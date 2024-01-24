54 players granted special eligibility for 2024 NFL draft
The NFL requires college prospects to be three years removed from high school before they are eligible to enter the NFL draft. Consequently, some draft prospects forego their final year(s) of college eligibility and declare for the NFL draft as soon as possible.
This year, the NFL has granted “special eligibility” to 54 players. Additionally, four other underclassmen “have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining and are also eligible for selection,” the league announced last week.
The list is headlined by the top two quarterbacks in this year’s class: Drake Maye of North Carolina and Caleb Williams of USC (LSU’s Jayden Daniels is a fifth-year senior so he did not need special eligibility).
Also on the list is Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., a junior who totaled 1,211 receiving yards and scored 14 touchdowns last fall.
Here’s a look at the full list of underclassmen and players granted special eligibility for the 2024 NFL draft.
Name
Pos
College
1
Ajou, Ajou
WR
Garden City CC
2
Allen, Braelon
RB
Wisconsin
3
Alt, Joe
T
Notre Dame
4
Amegadjie, Kiran
T
Yale
5
Arnold, Terrion*
DB
Alabama
6
Bishop, Cole
DB
Utah
7
Booker, Austin
DE
Kansas
8
Bowers, Brock*
TE
Georgia
9
Brooks, Jonathon*
RB
Texas
10
Bruce, Arland*
WR
Oklahoma State
11
Bullard, Javon
DB
Georgia
12
Bullock, Calen*
DB
Southern California
13
Coleman, Keon
WR
Florida State
14
Colson, Junior*
LB
Michigan
15
DeJean, Cooper*
DB
Iowa
16
Elliss, Jonah
DE
Utah
17
Estimè, Audric
RB
Notre Dame
18
Fisher, Blake
T
Notre Dame
19
Franklin, Troy
WR
Oregon
20
Hall, Michael*
DT
Ohio State
21
Harrison, Marvin*
WR
Ohio State
22
Hicks, Jaden*
DB
Washington State
23
Irving, Bucky
RB
Oregon
24
King, Kalen
DB
Penn State
25
Lassiter, Kamari
DB
Georgia
26
Latham, J.C.*
T
Alabama
27
Little, Cam
K
Arkansas
28
Maye, Drake
QB
North Carolina
29
McCarthy, J.J.*
QB
Michigan
30
Mims, Amarius
T
Georgia
31
Mitchell, Adonai*
WR
Texas
32
Nabers, Malik
WR
LSU
33
Polk, Ja’Lynn*
WR
Washington
34
Powers-Johnson, Jackson
C
Oregon
35
Rakestraw, Ennis
DB
Missouri
36
Robinson, Chop
DE
Penn State
37
Rosengarten, Roger*
T
Washington
38
Sanders, Ja’Tavion*
TE
Texas
39
Shirden, Jaden
RB
Monmouth (N.J.)
40
Smith, Maason*
DT
LSU
41
Steele, Carson
RB
UCLA
42
Suamataia, Kingsley
T
BYU
43
Taylor, Leonard
DT
Miami (Fla.)
44
Thomas, Brian
WR
LSU
45
Trotter, Jeremiah*
LB
Clemson
46
Turner, Dallas*
LB
Alabama
47
Vaki, Sione
DB
Utah
48
Wallace, Trevin
LB
Kentucky
49
Wiggins, Nate
DB
Clemson
50
Williams, Caleb*
QB
Southern California
51
Williams, James
DB
Miami (Fla.)
52
Wingo, Mekhi
DT
LSU
53
Worthy, Xavier
WR
Texas
54
Wright, Jaylen
RB
Tennessee
The following four players fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining and are also eligible for selection.
Name
Pos
College
1
Kinchens, Kamren*
DB
Miami (Fla.)
2
McKinstry, Kool-Aid*
DB
Alabama
3
Murphy, Byron*
DT
Texas
4
Shipley, Will
RB
Clemson
The 2024 NFL draft will be held in Detroit from April 25-27.