Advertisement

54 players granted special eligibility for 2024 NFL draft

Jon Heath
·3 min read

The NFL requires college prospects to be three years removed from high school before they are eligible to enter the NFL draft. Consequently, some draft prospects forego their final year(s) of college eligibility and declare for the NFL draft as soon as possible.

This year, the NFL has granted “special eligibility” to 54 players. Additionally, four other underclassmen “have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining and are also eligible for selection,” the league announced last week.

The list is headlined by the top two quarterbacks in this year’s class: Drake Maye of North Carolina and Caleb Williams of USC (LSU’s Jayden Daniels is a fifth-year senior so he did not need special eligibility).

Also on the list is Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., a junior who totaled 1,211 receiving yards and scored 14 touchdowns last fall.

Here’s a look at the full list of underclassmen and players granted special eligibility for the 2024 NFL draft.

Name

Pos

College

1

Ajou, Ajou

WR

Garden City CC

2

Allen, Braelon

RB

Wisconsin

3

Alt, Joe

T

Notre Dame

4

Amegadjie, Kiran

T

Yale

5

Arnold, Terrion*

DB

Alabama

6

Bishop, Cole

DB

Utah

7

Booker, Austin

DE

Kansas

8

Bowers, Brock*

TE

Georgia

9

Brooks, Jonathon*

RB

Texas

10

Bruce, Arland*

WR

Oklahoma State

 

11

Bullard, Javon

DB

Georgia

12

Bullock, Calen*

DB

Southern California

13

Coleman, Keon

WR

Florida State

14

Colson, Junior*

LB

Michigan

15

DeJean, Cooper*

DB

Iowa

16

Elliss, Jonah

DE

Utah

17

Estimè, Audric

RB

Notre Dame

18

Fisher, Blake

T

Notre Dame

19

Franklin, Troy

WR

Oregon

20

Hall, Michael*

DT

Ohio State

 

21

Harrison, Marvin*

WR

Ohio State

22

Hicks, Jaden*

DB

Washington State

23

Irving, Bucky

RB

Oregon

24

King, Kalen

DB

Penn State

25

Lassiter, Kamari

DB

Georgia

26

Latham, J.C.*

T

Alabama

27

Little, Cam

K

Arkansas

28

Maye, Drake

QB

North Carolina

29

McCarthy, J.J.*

QB

Michigan

30

Mims, Amarius

T

Georgia

 

31

Mitchell, Adonai*

WR

Texas

32

Nabers, Malik

WR

LSU

33

Polk, Ja’Lynn*

WR

Washington

34

Powers-Johnson, Jackson

C

Oregon

35

Rakestraw, Ennis

DB

Missouri

36

Robinson, Chop

DE

Penn State

37

Rosengarten, Roger*

T

Washington

38

Sanders, Ja’Tavion*

TE

Texas

39

Shirden, Jaden

RB

Monmouth (N.J.)

40

Smith, Maason*

DT

LSU

 

41

Steele, Carson

RB

UCLA

42

Suamataia, Kingsley

T

BYU

43

Taylor, Leonard

DT

Miami (Fla.)

44

Thomas, Brian

WR

LSU

45

Trotter, Jeremiah*

LB

Clemson

46

Turner, Dallas*

LB

Alabama

47

Vaki, Sione

DB

Utah

48

Wallace, Trevin

LB

Kentucky

49

Wiggins, Nate

DB

Clemson

50

Williams, Caleb*

QB

Southern California

 

51

Williams, James

DB

Miami (Fla.)

52

Wingo, Mekhi

DT

LSU

53

Worthy, Xavier

WR

Texas

54

Wright, Jaylen

RB

Tennessee

The following four players fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining and are also eligible for selection.

Name

Pos

College

1

Kinchens, Kamren*

DB

Miami (Fla.)

2

McKinstry, Kool-Aid*

DB

Alabama

3

Murphy, Byron*

DT

Texas

4

Shipley, Will

RB

Clemson

The 2024 NFL draft will be held in Detroit from April 25-27.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire