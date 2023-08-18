£56 for two hours: My family trip to Windsor’s extortionate new playground

The new outdoor play area at Windsor Great Park costs £16 for children (under twos are free) and £12 for adults

I could hear the complaints before we even got through the gates. “It’s £16. Each!” said a little voice in front of us, which belonged to an appalled eight year old. Our own visit to the new outdoor play area at Windsor Great Park had set us back £56: £16 for each of my children (aged 8 and 11) and £12 each for my husband and me. And that only granted us entry for two hours.

It seemed very steep, especially as recent research by John Lyon’s Charity found that almost one third of families can no longer afford school holiday day trips, theme parks or other activities. It’s no wonder the admission price has sparked criticism.

Windsor is among the UK’s richest towns but even its residents are less than impressed. Some of those who pay a £100 membership fee to use the Great Park’s car parks and Savill Garden are annoyed they don’t get a discount, while friends living locally told me they were staying away. Could it really be worth the fee?

Like many Crown Estate-managed sites, Adventure Play is a slick affair. Our first port of call was the loo – which came with matching adult and kid-sized toilets and posh hand soap. Beside it, the playground café sold cold-pressed juice and iced lattes, although there was no disguising its role as a holding pen for adults. Bringing in your own food is banned but the café has the attraction’s only seating, apart from a few benches.

As a result, people were hogging tables. The park previously told the Maidenhead Advertiser that its ticket prices meant it could limit visitor numbers – but it seemed very busy from where I was standing, grumpily clutching a £3.20 latte.

The playground itself is treehouse-themed, magical and spotless. Each piece of equipment is rated mouse, squirrel or owl according to level of ease, and there’s one fully accessible trail. Crown Estate employees mill around dealing with tears (of which there are many – at times, the place sounded like a jungle full of howler monkeys) and lost kids (of which there were more than expected because the labyrinthine equipment is packed tight, making it difficult to locate your child without climbing things and shouting).

My youngest loved it, jumping happily on a rope trampoline a few storeys above the ground and whizzing down slides at record speed. My eldest was put off by its surprisingly diminutive size, the playground’s 1.2-acre plot being roughly equivalent to a Windsor-sized garden. “It looks bigger in the pictures. It’s more fun at Hobbledown,” she told me, referring to the mammoth adventure park in nearby Epsom, where day-long tickets cost £20pp but allow up to nine hours of fun.

Further afield, at Leeds Castle in Kent, you can pay £30 per adult and £22.50 per child and come back as many times as you want over the course of a year to explore the castle, maze and impressive playgrounds. It makes Adventure Play’s ticket price seem high, though it’s a slight consolation that profits from Windsor Great Park go to the Treasury.

Those leaving appeared to have mixed feelings. “I’d give it a three out of five,” I heard a boy tell his mother on the way to the car park.

“In that case, we won’t be going back,” she replied grumpily. As for us, determined to make the most of the fact that Windsor Great Park’s costly parking fees are waived with Adventure Play tickets, we headed off for a very, very long picnic.

Telegraph Travel contacted the Crown Estate for comment:“We conducted extensive research before setting our prices, including benchmarking against other premier family attractions and experiences. We also listened to feedback during our testing sessions, and this feedback is reflected in the fee set. As with everything that we do, we will keep our prices under review.”

10 under £10: more fun things to do with your child

Priced out of Windsor? Try these budget-friendly attractions...

Box Hill, Surrey

The café may be mobbed with cyclists but, beyond it, a Swallows and Amazons landscape opens up at this National Trust-protected slice of the North Downs. Log piles and climbing structures weave their way in and out of woodland on the Natural Play trail, while a more challenging Stepping Stone route across the river is good for older kids (parking from £1.50).

Young V&A, London

Recently reopened after a £13 million renovation, this free museum in London’s Bethnal Green is a great place to while away a rainy day with its interactive displays and story-telling events. Then make the 15-minute stroll to Victoria Park, which has rowing boats and pedalos for hire (from £10 for 30 minutes).

The Old Station Tintern, Monmouthshire

On a bank of the River Wye, this decommissioned Welsh station should please tiny train fanatics with its old carriages and little playground, and a trip on its novelty train is just £1.50pp. In summer, free craft events include clay modelling.

Brockhole on Windermere, Cumbria

The adventure playground is free to explore at this Lake District garden - and it’s been specially designed to appeal to everyone from toddlers to teens. Meanwhile, pay-to-play activities include mini golf and a fairy trail through enchanted woodland (both £4pp).

Southwater Country Park, Sussex

A day at this country park feels like a mini holiday thanks to a beach-hemmed lake, which gets busy with paddlers on sunny days (book free sessions in advance). There’s a footprint trail from the car park to Dinosaur Island, a large Prehistoric-themed playground.

The National Memorial Arboretum, Staffordshire

The idea of taking kids to a memorial garden run by the Royal British Legion may seem strange, but its imaginative programme of free activities is great for creative types. In summer 2023, a ‘New World’ of installations sends children from a Memory Maze to a Dream Garden, Utopia and more.

Royal Shakespeare Company, Stratford-upon-Avon

During August weekends, youth and semi-professional productions get an airing at the RSC’s outdoor theatre, The Dell – and they’re all free to watch. Pack a picnic and a rug and take little lit-lovers to A Midsummer Night’s Dream, or even a Puck-themed ukulele extravaganza.

High Lodge, Suffolk

Gruffalo sculptures and adventure play areas dot the trails round this large slice of Thetford Forest. It’s free to explore, though the car park is pricey (around £4 per hour). Some pay-extra activities are good value: archery costs from £5pp.

Anglers Country Park, West Yorkshire

Younger kids will love the £2, lake-circling Room on the Broom trail at this peaceful patch near Wakefield. Follow paw prints between sculptures on a pushchair-friendly walk inspired by the Julia Donaldson book and feed geese along the way (food is 50p per bag).

Highland Folk Museum, Inverness

This open-air museum set in 80 acres of Scottish countryside accepts donations rather than charging for entry. Visit 18th-century houses, see Highland cattle, ducks and chickens and watch actors and experts bring the past to life with sheep-shearing, spinning or teaching in the old schoolhouse.

