54 days till Patriots season opener: Every player to wear No. 54 for New England
There are 54 days before the New England Patriots kick off their regular season opener. So we’re continuing our countdown series by listing every Patriots player that has ever worn the No. 54 jersey.
The two names that jump out in relation to that number are Patriots Hall of Famer Tedy Bruschi and a surefire future inductee, Dont’a Hightower. Both legendary linebackers spent their entire careers with the Patriots organization and won three Super Bowls each.
They’ve also both had at least one All-Pro nod.
More importantly, they have forever endeared themselves to Patriots fans by coming up with some of the biggest plays in franchise history. Who could ever forget Hightower’s strip sack on Matt Ryan to help New England complete the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history at Super Bowl LI?
STRIP SACK
Dont'a Hightower with one of the biggest plays of Super Bowl LI for the @Patriots#LiveOnFOX pic.twitter.com/d0xm2sbp3a
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) March 29, 2020
And what about the epic stadium snow celebration, following Tedy Bruschi’s game-cinching interception against the Miami Dolphins in 2003?
December 7, 2003
Snow Celebration
Tedy Bruschi with a pick 6 of Jay Fiedler and the crowd responds by throwing snow in the air.
The Patriots defense just devours the Dolphins (12-0)
That defense was sickpic.twitter.com/pJDSbI0uYk
— Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) December 7, 2022
The No. 54 holds some truly great memories in the Patriots’ organization. Here’s every player that has worn the number throughout franchise history (via Pro Football Reference):
LB Dont'a Hightower: 2012-2022
G Brian Waters: 2011
LB Tedy Bruschi: 1996-2008
LB Alcides Catanho: 1995
LB Todd Collins: 1992-1994
LB Ed Williams: 1984-1990
LB Greg Moore: 1987
LB John Gillen: 1983
LB John Zamberlin: 1979-1982
LB Steve Zabel: 1975-1978
LB Gail Clark: 1974
LB Kenny Price: 1971
LB Marty Schottenheimer: 1969-1970
LB Ed Koontz: 1968
LB Mike Dukes: 1964-1965
LB Walt Cudzik: 1961-1963
LB Bill Brown: 1960
