538 has the Vikings as virtual locks to make the playoffs

The Minnesota Vikings control their own destiny and then some moving forward as they enter their bye week with a 5-1 record. It’s not only one game behind the first-place Philadelphia Eagles, the Vikings currently project to be the 30th overall pick in the NFL draft behind just the Eagles and Buffalo Bills.

As we continue to try and answer questions about the Vikings and how they will grow with the first year duo of head coach Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell, keeping tabs on analytical projections of the team are something worth monitoring.

We looked at the 538 Playoff Odds projections last week and they were incredibly favorable to the Vikings. This week, there are even more so. They have the Vikings:

Odds to make the playoffs: 92%

Odds to win NFC North: 83%

Odds to earn a first-round bye: 10%

Odds to win the Super Bowl: 5%

This is great news for the Vikings as they try to make the playoffs for the first time since 2019, win the division and earn a first-round bye since 2017 and win the Super Bowl for the first time ever.

