53-man roster projections for Cardinals after 2 weeks of training camp
The Arizona Cardinals have concluded two weeks of training camp and have only one more week before their first preseason game.
After two weeks of practices and some roster moves, what could the final 53-man roster look like?
Below are my predictions after two weeks of camp.
Quarterback
Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy, Clayton Tune
Tune seems to have a hold on the job behind McCoy.
What could change? If Murray starts the season on PUP, the Cardinals could keep only two QBs or David Blough might make his way onto the roster.
Running back
James Conner, Marlon Mack, Corey Clement, Keaontay Ingram
Mack’s addition adds experience, even though his production has been almost nothing since 2020 when he tore his Achilles. If he can return to form, it would be huge.
Wide receiver
Hollywood Brown, Rondale Moore, Zach Pascal, Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch
These five seem like locks. Keep an eye on Davion Davis.
Tight end
Zach Ertz, Trey McBride, Geoff Swaim, Noah Togiai
The fourth spot is what is up for grabs. Togiai has done nothing but step up in opportunities he has had while Ertz, McBride and Swaim have been out.
Offensive line
D.J. Humphries, Elijah Wilkinson, Hjalte Froholdt, Will Hernandez, Paris Johnson, Dennis Daley, Kelvin Beachum, Jon Gaines, Josh Jones
Pat Elflein is a possibility but it does not appear he has even passed rookie Jon Gaines at center.
Jones could yet find his way onto the roster.
Defensive line
Jonathan Ledbetter, Rashard Lawrence, L.J. Collier, Carlos Watkins, Kevin Strong, Dante Stills
Stills, a rookie, still makes the roster over other players like Ben Stille or Eric Banks, who are getting reps ahead of him in practice.
Outside linebacker
Zaven Collins, Dennis Gardeck, BJ Ojulari, Cameron Thomas, Myjai Sanders
This feels like a group that is locked in.
Inside linebacker
Kyzir White, Krys Barnes, Josh Woods, Owen Pappoe, Zeke Turner
This is also a group that feels pretty locked in.
Cornerback
Marco Wilson, Christian Matthew, Kei’Trel Clark, Antonio Hamilton, Kris Boyd
Garrett Wilson is on NFI and, until he comes off, will not count on the roster.
Safety
Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson, Isaiah Simmons, Andre Chachere
The three are locks. The fourth spot doesn’t appear to have a favorite, so we’ll go with the guy who played for the Eagles last year and can play special teams.
Specialists
Matt Prater, Matt Haack, Aaron Brewer
Prater and Brewer are locks.
Haack might not be as Nolan Cooney is right there for the punting job.