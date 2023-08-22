Here’s our 53-man roster projection for the Vikings. Who stays? Who goes?

There is less than a week until cut-down day across the NFL. Though some of the older players leaguewide can’t wait for training camp to be over, some of the young players are still trying to make an impression. And there are only a few more days to do that for anyone on the bubble.

As for the Vikings, they close out training camp this week by hosting a couple of joint practices with the Arizona Cardinals. Those workouts will be held at TCO Performance Center on Wednesday and Thursday, and should give the coaching staff more data points ahead of final cuts.

Here’s our 53-man roster projection for the Vikings:

Quarterback (2)

Staying: Kirk Cousins, Nick Mullens

Going: Jaren Hall, Jordan Ta’amu

Analysis: There’s no doubt that Cousins will be the starter this season and Mullens will be the backup. The main reason Hall gets cut is because he still has so much to learn to play the position at the highest level. His inexperience has been on display in both preseason games so far, and while Hall might develop into a solid player someday, the Vikings shouldn’t have to worry about another team scooping him up. That means the Vikings can stash Hall on the practice squad for the foreseeable future. As for Ta’amu, though he clearly has some arm talent, it’s probably too late for him to change anyone’s mind.

Running back (3)

Staying: Alexander Mattison, Ty Chandler, Kene Nwangwu

Going: DeWayne McBride, Abram Smith, Aaron Dykes

Analysis: There could be depth issues at some point. As much as the coaching staff has lauded Mattison throughout training camp, if he gets injured this season, the Vikings could be in trouble. There’s always the possibility that the Vikings add a veteran after hosting Kareem Hunt and Mike Davis for visits in the past month. In the meantime, the Vikings will go with Chandler, who has been penciled in as the backup, and Nwangwu, who should serve as the primary kick returner. It’s a good bet the Vikings try to sign McBride to the practice squad with hopes of developing him.

Fullback (1)

Staying: C.J. Ham

Going: N/A

Analysis: There’s no competition here, and Ham once again fills an important role for the Vikings at a position that is fading away leaguewide.

Receivers (5)

Staying: Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborn, Jordan Addison, Jalen Nailor, Brandon Powell

Going: Jalen Reagor, Trishton Jackson, N’Keal Harry, Thayer Thomas, Blake Proehl, Lucky Jackson, Jacob Copeland, Garrett Maag

Analysis: The competition has been fierce throughout training camp for the last couple of spots after Jefferson, Osborn and Addison. After turning heads in the spring to put himself in a good position, Nailor returned to practice this week after missing a few weeks with an injury. That should help his cause. The battle between Powell and Reagor has been intense, and frankly, both players make sense. In the end, though, Powell wins out because of his past relationship with head coach Kevin O’Connell dating back to their time with the Los Angeles Rams. There could be a couple of players from this position group who stick on the practice squad.

Tight end (3)

Staying: T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver, Johnny Mundt

Going: Nick Muse, Ben Sims, Colin Thompson

Analysis: As good as Muse has been, especially in both preseason games, he has been fighting an uphill battle with the Vikings unlikely to keep another tight end. There isn’t really a need with Hockenson, Oliver and Mundt locked and loaded.

Offensive line (9)

Staying: Christian Darrisaw, Ezra Cleveland, Garrett Bradbury, Ed Ingram, Brian O’Neill, Oli Udoh, Blake Brandel, Austin Schlottmann, Vederian Lowe, Chris Reed (PUP)

Going: Josh Sokol, Jarrid Williams, Christian DiLauro, Jack Snyder, Alan Ali, Chim Okorafor

Analysis: Not much to write home about here. The starting offensive line from last season is in tact, as are most of the reserves who were thrust into action. It helps that Reed is recovering from an injury, and the Vikings can put him on the PUP list without needing a roster spot for him. They will have to make a roster decision when he comes off the PUP list.

Defensive line (6)

Staying: Harrison Phillips, Khyris Tonga, Dean Lowry, Jonathan Bullard, Esezi Otomewo, Jaquelin Roy, James Lynch (IR)

Going: Ross Blacklock, T.J. Smith, Sheldon Day, Junior Aho, Calvin Avery

Analysis: It’s pretty clear Phillips, Tonga, Lowry and Bullard are safe after not having to dress for the most recent preseason game. The last couple of spots appear to be up for grabs. The youth movement wins here, and the Vikings keep Otomewo, a 2022 draft pick, and Roy, a 2023 draft pick.

Edge (6)

Staying: Danielle Hunter, Marcus Davenport, D.J. Wonnum, Pat Jones, Luiji Vilain, Andre Carter

Going: Benton Whitley

Analysis: Aside from Hunter, Davenport, Wonnum and Jones, the Vikings are looking for rotational players who can pass rush in a pinch. Ultimately, they reward Vilain for a very good training camp and hold on to Carter because of his potential. Looking specifically at Carter, the Vikings gave him a whopping $340,000 guaranteed contract as an undrafted free agent. They shouldn’t risk letting another team sign him.

Linebacker (4)

Staying: Jordan Hicks, Brian Asamoah, Ivan Pace Jr., Troy Dye, William Kwenkeu (IR)

Going: Troy Reeder, Abraham Beauplan, Wilson Huber, Tanner Vallejo

Analysis: The hierarchy at linebacker is obvious with Hicks, Asamoah and Pace all in the conversation to start. As for Dye, he has some experience and is a very good player on specials teams. The other name to keep an eye on is Vallejo, a special-teams ace who might stick around for that specific role.

Cornerback (6)

Staying: Byron Murphy, Akayleb Evans, Mekhi Blackmon, Joejuan Williams, Andrew Booth Jr., NaJee Thompson

Going: Tay Gowan, Jaylin Williams, Kalon Barnes, C.J. Coldon Jr.

Analysis: This position group is going to be tested this season, with Murphy leading the charge. Though there are question marks outside of that, there’s reason to believe Evans and Blackmon can develop into solid players, and Williams is a veteran who has performed well in training camp. If Thompson indeed makes the team, it will be because of his play on special teams in both preseason games.

Safety (5)

Staying: Harrison Smith, Cam Bynum, Josh Metellus, Lewis Cine, Jay Ward

Going: Theo Jackson

Analysis: The only decision here is between Ward, a 2023 draft pick, and Jackson, a player who has stood out throughout training camp. It comes down to who the Vikings think they have a better chance of getting to the practice squad. Unfortunately for Jackson, that makes him the odd man out.

Specialists (3)

Staying: Greg Joseph, Ryan Wright, Andrew DePaola

Going: N/A

Analysis: The trio was fairly reliable last season, and they are literally the only players at their respective position in training camp. No explanation necessary.

