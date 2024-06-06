£550k-a-week United duo could be first out the door as INEOS plot ruthless overhaul

As Sir Jim Ratcliffe gears up for his first transfer window as Manchester United co-owner, numerous players are expected to be deemed surplus to requirements.

A sign of intent from the get-go with INEOS and Co. is letting the likes of Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane leave when their contracts expire.

The latter’s departure drew mixed reactions from the United faithful as some believed he should’ve been offered a new deal, yet both Frenchmen have endured injury-plagued careers at Old Trafford and were perhaps too unreliable to begin the new project with.

As well as that, Carrington graduate Brandon Williams will be released this summer following two underwhelming loan spells at Norwich City and Ipswich Town. It was fairly evident in his senior appearances that he wasn’t at the calibre United would demand of a defender, so parting ways is undoubtedly the most suitable option.

While the above exits are all essential in trimming the club’s monstrous wage bill, sales will also be critical in boosting the manager’s transfer funds.

Brazilian duo drop out of United’s plans

In line with that, Football Insider claims that two Reds who may be given the boot in the coming months are Brazilian duo Antony and Casemiro, both of which are on the back of considerably inadequate seasons.

£86 million acquisition Antony, 24, scored just one Premier League goal across the term, all while pocketing £200,000 each week for his sub-par shifts. Meanwhile, Casemiro, 32, ranks as United’s highest earner on the books, taking home an outrageous £350,000 per week.

It remains to be seen how much the club could recuperate from their sales, but one thing’s for sure – it won’t be anywhere near as much as United paid for them.

Still, you’ve got to start somewhere.

