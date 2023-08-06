53-man roster projections for Cardinals after 2 weeks of training camp

The Arizona Cardinals have concluded two weeks of training camp and have only one more week before their first preseason game.

After two weeks of practices and some roster moves, what could the final 53-man roster look like?

Below are my predictions after two weeks of camp.

Quarterback

Tune seems to have a hold on the job behind McCoy.

What could change? If Murray starts the season on PUP, the Cardinals could keep only two QBs or David Blough might make his way onto the roster.

Running back

Mack’s addition adds experience, even though his production has been almost nothing since 2020 when he tore his Achilles. If he can return to form, it would be huge.

Wide receiver

These five seem like locks. Keep an eye on Davion Davis.

Tight end

The fourth spot is what is up for grabs. Togiai has done nothing but step up in opportunities he has had while Ertz, McBride and Swaim have been out.

Offensive line

Pat Elflein is a possibility but it does not appear he has even passed rookie Jon Gaines at center.

Jones could yet find his way onto the roster.

Defensive line

Stills, a rookie, still makes the roster over other players like Ben Stille or Eric Banks, who are getting reps ahead of him in practice.

Outside linebacker

This feels like a group that is locked in.

Inside linebacker

This is also a group that feels pretty locked in.

Cornerback

Garrett Wilson is on NFI and, until he comes off, will not count on the roster.

Safety

The three are locks. The fourth spot doesn’t appear to have a favorite, so we’ll go with the guy who played for the Eagles last year and can play special teams.

Specialists

Prater and Brewer are locks.

Haack might not be as Nolan Cooney is right there for the punting job.

