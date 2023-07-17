56 days till Patriots season opener: Every player to wear No. 56 for New England

Training camp is creeping closer and so is the start of the regular season with the New England Patriots officially being 56 days away from their opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Today, we’re continuing our countdown series by listing every Patriots player that has ever worn the No. 56 jersey.

It’s a short list this time around with legendary linebacker Andre Tippett sitting at the top. The Patriots unofficially retired the No. 56 to honor the Pro Football Hall of Famer’s illustrious career in New England.

He even made a surprise appearance in the team’s recent retirement house video.

Welcome to the Patriots retirement house, @devinmccourty. pic.twitter.com/DKPmnDezWA — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 12, 2023

There were a total of four players, including Tippett, that have worn the No. 56 jersey throughout franchise history. Here’s every player that has worn the number (via Pro Football Reference):

LB Andre Tippett: 1982-1993

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

LB Rod Shoate: 1975-1981

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

C Jon Morris: 1964-1974

Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports

C Walt Cudzik: 1960

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire