54 days until Browns season opener: 5 players to wear 54 in Cleveland
Jacob Roach
·2 min read
The NFL season is right around the corner as rookies are set to report for training camp tomorrow, July 19th, with veterans reporting a couple of days later for the Cleveland Browns. There have been a total of 28 different players to wear the number 54 for the Browns, including linebacker Deion Jones last season after a trade from Atlanta. New Browns pass rusher Ogbo Okoronkwo is set to wear the number for the team in 2023.
The number was first worn by John Rokisky during the 1946 season. With the team set to start training camp this weekend football is nearly here as we take a trip down memory lane to look at some players who have worn the number 54 in Cleveland.