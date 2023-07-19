54 days till Patriots season opener: Every player to wear No. 54 for New England

There are 54 days before the New England Patriots kick off their regular season opener. So we’re continuing our countdown series by listing every Patriots player that has ever worn the No. 54 jersey.

The two names that jump out in relation to that number are Patriots Hall of Famer Tedy Bruschi and a surefire future inductee, Dont’a Hightower. Both legendary linebackers spent their entire careers with the Patriots organization and won three Super Bowls each.

They’ve also both had at least one All-Pro nod.

More importantly, they have forever endeared themselves to Patriots fans by coming up with some of the biggest plays in franchise history. Who could ever forget Hightower’s strip sack on Matt Ryan to help New England complete the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history at Super Bowl LI?

STRIP SACK Dont'a Hightower with one of the biggest plays of Super Bowl LI for the @Patriots#LiveOnFOX pic.twitter.com/d0xm2sbp3a — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) March 29, 2020

And what about the epic stadium snow celebration, following Tedy Bruschi’s game-cinching interception against the Miami Dolphins in 2003?

December 7, 2003 Snow Celebration Tedy Bruschi with a pick 6 of Jay Fiedler and the crowd responds by throwing snow in the air. The Patriots defense just devours the Dolphins (12-0) That defense was sickpic.twitter.com/pJDSbI0uYk — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) December 7, 2022

The No. 54 holds some truly great memories in the Patriots’ organization. Here’s every player that has worn the number throughout franchise history (via Pro Football Reference):

LB Dont'a Hightower: 2012-2022

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

G Brian Waters: 2011

Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

LB Tedy Bruschi: 1996-2008

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

LB Alcides Catanho: 1995

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

LB Todd Collins: 1992-1994

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

LB Ed Williams: 1984-1990

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

LB Greg Moore: 1987

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

LB John Gillen: 1983

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

LB John Zamberlin: 1979-1982

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

LB Steve Zabel: 1975-1978

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

LB Gail Clark: 1974

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

LB Kenny Price: 1971

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

LB Marty Schottenheimer: 1969-1970

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

LB Ed Koontz: 1968

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

LB Mike Dukes: 1964-1965

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

LB Walt Cudzik: 1961-1963

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

LB Bill Brown: 1960

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

