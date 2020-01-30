54 Questions and Answers for Super Bowl 54

Super Bowl Sunday is almost upon us! What better way to get ready for the 54th edition of the best day of the year than by answering 54 different questions regarding the big game.

We'll focus on key matchups and team-wide tendencies with plenty of prop bets along the way. So pretty much everything. Keep your head on a swivel, because there are plenty of wildcards in-between. Good luck!

1. What does Vegas say?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The game opened as a pick'em, but has since moved to Chiefs -1. The total has been fluctuating so far, opening at 51.5 points before booming all the way to 54.5 at the time of this writing.

2. What's one sure-thing prop to cash in on?

49ers RB Matt Breida first rush attempt over 3.5 yards (+130).

Breida averaged 5.1 yards per carry this season. Only Nick Chubb (5.08 YPC) and Aaron Jones (5.02) have been more efficient on the ground than Breida (4.99) among 42 backs with at least 300 rush attempts over the past three seasons.

Yes, this is Raheem Mostert's backfield at the moment. Also yes, Tevin Coleman (dislocated shoulder) is pretty far from 100%, and backup RB Jeff Wilson hasn't been active since Week 15.

The Chiefs were the league's fifth- and fourth-worst defense in adjusted line yards and rush yards allowed per carry, respectively. There simply isn't much reason for Breida to be receiving plus odds on a prop that is 1.5 yards below his consistent career average, particularly against a defense that struggles to limit opposing rushing attacks.

Potentially. Most Chiefs fans are probably hoping that their electric offense can build a lead and force Jimmy G to win the game through the air. This certainly hasn't been the case through two playoff games, as the 49ers threw the ball just 27 combined times again the Vikings and Packers.

Story continues

Still, Garoppolo is far from incapable of shredding defenses downfield. The 49ers led the league in explosive pass-play rate, but the league's second-most run-heavy offense simply didn't look to throw the ball deep all that often. Overall, Garoppolo surprisingly averaged a league-high 21 yards per attempt on deep balls this season (PFF), but he also threw passes at least 20 yards downfield on a league-low 6.5% of his attempts.

4. Can the Chiefs contain Nick Bosa?

It's not going to be easy. The No. 2 overall pick from the 2019 NFL draft didn't waste anytime in establishing himself as one of the league's best pass rushers, as only Za'Darius Smith (93), Danielle Hunter (88), Cameron Jordan (83), Shaq Barrett (82) and T.J. Watt (81) finished the season with more pressures than Bosa (80).

He figures to spend most of his afternoon across from LT Eric Fisher and RT Mitchell Schwartz. They graded out as PFF's No. 32 and No. 12 tackles in pass blocking, respectively, among 87 qualified players.

Still, the extremely-talented rookie is far from the only defender the Chiefs need to worry about. Each of DeForest Buckner (No. 10), Dee Ford (No. 3), Arik Armstead (No. 29) and Bosa (No. 6) received favorable rankings at their respective positions from PFF when it came to pass-rushing productivity this season.

5. What if the 49ers can't pressure Patrck Mahomes?

They likely won't win the Super Bowl.

Failure to create pressure with this group could be detrimental. The 49ers blitzed on just 20.9% of their opponent's dropbacks this season, which was the fourth-lowest rate in the league. Their entire defensive identity is built on pressuring the QB with just four men. This allows them to both devote additional attention to the secondary as well as, perhaps most importantly, their CBs to sit on short-to-intermediate routes knowing that QBs won't have very long to survey the field. No defense posted a lower average depth of target when targeted as a defender (Pro Football Reference).

The 49ers could have to resort to blitzes in order to pressure Mahomes if their usual plan fails. This has historically been a recipe for disaster (Pro Football Reference):

Mahomes vs. blitz: 64.8 completion rate, 18 TDs, 0 INT, 119 QB Rating, 10.36 adjusted yards per attempt

Mahomes vs. normal rush: 66.3% completion rate, 58 TDs, 17 INT, 107.5 QB Rating, 9 adjusted yards per attempt

Mahomes is awesome all the time. But, he's been just a bit less awesome when defenses have been able to use additional defenders in coverage and/or as spies. The 49ers' ability to get pressure with just their four linemen will be a key to watch.

Additionally, ESPN's Dan Orlovsky made a brilliant point while breaking down the game. The 49ers play more zone coverage than anyone, and the Chiefs run RPOs at a league-high rate. The Eagles proved in their Super Bowl victory over the Patriots that playing zone against RPOs is a borderline death sentence, and we saw the Cardinals -- who ran RPOs at the league's second-highest rate -- have more success than most against this beastly San Francisco defense.

6. Will Mahomes' scrambling ability be a factor?

Keeping Mahomes in the pocket will be of the upmost importance this Sunday. Only Lamar Jackson (11) and Ryan Tannehill (11) averaged more yards per rush on scrambles than Mahomes (9.3) among all QBs with at least 10 rush attempts on non-designed runs this season (Pro Football Reference).

Of course, Mahomes usually only uses his legs for as long as he needs to evade rushers before launching the ball downfield. There simply isn't another QB in the league that makes something out of nothing more consistently than the Chiefs' franchise QB.

7. Where would Garoppolo rank among the best QBs to ever win a Super Bowl?

Happy you asked. He would be in my fourth tier labeled "Very good but not quite dominant" of every QB to ever win a Super Bowl.

This is better than "Above average and, hey, sometimes guys get hot", "How the heck did that guy win a Super Bowl" as well as "Literally only started a handful of games all season", but it's difficult to crown Jimmy G as a truly elite QB at this point due to his middling ranks among 42 QBs to throw at least 100 passes this season:

Completion percentage: 69% (No. 5)

Adjusted yards per attempt: 8.3 (No. 9)

Adjusted net yards per attempt: 7.2 (No. 10)

QB Rating: 102 (No. 8)

TD Rate: 5.7% (No. 7)

INT Rate: 2.7% (No. 30)

8. What about Mahomes?

Mahomes lands in tier two: "Anyone's idea of an elite QB." The only thing holding back Mahomes is the reality that he was better in 2018 than 2019. Injuries throughout the season to Mahomes himself as well as Tyreek Hill and LT Eric Fisher certainly played a role in this, but the Chiefs' franchise QB was still anyone's idea of a top-tier signal caller during this "down" year:

Adjusted net yards per attempt: 8.38 (No. 2 among 42 qualified QBs)

Adjusted yards per attempt: 8.94 (No. 3)

Yards per attempt: 8.36 (No. 3)

TD rate: 5.4% (No. 8)

Completion rate: 69.5% (No. 12)

QB Rating: 105.3 (No. 7)

QBR: 78 (No. 2)

9. What is Andy Reid's record after a bye week?

Technically the fabled "Reid after a bye" legend applies this week. The long-time Eagles and Chiefs head coach has been nothing short of remarkable when given an extra week's worth of rest over the years:

Straight up: 23-5

Against the spread: 19-9

10. Would Jimmy G be the first big-money QB to win a Super Bowl?

Sam Bradford was the last first-round QB to get #paid in 2010 before the league changed the salary structure for rookies. This has made a high-level rookie QB the cheat code of the league, as teams that receive elite play at the game's most-important position at an immense discount have then been able to focus on adding resources elsewhere in an attempt to win immediately.

Below is a list of winning Super Bowl QBs since that decision along with their corresponding cap hit percentage:

Note that Tom Brady has notoriously tended to take a pay cut in order for the Patriots to devote resources elsewhere.

Here's the catch: Jimmy G (10.5%) actually has a fairly affordable contract after the 49ers gave up $34.2 million guaranteed (20.9% of the cap) last season. Obviously rookie QB contracts are preferable, but NFL contracts are funky enough that smart teams can usually move money around in order for them to get who they need.

11. Will the Chiefs have a Super Bowl window for as long as they have Mahomes?

Yes.

12. Will Travis Kelce get a snap at QB?

Probably not, but Kelce has taken three direct snaps at QB during his NFL career that resulted in a rush attempt. They've produced two first downs and a score!

13. Which offense is faster?

Per Next Gen Stats, the Chiefs (13.36 miles per hour) and 49ers (13.35) were the league's two fastest offenses in terms of average top speed by offensive ball carriers. The league average was 12.97 MPH.

Speed Kills.

14. Are we positive the Patriots still can't win the Super Bowl?

Mostly.

Continue to the next page for questions 15-28

15. Who will be tasked with exploiting this Chiefs run defense?

Probably NFC Championship hero Raheem Mostert. Tevin Coleman (shoulder) wasn't able to practice last week, but Shanahan hasn't ruled out the RB just yet. Either way, Coleman figures to be functioning at less than 100% come Sunday, meaning Mostert and Matt Breida could be relied on more than ever. Jeff Wilson could be active if Coleman is ultimately unable to suit up.

It might not really matter whether or not Coleman is good to go. Shanahan has enabled each of the team's backs to explosive seasons thanks to his RB-friendly scheme. PFF's Breakaway % metric denotes which runners earn the highest (and lowest) percentage of their yardage on big plays. Among 60 RBs: Matt Breida (No. 2), Raheem Mostert (No. 8) and Tevin Coleman (No. 11) each rank highly.

It's been a bit of a hot-hand approach all season, with Mostert (82% snaps) most recently playing a near every-down role on his way to racking up 226 total yards and four TDs in the NFC Championship. Things were a bit more split up when Coleman was out in Weeks 2-3, as Mostert (56 snaps) just narrowly out played Breida (53).

Look for Mostert to receive the majority of the 49ers' backfield touches.

16. How good is Mostert?

He was a top-five RB on a per-touch basis during the regular season:

Elusive Rating: 71.8 (No. 7 among 43 RBs with at least 50 carries, PFF)

Yards after contact per attempt: 3.5 (No. 5)

Runs of 15-plus yards: 14 (tied for No. 4)

Percentage of yards from explosive runs: 38% (No. 6)

Yards created per carry: 1.89 (No. 2, PlayerProfiler)

Overall, Mostert posted the single-best Playmaker rate among 45 players with at least 100 rush attempts this season.

17. But a lot of this success is due to the 49ers' scheme, right?

Yup. Both the 49ers (No. 6) and Chiefs (No. 7) were among the league's best offenses in yards before contact per rush. Additionally, the 49ers boast PFF's No. 5 ranked o-line in run blocking. LT Joe Staley and RT Mike McGlinchey both dealt with early-season injuries, but have helped elevate this entire front to great heights over the past two months of action.

Of course, the 49ers' skill-position talents also deserve some credit when it comes to blocking. Each of TE George Kittle (No. 4) and FB Kyle Juszczyk (No. 2) ranked among PFF's top-four players at their position when it came to run blocking.

18. Where specifically could each team look to run the ball?

The 49ers should be able to have some success pretty much everywhere when it comes to on-paper analysis, while the Chiefs are best off running behind stud RT Mitchell Schwartz.

SB ADJLY

Check out my Super Bowl Mismatch Manifesto for more matchup-specific stats and analysis.

19. Any weak links in either offensive line?

The Chiefs have by and large received average to above-average grades from PFF this season, with their stud RT being the clear leader of the group:

Meanwhile, the 49ers have also been good-not-great, although as a unit they were worse off when it came to pass blocking compared to run blocking:

20. So the Chiefs might be useless on the ground?

Not necessarily. Damien Williams has provided a spark in recent weeks at full health. He demonstrated a high-level ability to break tackles all season, posting the fourth-best Elusive Rating among 61 qualified RBs (PFF).

Williams (120 playoff snaps) has worked as the offense's three-down workhorse over both Darwin Thompson (12) and LeSean McCoy (1) in recent weeks. There isn't much reason to expect this to change come Sunday, although perhaps the offense will be more willing to give Tyreek Hill (career 7 YPC) a few additional snaps as a true RB with their season on the line.

21. What about the RBs as receivers?

The RB position could be the potential x-factor when comparing how these passing games might perform. The Chiefs were a bottom-four defense in targets, receptions, yards and TDs allowed to opposing backfields this season, where as the 49ers were a top-four defense in each of these categories.

There are a number of talented receiving backs on both sidelines. Still, it'll probably most crucial for 49ers LBs Kwon Alexander (PFF's No. 9 LB in coverage) and Fred Warner (No. 11) to continue to play at a high level in order to limit Williams' impact down the field. It's tough to watch any Chiefs game and not see the offense utilize Williams on a plethora of wheel routes.

Both Warner (+15,000) and Alexander (+17,500) are sneaky-sharp picks for Super Bowl MVP.

22. Any game-wreckers on the interior of the defense for the Chiefs?

The Chiefs certainly benefited from getting DL Chris Jones (calf) back in action for the AFC Championship. Overall, he finished the regular season as PFF's No. 6 overall interior defender among 83 qualified players. DE Frank Clark (4 sacks in the playoffs) will also need to continue to wreck havoc in order to disrupt the timing of the 49ers' quick-throw passing game.

23. Can we talk about Kyle Juszczyk, please?

Haters will blame a consistently small sample size and limited overall volume, but the 49ers' ridiculously-versatile FB has largely functioned as one of the league's most-efficient backs *period* during his three seasons in San Francisco:

2017: 8.7 yards per touch (No. 3 among all RBs and FBs with at least 20 touches)

2018: 9.3 (No. 1)

2019: 10.7 (No. 1)

There's obviously a bit of speed discrepancy between Juszczyk and some of the other players that didn't make this list. This is a good reminder that creating big plays in football can be achieved with skills other than just pure speed. It's not hard to imagine why defenders are hesitant to devote too much attention to Juszczyk (or even Kittle) in coverage when they're perennially at risk of being steam rolled in the run game.

24. And how about giving Anthony Sherman some love?

Sherman has caught 2-of-4 targets for 22 scoreless yards this season and added four carries for nine yards (with three first downs). He's hardly used in the same manner as Juszczyk.

And yet, how can you not love Sherman? The Chiefs sure do.

25. Who is diligently working to make the world a better place despite also having to prepare for a Super Bowl?

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, "George Kittle is working with USAA and the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors to bring the wife of Army Sgt. Martin “Mick” LaMar and her 16-year-old son to Super Bowl LIV. LaMar was shot and killed on his second tour of duty in Iraq in Jan. 2011."

Hell yeah.

26. Who is injured?

Be sure to monitor our Super Bowl Injury Dashboard for daily practice participation along with estimated and official game statuses for every injured player.

27. Any info on the National Anthem prop?

Demi Lovato will be singing The Star Spangled Banner come Sunday afternoon. The over/under is presently at two minutes.

The last two National Anthems have hit the under thanks to Gladys Knight (1:49) and Pink (1:53). Before that each of Luke Bryan (2:04), Lady Gaga (2:09) and Idina Menzel (2:04) went over (per OddsShark).

This is not Lovato's first rodeo when it comes to singing the National Anthem at a live sporting event:

Clocked in at 2:12 in her most-recent rendition during the Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather boxing match from 2017.

Timed out at 1:58 at Game 4 of the 2015 World Series despite adding some emphasis to 'Brave'.

Hit 1:51 at Game 4 of the 2012 World Series.

Sung for just 1:48 at Game 5 of the 2011 World Series.

Went on for 1:52 at a Cowboys game back in 2008.

Voice ended at just 1:33 at some sort of MMA event in 2007.

I'm taking the over. Recent history suggests that an aging Lovato might be more willing to stretch out the vocal cords. Her tendency to at times speed through the middle parts of the song could prove problematic for everyone betting the over, but this is the Super Bowl. Lovato *should* embrace the moment and make it last.

28. Any other National Anthem props worth looking at?

It's at least mildly interesting that Mahomes (-150) is favored to be shown before Jimmy G (+110) during the National Anthem. Sure, Mahomes is infinitely more important to both the Chiefs and the future of the NFL, but c'mon: The man is affectionately nicknamed Jimmy GQ for a reason.

Just ask Kittle.

Kittle

Continue to the next page for questions 29-41

29. Do you even need a true No. 1 WR these days to win a Super Bowl?

The Patriots' long-term success, combined with the Eagles' recent championship, has given credence to the idea that championship offenses don't need to devote a large portion of their salary cap to securing an elite No. 1 WR.

Meh. I'm out on this theory. New England literally had the best TE of all time, and the Eagles, Chiefs as well as the 49ers also benefited from incredible play at the position. Overall, the last three Super Bowls have featured the No. 1 (Rob Gronkowski), No. 2 (Travis Kelce), No. 3 (George Kittle) and No. 7 (Zach Ertz) TEs in most receiving yards per game ever.

This doesn't necessarily mean that you need an incredible TE in the modern NFL. Rather, great offenses almost always need great players at multiple positions. Lately some of the best teams have featured incredible dual-threat receivers and blockers that we know as TEs, but in general the important thing is simply having elite pass-catchers, regardless of their positional designation.

30. So Kelce and Kittle are super special?

They're literally top-10 receivers in the league. Kittle might be the No. 1 non-QB picked in both a real-life and backyard football draft.

Only Michael Thomas (3,130), Julio Jones (3,071), DeAndre Hopkins (2,737) and Mike Evans (2,681) have more receiving yards than Kelce (2,565) and Kittle (2,430) over the past two seasons.

Kelce has basically been a part-time WR, lining up in the slot or out wide on 54% of his snaps this season. Kittle has posted a more traditional 83% snap rate as a true inline TE. Both are typically incredible wherever they happen to line up.

31. How are the Chiefs going to stop Kittle?

Stop is probably a strong word; Kansas City would undoubtedly settle for 'contain.'

Anyway, this is where the loss of stud rookie S Juan Thornhill (knee, IR) will really sting. Neither SS Daniel Sorensen (6-foot-1, 205-pounds, 4.67-40) nor FS Kendall Fuller (5-foot-11, 187-pounds) have the size or speed to hang with Kittle (6-foot-4, 247-pounds, 4.52-40). Perhaps the job will go to SCB Tyrann Mathieu, although size concerns still persist here as well for the 5-foot-9 and 190-pound Honey Badger.

Kittle just set PFF's 10-year record for most yards per route run by a TE in 2019 with 3.1. Nobody has had an answer for him to this point, and it's likely if not certain that Shanahan still has some tricks up his sleeves after only having to call a limited number of pass plays in their first two playoff games.

The Chiefs Defense ranked fourth in DVOA against opposing TEs ... but allowed the sixth-most receiving yards per game to the position. Part of the reason why they allow so many receptions to RBs and TEs is because their scheme would rather allow those completions compared to deeper shots to WRs. Still, this is a dangerous game to play against one of the league's scariest after-the-catch artists.

32. What about the 49ers' strategy for containing Kelce?

Meanwhile, the San Fran defense ranked second in DVOA against TEs and allowed the single-fewest yards per game to the position. Only five TEs managed to reach even 50 yards against the 49ers this season:

The 49ers have a number of athletic LBs in addition to SS Jaquiski Tartt and FS Jimmie Ward that they'll likely throw Kelce's way. The Chiefs' best bet might be to tick up Kelce's snap rate out of the slot, where under-sized nickelback K'Waun Williams (5-foot-9 and 189-pounds) should be waiting.

33. Will either team utilize shadow coverage to help stop a specific playmaker?

Almost positively no. Some one-on-one matchups will obviously occur more often than others due to typical positional alignment, but neither the Chiefs nor 49ers have made a habit of asking their CBs to travel with assigned WRs. Specifically, Kansas City hasn't utilized this tactic since facing T.Y. Hilton in Week 5, while San Francisco hasn't assigned Richard Sherman to the opponent's No. 1 WR in either of the last two seasons.

Sherman did play four snaps at right CB in the NFC Championship in an effort to help contain Davante Adams, but this was literally the first time over the past two seasons that he played that role. Perhaps we'll see this strategy again on Hill or Kelce for a few snaps in high-leverage situations. Otherwise, both offenses should be able to match up their playmakers with whoever they please.

34. Isn't that a bad strategy?

Not necessarily. There aren't many CBs alive that have ever possessed the Darrelle Revis-esque ability of completely erasing the opponent's No. 1 WR without any safety help. This reality means that "shadows" often also include some assistance over the top, which allows the CB to more aggressively defend against short-and-intermediate routes.

Additionally, there's something to be said for a corner's ability to simply erase their side of the field. Communication is obviously easier across the entire defense when defenders aren't constantly shifting around before the snap; there's already enough moving pieces on the other side of the ball to worry about.

Both the Chiefs and 49ers defenses posted top-12 marks in DVOA against left, middle, right, deep and short passes alike in 2019 (Football Outsiders). There's enough talent across both secondaries to feel comfortable with letting the players play, regardless of who is lined up across from them.

35. So Hill should be able to line up on whoever he wants?

Most likely. The Chiefs featured their electric playmaker all over the formation during the regular season, as Hill chalked up a hefty percentage of snaps as the offense's left WR (23%), right WR (28%) and slot WR (46%). The latter alignment was heavily utilized in the AFC Championship, as Hill played a season-high 34 snaps in the slot.

We've mentioned the trouble that opposing offenses have had in even attempting deep balls against this 49ers defense due to the ferocious pass rush. Still, it's hard to not at least be a little bit intrigued by what Hill is capable of doing against these CBs if Mahomes gets enough time. None of Emmanuel Moseley (4.47-second 40-yard dash), K'Waun Williams (4.58) nor Sherman (4.6) have the type of wheels to hang with likely the league's single-fastest player.

36. Could Sammy Watkins be a factor due to the extra attention on Hill and Kelce?

Yes, but hasn't this usually been the case for the last 18 months?

Watkins hung a 9-198-3 line on the Jaguars in Week 1 and then proceeded to gain fewer than 75 yards in 13 consecutive games to end the season. He's since rebounded with 2-76-0 and 7-114-1 lines in the Divisional Round and AFC Championship, respectively, although it's worth noting the latter line was heavily influenced by a 60-yard score that resulted from Watkins' defender falling down after some contact around the line of scrimmage.

Mahomes has fed Watkins eight, eight, two and 10 targets in their four career playoff games together. Clearly there's been a bit of an enhanced focus on getting him going in January. I'm at least a little intrigued by Watkins +950 to finish with the most receiving yards in the game.

37. What's going on with these 49ers WRs?

San Fran has dealt with injuries at the WR position all season. Each of Marquise Goodwin (knee, foot), Jalen Hurd (back) and Trent Taylor (foot) are on injured reserve, leaving Deebo Samuel, Emmanuel Sanders, Kendrick Bourne and Richie James to pick up the slack.

The former two WRs are near every-down players, but neither Bourne (25% snaps in NFC Championship) nor James (9%) found themselves on the field for many snaps the last time we saw this offense. That's life as a WR on a team that regularly utilizes FB Kyle Juszczyk (73%) as well as backup TEs Levine Toilolo (27%) and Ross Drwelley (15%).

38. So Deebo is the biggest threat?

Absolutely. Part of what separates the 49ers' electric second-round rookie is his ability to dominate with the ball in his hands. Shanahan has accentuated this part of Samuel's game by feeding him rush attempts all season.

Of course, Samuel mostly functions as a true WR. Volume was fairly scarce for every receiver other than Kittle in this run-first offense, but it's clear the 49ers managed to get the most out of their shiny new weapon:

Yards per target: 9.9 (No. 10 among 80 WRs with at least 50 targets)

Yards per reception: 14.1 (No. 28)

Yards per route run: 2.04 (No. 15)

Average yards after the catch: 8.5 (No. 2)

Yes, Shanahan's brilliant play design routinely put the entire offense in a position to thrive. Also yes, Samuel's 25 broken tackles trailed only Lamar Jackson (42) among all non-RBs (PFF).

39. Could it perhaps be Manny Sanders szn?

Perhaps if the 49ers decide to air it out for once. Sanders hasn't caught more than three passes in a game since Week 14.

And yet, he's remained an incredibly important part of the offense. 26-of-38 (68%) of Sanders' receptions with the 49ers have gone for first downs, and the 32-year-old WR has managed to snag all four of his catchable deep balls for 163 yards and a score since joining San Fran in Week 8.

Regardless, it's simply incredible that Sanders managed to suit up in every game this season after tearing his Achilles on December 5, 2018. This consisted of 17 regular season games due to his mid-season trade, and the Super Bowl will make it 20 on the year.

Hats off to the self-proclaimed diva on being a true modern-day warrior.

40. But it's Kyle Shanahan, doesn't he choke in big games?

Na. As The Athletic's Michael Lombardi once said, the Falcons' 28-3 Super Bowl collapse shouldn't be blamed on Shanahan's unwillingness to run the ball down the stretch. It's the OC's job to score points; it's the head coach's job to determine when that goal should change to clock management.

There won't be any excuses for Shanahan this time around, but even then we shouldn't let a one-game sample cloud what's been an incredible season from the 40-year-old coach. He's now engineered a top-10 scoring offense in each of Houston, Washington, Atlanta and now San Francisco since he got his first OC job back in 2008.

41. Are the Chiefs rallying behind Reid's historical tendency to wear Hawaiian shirts?

Yes, yes they are.

Chiefs

Continue to the next page for questions 42-54

42. So do the 49ers even have a weakness?

Not really. I looked at the most-complete teams in the NFL entering the playoffs and found that they ranked among the league's top-eight units in essentially everything except run defense and tackling. Those problems have understandably been largely fixed recently thanks to the return of difference-making talents LB Kwon Alexander, DE Dee Ford and S Jaquiski Tartt.

Additionally, having a "bad" run defense isn't really all that it's made out to be. Defenses that are 'better' against the pass than the run tend to also be superior overall units compared to the opposite. The correlation between a defense's pass DVOA rank with overall DVOA rank (+0.88) and yards per play rank (+0.73) is much stronger than their run rank (+0.62 and +0.65).

43. What about the Chiefs?

The Chiefs Defense was also superior against the pass (No. 6 in DVOA) than vs. the run (No. 30) during the regular season. Still, they'll need difference-making talents Chris Jones and Frank Clark to continue to dominate in the trenches if they want to slow down coach Kyle Shanahan's ridiculously-efficient rushing offense.

Overall, the Chiefs allowed RBs to rush for at least 75 yards on seven different instances this season:

This is not the week for the Chiefs' struggles against the run to rear their ugly head.

44. Are there any #RevengeGames?

There are two.

49ers DE Dee Ford infamously was offsides on an interception in the 2018 AFC Championship that should've sent the Chiefs, and not the Patriots, to the Super Bowl. Ford started 41 games with the Chiefs from 2014-2018.

Chiefs TE Blake Bell was drafted by the 49ers in the fourth round of the 2015 draft. He played in 27 games from 2015-2016, but posted a rather pedestrian 19-271-0 line on 34 targets.

45. Richard Sherman has sure been talking some trash lately, how good was he this year?

The 49ers' No. 1 CB has played in all but one game this season, intercepting five passes along the way and ranking favorably in pretty much any metric that evaluated CB performance (per Player Profiler):

Yards per reception allowed: 7.5 (No. 1 among all qualified CBs)

Yards per target allowed: 5.2 (No. 3)

Average target distance: 4.7 (No. 3)

Average target separation: 0.89 (No. 15)

Fantasy points allowed per target: 1.43 (No. 15)

Passer rating allowed: 95.1 (No. 22)

Still, the likes of Davante Adams (9-138-0), Julio Jones (13-134-2, but no Sherman), Michael Thomas (11-134-1), Tyler Boyd (10-122-0), Robert Woods (8-117-0) and John Ross (4-112-1) all found plenty of success against the 49ers this season.

Sherman is still very much a complete stud, but there's only so much a non-traveling CB can do when it comes to matching up with elite No. 1 WRs that move all over the formation.

46. Could any of the Chiefs' clear backups make a difference?

The likes of TE Blake Bell (44% snaps in AFC Championship), WR Mecole Hardman (40%) and Demarcus Robinson (37%) are regularly involved in the offense, so this is more of a question for RBs LeSean McCoy (0%) and Darwin Thompson (16%) along with TE Deon Yelder (3%).

Shady was having a fairly efficient season early on, but wore down and began to experience some ball-security concerns. He hasn't received a touch since Week 15.

Thompson is the clear backup RB at the moment, although that role consisted of just 12 snaps, one rush attempt and one target in two combined playoff games.

Yelder has caught 4-of-5 targets on the season for 61 scoreless yards.

My brain says that none of the trio will make a noticeable impact on Sunday's game. My heart yearns for McCoy to do so. Perhaps we'll see one last vintage jump cut before the long-time Eagles and Bills RB calls it quits.

47. What about for the 49ers?

Richie James (9% snaps in NFC Championship), TE Levine Toilolo (27%), TE Ross Dwelley (15%) and Jeff Wilson (0%) are the contenders here.

James returns kicks and punts for the 49ers. He helped create some great field position against the Packers with a 26-yard punt return.

More importantly: James does a flip every time the 49ers finish a game in the victory formation.

Toilolo has caught 2-of-2 targets for 10 scoreless yards on the season. Dwelley played well during Kittle's mid-season absence, but has otherwise played fewer than 10 snaps per game and been a non-factor in the passing game.

And then we have Wilson, who will likely be a healthy scratch for the Super Bowl. Still, he deserves credit for racking up five TDs and two big plays on his 32 combined carries and targets this season. This was good for the single-best playmaker rate among all RBs with at least 30 touches, although clearly the minuscule sample size is the factor there.

48. What's the best kickoff prop bet?

Easy: Under 71 degrees. The game doesn't start until 6:30pm EST, and google is telling me it's going to be 69 degrees at 5:00 before dropping to 65 by 6:00. I'm not a weatherman, but I like those odds.

49. Who has the advantage in the kicking game?

Probably the Chiefs.

Kicker: Robbie Gould has made 48-of-49 extra points, but just 28-of-36 field goals on the season. To Gould's credit, the 37-year-old kicker hasn't missed anything since Week 15. Still, he's made just 1-of-5 field goals from more than 50 yards this season. Meanwhile, Harrison Butker made 35-of-39 field goals and 56-of-60 extra points. He's hit 3-of-6 attempts from more than 50 yards.

Punter: Chiefs P Dustin Colquitt averaged 44.3 yards per punt, 49ers P Mitch Wishnowsky came in at 44.9.

Returner: Mecole Hardman and Tyreek Hill > Richie James.

50. Any clues on the Gatorade prop?

The Gatorade odds are as follows:

Lime, green yellow (+275)

Clear, water (+300)

Red, pink (+300)

Blue (+400)

Orange (+400)

Purple (+1,400)

The Chiefs used yellow Gatorade to douse coach Andy Reid when the Chiefs beat the Eagles back in 2013. However, Reid was spotted at his post-AFC Championship press conference with a red Gatorade.

Andy

Kyle Shanahan had a few cups of clear Gatorade thrown on him after getting his first win with the 49ers, but has (seemingly) yet to get the full bucket experience. He did *not* have any Gatorade next to him during the post-NFC Championship press conference.

However, @whale_capper on Twitter said that they talked to a recently retired NFL trainer who said they specifically won't put red Gatorade on the sidelines to avoid players spilling it on white jerseys and getting confused for blood. Makes sense.

I'll take my chances with clear, water +300.

Also note it'd be extremely on #brand for Reid to get doused by Koolaid instead of Gatorade.

51. Any more fun props?

Of course. Make sure to check out Hayden Wink's Fantasy Forecast as well as the Rotoworld prop roundup from John Daigle.

52. Who is the potential under the radar x-factor in the Chiefs Offense?

Mecole Hardman. In fact, I believe he's the most-explosive playmaker in Super Bowl 54.

The electric second-round rookie has struggled to consistently find the field with the Chiefs often utilizing Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins and Demarcus Robinson in three-WR sets, but Hardman has still managed to make his touches count in a big way as a rusher, receiver and returner. Nobody scored more TDs of at least 30 yards than Hardman (6) in 2019.

It'd make sense if the Chiefs tried to increase Hardman's role against the 49ers' somewhat slow-footed CBs. The Chiefs' rookie certainly made his presence felt this season, racking up six reception TDs and nine catches of at least 20 yards on just 41 targets. Nobody in the league had a higher "playmaker" rate among 214 players with at least 30 combined carries and receptions if we weight TDs and explosive plays and then divide against total touches.

53. Does it suck that this is the last football game until August?

Nope because the XFL is right around the corner! Be sure to check out Rotoworld for all the weekly XFL content your heart could possible desire.

54. Prediction?

I got the Chiefs taking home the victory 31-27. Enjoy the game!