to give Somerset a dynamic offense as it looks to beat favorites Rice Lake and Ellsworth in the Middle Border Conference.

Arrowhead linemen, Derek Jensen, left, and Jace Gilbert collide during practice last week.

Jace Gilbert, sr., Hartland Arrowhead, 6-5, 275

Iowa State offered the defensive lineman a scholarship last September, and he picked the school in January after a big junior campaign for Arrowhead.

Gilbert put together an all-state performance in 2022 with 37 total tackles and 5½ sacks for an Arrowhead team that finished third in the Classic Eight but could be the favorites this season with several D-I talents on the roster.

Kettle Moraine defensive back Noah Hait helped lead his team to the WIAA Division 2 state title last season.

Noah Hait, sr., Kettle Moraine, 5-9, 174

The defensive back has excellent speed, clocking at 4.49 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

Hait had 68 tackles and two interceptions last season to help the Lasers beat West De Pere for the D2 state title, making eight total tackles in the game.

Has a variety of college offers, including a preferred walk-on opportunity at Wyoming.

Donovan Harbour, sr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 6-5, 319

The offensive lineman can stake a claim to being the best high school player in Wisconsin this season.

Harbour has his college future decided after committing to Penn State in April. The four-star standout had almost two dozen D-I offers, including Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio State, Florida and Oregon.

He has shown excellent versatility on the line during his career at Catholic Memorial. He was put at tackle during a sophomore season in which the team won the D4 state title, and then shined at guard for a Crusaders squad that again reached the championship game.

Waukesha Catholic Memorial lineman Donovan Harbour had almost two dozen NCAA Division I offers before picking Penn State.

Brock Hodge, sr., Oak Creek, 6-2, 253

The Northwest Missouri State recruit shined as a junior, earning the offensive lineman of the year award in the Southeast Conference.

Oak Creek won a share of the league championship, with Hodge and his fellow linemen paving the way for a rushing attack that averaged 6.6 yards per carry and scored 30 TDs.

Charles Hoitink, jr., Slinger, 6-5, 305

The offensive lineman is one of the best players in the state for the 2025 class and has made a verbal commitment to Stanford.

Slinger rushed for 2,248 yards and 27 TDs and averaged 29.7 points per game last season.

Wausau West's Bryce Jaworski (5) committed to Army this spring.

Bryce Jaworski, sr., Wausau West, 6-3, 245

The tight end-defensive end helped lead his team to the Valley Football Association title before losing to Bay Port in the second round of the D1 playoffs.

He committed to Army in April.

Derek Jensen, sr., Hartland Arrowhead, 6-6, 315

One of the most dominating offensive linemen in the state and a four-star recruit.

Will play for the Badgers next season after committing in April. Jensen is part of a talented line at Arrowhead which includes fellow Power Five recruit Garrett Sexton.

Arrowhead offensive lineman Derek Jensen, right, will play for the Wisconsin Badgers in college.

Carter Kadow, sr., Middleton, 6-8, 240

Another talented offensive lineman from the state who earned a scholarship from a Big Ten school, although Kadow played tight end last season before making a position switch.

Kadow committed to Rutgers in June and will be a big factor in Middleton’s quest to win the Big Eight title after finishing runner-up to Verona last season.

Gabe Klatt, sr., Beaver Dam, 6-0, 215

The return of Klatt will be one of the big storylines for 2023.

Klatt established himself as a dominating running back during his sophomore season in 2021 when he rushed for 1,830 yards and 18 TDs while averaging 7.2 yards per carry.

His junior season was wiped out before it started after he sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament during a camp last July, but he should reclaim his spot as one of the top rushers in the state by the end of this year.

Jamison Klein, sr., Oconomowoc, 6-3, 215

The defensive end made life miserable for offenses last season, finishing with 10 sacks and 14 tackles for loss while being named a second-team all-conference pick in the Classic Eight.

Klein has committed to Air Force and will play a big factor for a Raccoons team that competes in the best conference in the state.

Two Rivers senior Justin Klinkner (7) threw 34 touchdowns in 2022.

Justin Klinkner, sr., Two Rivers, 6-2, 185

One of the most prolific quarterbacks in the state as a junior, throwing for 2,647 yards and 34 TDs while completing 70.8% of his passes. He added 493 rushing yards and nine scores and had 38 total tackles and two interceptions playing linebacker.

It’s no wonder Two Rivers dominated the Eastern Wisconsin Conference while making a deep playoff run.

Mason Lane, sr., Lodi, 6-0, 186

It’s difficult to game plan against Lane at quarterback, mostly because it’s almost impossible to stop all the things he does for a Lodi team that is among the favorites in the Capitol Conference.

Lane led Lodi to a 9-3 record last season after throwing for 1,358 yards and 11 TDs and rushing for 1,398 yards and 20 scores.

Austin Leibfried, sr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld, 6-6, 255

The offensive lineman committed to Indiana last month, picking the school over other programs such as Miami (Ohio), Ohio, Syracuse, Air Force, Akron, South Dakota State, North Dakota State and Western Michigan.

He was a first-team all-conference selection in the Badger-Small last season after helping the Vikings go undefeated in league play.

The team is the favorite to win another conference title with 15 returning starters.

Ross Liegel, sr., Baraboo, 6-8, 220

The imposing defensive lineman had 58 total tackles, including nine for loss, along with one sack and one fumble recovery as a junior, one season after finishing with a career-high four sacks.

The three-star recruit secured his future in March when he committed to Northern Illinois.

Liegel is an excellent all-around athlete. He excels in basketball during the winter.

Two Rivers senior Chase Matthias (28) is one of the best two-way players in the state.

Chase Matthias, sr., Two Rivers, 5-11, 200

There aren’t many better two-way players in the state than Matthias.

The running back-linebacker was a dominant force for Two Rivers last season.

He rushed for 1,532 yards and 31 TDs, caught 17 passes for 319 yards and five scores and made 117 total tackles, including 30 for loss, with five forced fumbles, two interceptions and two sacks.

There are plenty of reasons the Purple Raiders are the favorite to win the Eastern Wisconsin Conference again this season, but Matthias is the biggest.

Kimberly's Sam McGivern (99) has been a key defensive player the past two seasons.

Sam McGivern, sr., Kimberly, 6-3, 235

The defensive lineman committed to Yale earlier this month after being a key piece for a Papermakers team that won the D1 state title last season.

McGivern has been a consistent performer during his two years on varsity, with five sacks as a junior and six as a sophomore. He had a combined 55 tackles in 2022 and 94 for his career.

Kimberly is the favorite in the Fox Valley Association, with McGivern one of six returning starters on defense.

Jace Miller, sr., Franklin, 6-3, 260

One of seven returning starters on defense for the Sabers, who will be one of the favorites in the Southeast a few years after winning a D1 state title.

Miller is one of the leaders on the defensive line and a team captain who should be 100% after playing only five games last season because of injury.

He has started since his sophomore year and is a two-time all-conference selection. Miller has D-I offers from Army, Air Force and Butler.

Carter Morrison, sr., DeForest, 5-11, 202

An all-state performer at safety and a big play waiting to happen.

Morrison had eight interceptions in 2022, including three returned for touchdowns.

He also had a role on special teams as a punt and kick returner and played at wideout.

Morrison is one of six returning defenders for the Norskies, who should be a contender in the Badger-Small.

Aiden Olson, sr., Elkhorn, 6-3, 282

The offensive lineman and Northern Illinois recruit is a bright spot on a team that returns several starters but likely won’t be one of the favorites in the Southern Lakes.

Olson was a key in an Elkhorn run game in 2022 that produced 1,999 yards and 13 TDs.

Sam Ostrenga, sr., Sun Prairie East, 5-11, 185

The defensive back missed the first four games last season with a broken leg but has six career interceptions and has been an important piece of the defense the last two years.

Ostrenga plays basketball and baseball and is an excellent all-around athlete who contributes as a running back, kick returner and punt returner.

He will play at North Dakota next year. His brother, Addison, is a tight end for Iowa.

Gabe Passini, sr., Middleton, 6-4, 185

Entering his third season as the quarterback at Middleton and continues to improve each year.

The athletic Passini was a second-team all-conference selection in the Big Eight as a junior, throwing for 1,221 yards and 18 TDs. He had just two interceptions.

He also is a threat in the run game, rushing for 500 yards and nine scores on 76 attempts.

Passini received an offer from the University of St. Thomas last month and has a handful of other offers, including Butler and Valparaiso.

Sam Pilof, sr., Middleton, 6-2, 210

The Rutgers recruit will be one of the best linebackers in the state after breaking out as a sophomore two years ago when he had 98 tackles and 12½ sacks.

Pilof was limited last season because of a high ankle sprain but still put up 68 total tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles.

Owen Plate, sr., Plymouth, 6-3, 200

Kickers deserve some love, and they don’t get much better than Plate.

He hit all 44 extra-point attempts last season while going 7-for-8 on field goals, which included five kicks of 40 or more yards and a long of 52.

Plate also averaged 35.8 yards on 17 punts, placing two inside the 20.

Tre Poteat, jr., Verona Area, 6-0, 165

The standout cornerback had a big sophomore season while earning first-team all-conference honors in the Big Eight.

Poteat had 62 total tackles and three interceptions in 10 games and returned both a kickoff and a punt for touchdowns.

Already a lock to be a D-I player with two more seasons remaining. He has more than 10 offers, including one from the Badgers.

Wausau West's Ray Reineck rushed for 2,095 yards last season.

Raymond Reineck, sr., Wausau West, 5-11, 185

His first year as the featured running back was a smashing success.

Reineck rushed for 2,095 yards and 22 TDs, averaging 7.8 yards per carry and 190.5 rushing yards per game.

He surpassed the century mark in all 10 games and went for more than 200 yards six times. He never averaged fewer than 5.3 yards per carry in any contest.

Braxton Riha, sr., Kewaunee, 6-6, 294

The offensive lineman has developed into one of the best in the state and holds an offer from Illinois State along with several D-II schools.

Riha was a first-team all-conference selection in the Packerland as a junior while finishing with 28 tackles as a member of the defensive line.

Kewaunee finished runner-up to Southern Door for the league championship. It got revenge by beating the Eagles in the playoffs, and it’s a good bet the teams will again be competing for the top spot in the league.

Michael Roeske, jr., Wautoma, 6-7, 260

The offensive lineman still has two years of high school ball remaining, but he’s already a darling for D-I programs.

Both Notre Dame and Wisconsin have offered him, as well as Minnesota, Indiana, Syracuse and Kansas.

Those won’t be the last.

Nathan Roy, sr., Mukwonago, 6-6, 280

Easily one of the best players in the state after moving from Nevada to Wisconsin before his sophomore season. The offensive lineman committed to Minnesota in June.

Roy is being counted on to lead a Mukwonago squad that shared the Classic Eight title with Hartland Arrowhead last season and again will battle for league supremacy.

Grey Rumohr, sr., Kettle Moraine, 6-4, 291

The offensive lineman-defensive lineman seems to do everything well, on and off the field.

He helped Kettle Moraine win the D2 state title last season. He has a 4.15 GPA and a 31 ACT. He also has his college future secured after committing to Northern Illinois in June.

Along with his play on offense last season, he contributed 69 tackles and three sacks on defense.

Steven Scott III, sr., Menomonee Falls, 6-5, 260

A first-team all-conference center and an honorable mention defensive tackle in the Greater Metro as a junior. He had 41 tackles, two sacks and one fumble recovery.

Scott committed to Air Force last month.

Garrett Sexton, sr., Hartland Arrowhead, 6-7, 245

A Penn State commit who will pair with Wisconsin recruit Derek Jensen to form an imposing offensive line for Arrowhead, which will attempt to win a competitive Classic Eight championship.

Terrance Shelton Jr., sr., Franklin, 6-1, 198

The star running back has been a fixture on varsity since his freshman season and is poised to have the best year of his career.

He rushed for 1,036 yards and 19 TDs and caught 28 passes for 347 yards and one score as a junior, one year after combining for 16 TDs.

Shelton was named team MVP, the conference running back of the year and was an all-state selection.

He is committed to play at Buffalo.

West De Pere's Duke Shovald (12) led the Phantoms to the WIAA Division 2 state title game last season.

Duke Shovald, sr., West De Pere, 6-1, 178

Has been starting at quarterback for the Phantoms since early in his sophomore season. He had a big junior campaign leading West De Pere to the D2 title game, throwing for 2,470 yards and 24 TDs and being named second-team all-conference in the FRCC-North.

The Phantoms will be one of the top teams in the league again this season after finishing runner-up to Bay Port last year.

Miles Sillas sr., Hortonville, 6-4, 220

The linebacker had 31 total tackles, two sacks and one interception as a junior. Despite playing only five games due to injury, he was a bright spot for Hortonville during a season in which it finished 2-7.

He holds several college offers, including Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Kansas and Nebraska.

Adam Skifton, sr., Onalaska, 6-3, 185

Enjoyed one of the best seasons of any quarterback in 2022 in leading his team to the Mississippi Valley Conference title while reaching the semifinal playoff round.

He completed 167 of 258 passes for 2,584 yards and 29 TDs. He added two TDs in the run game.

The return of Skifton, along with a strong running back in Brady Kuhn, will give the Hilltoppers a good chance to stay atop the conference after the team won 12 games for the first time in program history in 2022.

Skifton is receiving college interest entering his final prep campaign. He has offers from Upper Iowa, Southwest Minnesota State, Winona State and Minnesota State.

Waukesha Catholic Memorial running back Corey Smith will play at Penn State.

Corey Smith, sr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 6-0, 180

The speedy running back was one of the biggest factors in Catholic Memorial reaching the D4 state title game last season.

Smith rushed for 1,304 yards and 26 TDs, while catching 22 passes for 357 yards and two TDs.

He built off the momentum he created as a sophomore when he broke out with 1,130 yards and 18 scores.

Smith scored at least one TD in every game last season, including two in the title game loss to Columbus. It was the Crusaders’ only defeat in 2022.

Catholic Memorial again is the favorite in the Parkland Conference with a strong offensive line and Smith in the backfield.

Smith, a four-star prospect, committed to Penn State in April.

Waukesha Catholic Memorial lineman Owen Strebig is one of the best players in the state for the 2025 class.

Owen Strebig, jr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 6-8, 295

Part of a dominating duo on the offensive line with senior teammate and Penn State recruit Donovan Harbour.

The left tackle is one of the best in the state with two prep seasons remaining. He put on 70 pounds since his freshman year, and colleges have taken notice.

He has more than 20 D-I offers, including Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Iowa, Florida, Penn State and Michigan.

Matthew Stenbroten, sr., Lake Mills, 6-4, 215

The tight end-linebacker had a career-high 61 total tackles along with 5½ sacks and two forced fumbles last season.

He led all pass catchers on the team with 43 receptions for 654 yards and six TDs and has 13 career TD catches entering his final season.

Stenbroten committed to Syracuse this summer.

Jack Sulik, sr., Burlington, 6-4, 206

The quarterback threw for 2,686 yards and 24 TDs last season while leading his team to the quarterfinal round of the playoffs.

Sulik, a North Dakota commit, will help Burlington compete with defending champion Badger and Westosha Central for the top spot in the Southern Lakes.

Adrian Thomas, sr., Nicolet, 6-3, 180

The wide receiver had 22 receptions for 397 yards and five TDs last season, averaging 18 yards per catch.

He committed to Northern Illinois in February.

Carson Van Dinter, sr., Kaukauna, 6-3, 195

One of the top defensive backs in the state, Van Dinter committed to Iowa State at the beginning of summer.

He is an excellent athlete and was part of a Kaukauna 400-meter relay team that won a state track and field title in June.

Van Dinter made 52 tackles and had one interception at safety in 2022.

Mitch Verstegen, sr., Kaukauna, 6-5, 280

The offensive lineman is a future Big Ten player after committing to Indiana.

He will help protect standout quarterback Finnley Doriot this season while the Galloping Ghosts attempt to build on the momentum of an impressive playoff run that saw them reach a D2 semifinal as a No. 6 seed.

Kettle Moraine wide receiver Drew Wagner had more than 1,000 yards last season.

Drew Wagner, sr., Kettle Moraine, 5-10, 180

One of the most prolific wideouts in the state late season on the way to winning a state championship, Wagner hauled in 53 passes for 1,035 yards and nine TDs.

He was a big star in the D2 state title win against West De Pere, finishing with six catches for a career-high 147 yards. It was one of four games in which he had 100 or more yards last season. He has eight career 100-yard games.

Wagner will play for Navy.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Here are the best high school football players in Wisconsin for 2023