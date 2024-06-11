£55m Arsenal target makes transfer decision

Benjamin Sesko has decided to stay at RB Leipzig and sign new terms, following recent transfer interest from clubs including Arsenal.

Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko celebrates scoring during the German first division Bundesliga football match between RB Leipzig and Werder Bremen in Leipzig, eastern Germany on May 11, 2024. (Photo by RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal’s pursuit of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko was seemingly brought to an end on Tuesday morning, as Fabrizio Romano broke the news that he’s decided to stay with his current club.

Romano reports that Sesko will sign a new contract on improved terms, with a verbal agreement for a future exit in 2025 or 2026.

The journalist added on his YouTube channel that a summer transfer is now off the table, though Premier League clubs will continue to follow the Slovenia striker’s progress.

Should Arsenal wish to sign Sesko in the future, Romano claims there will be different conditions for a deal to the €65m (£54.9m) release clause in his contract this month.

Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko reacts during the German first division Bundesliga football match between Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany on May 18, 2024. (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Slovenian outlet Nogo Mania had reported early on Tuesday that this was set to be a decisive 24 hours for Sesko, with the player deciding between Leipzig and the Premier League.

The Athletic added that Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United all wanted clarity on the player’s situation ahead of the Euros, unwilling to see the saga dragging on throughout the summer window.

Philipp Hinze of Sky Sports Germany confirms that the decision is now made for Sesko to stay at Leipzig, with only the official signatures now missing.

LEIPZIG, GERMANY: Benjamin Sesko of Leipzig celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and VfL Wolfsburg at Red Bull Arena on April 13, 2024. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Chelsea had appeared set for another transfer battle for Sesko’s signature, but that prospect is now on hold for another summer.

21-year-old Sesko scored 18 goals and provided two assists in 42 games (22 starts) this season, averaging a goal or assist every 103 minutes. He ended the season with goals in seven consecutive Bundesliga fixtures.

The player’s focus will now turn to his involvement at the Euros with Slovenia, with a game against Denmark up first on Sunday, June 16th.