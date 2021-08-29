53-man roster projection 4.0: A final look for 49ers

The 49ers finished up their preseason with a 34-10 win over the Raiders on Sunday afternoon. Next up on their schedule is final roster cuts, which are due Tuesday at 1:00 pm Pacific Time.

We gathered a last bit of information from the final exhibition contest and put together one final 53-man roster prediction. This isn’t going to be an easy cut for San Francisco’s coaching staff.

This is our last guess:

Quarterback (2)

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo Trey Lance The 49ers have too many depth problems in their roster to keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man. Chances are they'll have one on the practice squad though.

Running back (4)

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Raheem Mostert Trey Sermon JaMycal Hasty Elijah Mitchell This is one of the toughest calls on the roster. Wayne Gallman is the odd man out for now, but he could easily wind up making the team over Mitchell or Hasty.

Fullback (1)

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Juszczyk Still only one fullback. No changes here.

Wide receiver (6)

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Brandon Aiyuk Deebo Samuel Trent Sherfield Mohamed Sanu Jalen Hurd Nsimba Webster Richie James Jr.'s knee surgery made this group a little easier to suss out. The big question is whether Hurd makes the club. He played in Sunday's preseason finale and finished with four catches for 25 yards and one rush for 2 yards. He sneaks in ahead of Jauan Jennings for now, but this is one of the most intriguing races with final cuts coming.

Tight end (3)

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

George Kittle Ross Dwelley Charlie Woerner There was a chance for MyCole Pruitt or Jordan Matthews to shoehorn their way onto the roster, but it's hard to imagine the 49ers keep either of them over Dwelley or Woerner.

Offensive line (9)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Trent Williams Laken Tomlinson Alex Mack Aaron Banks Mike McGlinchey Daniel Brunskill Jaylon Moore Colton McKivitz Shon Coleman Coleman gets in thanks to a good showing against the Raiders where he was the first left tackle off the bench. They may keep only eight, but Coleman might've done enough to keep himself on the active roster.

Defensive line (10)

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Nick Bosa Dee Ford Samson Ebukam Javon Kinlaw Arik Armstead DJ Jones Maurice Hurst Kevin Givens Zach Kerr Arden Key This is a deep group and with Hurst possibly starting the season on IR with a high ankle sprain, it makes sense to keep as many defensive lineman as possible. Plus these players all have legitimate NFL talent and should be on a roster.

Linebacker (6)

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Fred Warner Dre Greenlaw Azeez Al-Shaair Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles Marcell Harris Jonas Griffith Linebacker is another spot that's hard to suss out. We kept six with both Harris and Griffith making the club along with Flannigan-Fowles. The 49ers may keep five and keep only two of that trio. That's where this position group gets very difficult.

Cornerback (6)

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Jason Verrett Emmanuel Moseley K'Waun Williams Ambry Thomas Deommodore Lenoir Dontae Johnson Despite a late push from Alexander Myres in Sunday's game, it seems like these would be the six players at cornerback for the 49ers. Johnson has experience at multiple spots and gives special teams help.

Safety (4)

(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Jimmie Ward Jaquiski Tartt Talanoa Hufanga Tavon Wilson Ha Ha Clinton-Dix had an interception vs. the Raiders and he could have a path to the roster depending on how the club feels about Tartt and Wilson. Perhaps they go with five safeties, but four feels like the right number.

Specialists (3)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Robbie Gould Mitch Wishnowsky Taybor Pepper Same group as normal.

1

1