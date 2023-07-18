54 days until Browns season opener: 5 players to wear 54 in Cleveland

The NFL season is right around the corner as rookies are set to report for training camp tomorrow, July 19th, with veterans reporting a couple of days later for the Cleveland Browns. There have been a total of 28 different players to wear the number 54 for the Browns, including linebacker Deion Jones last season after a trade from Atlanta. New Browns pass rusher Ogbo Okoronkwo is set to wear the number for the team in 2023.

The number was first worn by John Rokisky during the 1946 season. With the team set to start training camp this weekend football is nearly here as we take a trip down memory lane to look at some players who have worn the number 54 in Cleveland.

Olivier Vernon, Edge

Nov 22, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) lie on top of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) after Wentz was sacked for a safety during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Andra Davis, LB

Dec 28, 2008; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Willie Parker (39) is tackled by Cleveland Browns linebacker Andra Davis (54) during the game at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 31-0. Mandatory Credit: Jason Bridge-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Jones, LB

Browns Ogbo Okoronkwo

Tanner Vallejo, LB

Nov 4, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles from Cleveland Browns linebacker Tanner Vallejo (54) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Blake Costanzo, LB

September 28, 2008; St, Louis, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Blake Costanzo (54) tackles St. Louis Rams wide receiver Dante Hall (82) in the second half at the Edward Jones Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

