54 players granted special eligibility for 2024 NFL draft

The NFL requires college prospects to be three years removed from high school before they are eligible to enter the NFL draft. Consequently, some draft prospects forego their final year(s) of college eligibility and declare for the NFL draft as soon as possible.

This year, the NFL has granted “special eligibility” to 54 players. Additionally, four other underclassmen “have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining and are also eligible for selection,” the league announced last week.

The list is headlined by the top two quarterbacks in this year’s class: Drake Maye of North Carolina and Caleb Williams of USC (LSU’s Jayden Daniels is a fifth-year senior so he did not need special eligibility).

Also on the list is Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., a junior who totaled 1,211 receiving yards and scored 14 touchdowns last fall.

Here’s a look at the full list of underclassmen and players granted special eligibility for the 2024 NFL draft.

Name Pos College 1 Ajou, Ajou WR Garden City CC 2 Allen, Braelon RB Wisconsin 3 Alt, Joe T Notre Dame 4 Amegadjie, Kiran T Yale 5 Arnold, Terrion* DB Alabama 6 Bishop, Cole DB Utah 7 Booker, Austin DE Kansas 8 Bowers, Brock* TE Georgia 9 Brooks, Jonathon* RB Texas 10 Bruce, Arland* WR Oklahoma State

11 Bullard, Javon DB Georgia 12 Bullock, Calen* DB Southern California 13 Coleman, Keon WR Florida State 14 Colson, Junior* LB Michigan 15 DeJean, Cooper* DB Iowa 16 Elliss, Jonah DE Utah 17 Estimè, Audric RB Notre Dame 18 Fisher, Blake T Notre Dame 19 Franklin, Troy WR Oregon 20 Hall, Michael* DT Ohio State

21 Harrison, Marvin* WR Ohio State 22 Hicks, Jaden* DB Washington State 23 Irving, Bucky RB Oregon 24 King, Kalen DB Penn State 25 Lassiter, Kamari DB Georgia 26 Latham, J.C.* T Alabama 27 Little, Cam K Arkansas 28 Maye, Drake QB North Carolina 29 McCarthy, J.J.* QB Michigan 30 Mims, Amarius T Georgia

31 Mitchell, Adonai* WR Texas 32 Nabers, Malik WR LSU 33 Polk, Ja’Lynn* WR Washington 34 Powers-Johnson, Jackson C Oregon 35 Rakestraw, Ennis DB Missouri 36 Robinson, Chop DE Penn State 37 Rosengarten, Roger* T Washington 38 Sanders, Ja’Tavion* TE Texas 39 Shirden, Jaden RB Monmouth (N.J.) 40 Smith, Maason* DT LSU

41 Steele, Carson RB UCLA 42 Suamataia, Kingsley T BYU 43 Taylor, Leonard DT Miami (Fla.) 44 Thomas, Brian WR LSU 45 Trotter, Jeremiah* LB Clemson 46 Turner, Dallas* LB Alabama 47 Vaki, Sione DB Utah 48 Wallace, Trevin LB Kentucky 49 Wiggins, Nate DB Clemson 50 Williams, Caleb* QB Southern California

51 Williams, James DB Miami (Fla.) 52 Wingo, Mekhi DT LSU 53 Worthy, Xavier WR Texas 54 Wright, Jaylen RB Tennessee

The following four players fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining and are also eligible for selection.

Name Pos College 1 Kinchens, Kamren* DB Miami (Fla.) 2 McKinstry, Kool-Aid* DB Alabama 3 Murphy, Byron* DT Texas 4 Shipley, Will RB Clemson

The 2024 NFL draft will be held in Detroit from April 25-27.

