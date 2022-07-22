53-man roster prediction for Broncos before training camp

The Denver Broncos are set to begin training camp next week, followed by preseason beginning in August, with roster cuts starting after the first exhibition game of the summer.

Before players report to the team’s UCHealth Training Center, here’s our final pre-camp 53-man roster prediction for the 2022 season.

Offense: 24

Quarterback: 2

QB1: Russell Wilson

QB2: Josh Johnson

Cut: Brett Rypien

Wilson’s the obvious starter. The question is, who will win the backup job? We have Johnson penciled in for now due to his starting experience. If that happens, Rypien would be an excellent candidate for the practice squad.

Running back: 3

RB1a: Melvin Gordon

RB1b: Javonte Williams

RB3: Mike Boone

Cut: Damarea Crockett, Tyreik McAllister

Williams could jump Gordon for 1a duties, but they’re probably going to split carries relatively evenly regardless of how the depth chart shakes out. Crockett will be a strong candidate for the practice squad, and Denver might even consider carrying four RBs on the active roster.

Tight end/fullback: 4

TE1: Albert Okwuegbunam

TE2: Eric Tomlinson

TE3: Greg Dulcich

FB: Andrew Beck

Cut: Eric Saubert, Dylan Parham, Rodney Williams

Saubert could end up making the team, and it’s unclear how much of a role Beck might have in the new offense. Parham and Williams will likely be candidates for the practice squad.

Wide receiver: 6

WR1: Courtland Sutton

WR2: Tim Patrick

Slot: Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler

Returner: Montrell Washington

Special teams: Tyrie Cleveland

Cut: Kendall Hinton, Seth Williams, Travis Fulgham, Trey Quinn, Kaden Davis, Brandon Johnson, Jalen Virgil

Broncos fans wouldn’t like to see Hinton cut, but unless the Broncos carry seven receivers, it’s going to be hard for him to make the active roster. That could change, of course, if Cleveland doesn’t end up being a key special teams contributor. Hinton and Williams would presumably be top candidates for the practice squad.

Offensive line: 9

LT: Garett Bolles, Calvin Anderson

LG: Quinn Meinerz, Netane Muti

C: Lloyd Cushenberry, Luke Wattenberg

RG: Graham Glasgow

RT: Billy Turner, Tom Compton

Trade: Dalton Risner

Cut: Quinn Bailey, Casey Tucker, Sebastian Gutierrez, Ben Braden, Zack Johnson, Michael Niese

The Broncos have a crowded guard room and even tackles Turner and Compton can play inside. Entering the final year of his contract, Risner might be a trade candidate to make Denver’s decisions easier on the offensive line.

Defense: 26

Defensive line: 6

DE: Dre’Mont Jones, Eyioma Uwazurike

NT: D.J. Jones, Mike Purcell

DE: DeShawn Williams, McTelvin Agim

Cut: Jonathan Harris, Matt Henningsen, Marquiss Spencer, Jonathan Kongbo

Purcell might end up being a trade candidate or a cap casualty. Harris, Henningsen and Spencer would all be top candidates for the practice squad if they’re not able to make the active roster.

Outside linebacker: 6

OLB1: Randy Gregory, Bradley Chubb

OLB2: Baron Browning, Nik Bonttio

Depth: Jonathan Cooper, Aaron Patrick

Trade: Malik Reed

Cut: Christopher Allen

With Browning moving to the edge and Patrick poised to play a key role on special teams, the Broncos will have some tough decisions to make at OLB. Trading away Reed could clear up one spot. Allen will likely be a top candidate for the practice squad.

Inside linebacker: 4

ILB1: Josey Jewell, Jonas Griffith

ILB2: Alex Singleton, Barrington Wade

Cut: Justin Strnad, Kana’i Mauga, Kadofi Wright

No big surprises here, although Strnad could end up beating out Wade — or the team might even carry five inside linebackers. Mauga and Wright will presumably be candidates for the practice squad.

Cornerback: 6

CB1: Pat Surtain, Ronald Darby

Slot: K’Waun Williams, Damarri Mathis

CB3: Michael Ojemudia, Bless Austin

Cut: Essang Bassey, Faion Hicks, Ja’Quan McMillian, Donnie Lewis Jr.

It’d be tough to cut Bassey, but Austin has more experience, so we’re giving him the edge — for now. If Hicks doesn’t make the 53-man roster as a rookie, he’ll be a top option practice squad.

Safety: 4

Starter: Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson

Rotation: Caden Sterns, Delarrin Turner-Yell

Trade: P.J. Locke

Cut: Jamar Johnson, J.R. Reed

The Broncos have too many talented safeties and not enough roster spots. Unless the team decides to carry five safeties, they’ll have to make at least one tough cut or a trade. For now, we have Locke listed as a trade candidate to make room for the arrival of Turner-Yell.

Special teams: 3

K: Brandon McManus

P: Sam Martin

LS: Jacob Bobenmoyer

Cut: P Corliss Waitman

No surprises here. Right now, it looks like the Broncos will retain all three of their specialists from last season.

